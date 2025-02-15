Wood Brothers At Daytona – A Rich Legacy

For Sunday’s Daytona 500, two generations and the current leadership group of Wood Brothers Racing will serve as Honorary Starters. Brothers Eddie and Len, second-generation members of the team and Jon, Keven and Jordan Wood, the third generation and the other half of the team’s leadership were all given the honor of being named Honorary Starters. Eddie was chosen to be the one to wave the green flag for the 67thrunning of the Daytona 500, a race the team has won five times.

The team’s current entry, the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang has shown great speed in this year’s preliminary events with new driver Josh Berry behind the wheel, has the team’s fans optimistic about the team’s chances for Sunday’s race.

Much of the attention surrounding the 75-year festivities naturally will turn to the team’s past successes. Many of the stories from the past are interesting tales, but they also illustrate how the fundamentals of the sport haven’t changed as much as it might seem.

Take the Woods’ first Daytona 500 win in 1963, with Tiny Lund driving the No. 21 Ford in place of Marvin Panch, who was burned in a sports car crash before the 500. Lund received a Carnegie Hero Medal for his bravery in helping pull Panch from the burning Maserati.

Many casual observers of the sport look at that win as a triumph due to a successful fuel mileage strategy as the Woods made just four stops in that race compared to five for most of their competitors, but that doesn’t tell the whole story, as Lund was the frontrunner for most of the day. Not unlike most races presently, quick work by the pit crew played a role in the victory. When it came to the “money stop” in ’63, the Woods crushed their main competitors. According to the time-keeper on the ABC broadcast of the race, the Woods bested Ned Jarrett’s crew by nine seconds and Fred Lorenzen’s by eleven. In their post-race summary, the ABC analysts credited the Woods with orchestrating a “perfectly planned race.”

While that win did get – and still gets – lots of attention, the rest of the story of that 1963 race-winning car is not as well known. That car, a replica of which is on display at Daytona International Speedway this week, went on to have a strong season. Lund drove it five more times, scoring four top-five finishes, the best being a 2nd at Martinsville Speedway. Panch was back behind the wheel for twelve races, with a win at North Wilkesboro, runner-up finishes at Darlington and Martinsville, and 3rd place finishes at Atlanta, Daytona in July, Bridgehampton, Charlotte and Riverside. All of his finishes were 9th place or better, with nine of them in the top-five.

Team founder Glenn Wood drove it three times, with a win and a 3rd place finish at Bowman Gray Stadium, and a 15th at Randleman after blowing an engine. Dave MacDonald added a runner-up at Riverside. When the season was over, the Woods had earned a trophy that many casual race observers don’t know about – the car owner’s championship for the 1963 season.

Other Daytona 500 wins by the No. 21 team also bear similarities to today’s races. David Pearson’s 1976 win over Richard Petty as the leaders wrecked heading to the checkered flag, something that is no longer considered unique.The Woods’ most recent 500 win, with Trevor Bayne in 2011, saw the rookie Bayne, like Lund decades before, quickly master the technique of tandem drafting on the track’s freshly laid asphalt. He was able to convince veterans, most notably Jeff Gordon, to work with him in the draft, and the rest is history, a big part of 75 years’ worth for the Wood Brothers.

