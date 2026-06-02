MAN CAVE HEALTH RETURNS FOR NASCAR RACE WEEKEND, DELIVERING FREE, LIFE-SAVING PSA SCREENINGS

One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer – a simple blood test can help save lives.

Free prostate cancer screenings available in the Fan Zone during NASCAR race weekend on Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael McDowell will make a guest appearance during Saturday’s activities at the display.

LONG POND, Pa. (June 2, 2026) – Pocono Raceway, in partnership with Man Cave Health, will once again bring its impactful men’s health initiative to fans during the June 12-14 NASCAR race weekend.

Fans attending The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA will once again have access to free prostate cancer screenings in the Raceway’s Fan Zone. The screenings –administered through a simple Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) blood test – will be available on Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET at the Man Cave Health activation. NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael McDowell of Spire Motorsports will make an appearance at the display Saturday, June 13, from 10:30 – 10:45 a.m. Visit the display for more details on the appearance.

“We’re proud to return to Pocono Raceway and continue building on the momentum of this important partnership,” said Chris Masters, Executive Director of Man Cave Health. “By bringing free PSA screenings directly to race fans, we’re creating access in a setting that is comfortable, engaging, and impactful. Knowing your number can save your life – and this weekend is about making that step easier than ever.”

Prostate cancer remains the most commonly diagnosed cancer among men. When detected early, the survival rate exceeds 99 percent – yet the disease often presents no symptoms in its early stages. By bringing screenings directly to fans in a familiar and high-energy environment, this initiative removes barriers and encourages men to take a proactive approach to their health.

“At Pocono Raceway, we’re always looking for ways to make a meaningful impact beyond the race track,” Pocono Raceway President Ben May said. “Partnering with Man Cave Health to provide free, potentially life-saving screenings during our biggest weekend of the year is something we take immense pride in. If we can encourage even one fan to get checked and catch something early, that’s a win far bigger than anything that happens on track.”

As part of this year’s activation, Man Cave Health is proud to partner with Colton RV & Marine, a trusted, family-owned dealership serving the Northeast. Through this collaboration, Colton RV will support the on-site experience and help bring the screening initiative directly to fans, reinforcing a shared commitment to community impact, accessibility, and encouraging healthier lifestyles on and off the road.

“We spend every day helping families create memories out on the road and on the water, but none of that matters if you’re not taking care of yourself,” Colton RV & Marine President Jim Colton said. “Partnering with Man Cave Health allows us to support an incredible mission that’s breaking down barriers around men’s health and encouraging proactive care that can truly save lives.”

Man Cave Health continues to lead a national movement focused on breaking stigmas around men’s health. Through strategic partnerships, mobile activations and community-based outreach, the organization provides free screenings, education and access to care – meeting men where they are and empowering them with life-saving information.

By integrating health screenings into one of NASCAR’s most iconic race weekends, Pocono Raceway and Man Cave Health are redefining what it means to show up for fans – delivering not just entertainment, but meaningful, life-saving resources.

The Pocono Raceway weekend will feature a race each day, beginning with the ARCA Menards Series 150 on Friday, June 12, at 3 p.m. The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series MillerTech Battery 250 presented by KOA follows on Saturday, June 13, at 3 p.m., with the weekend culminating with The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISIT PA on Sunday, June 14, beginning at 3 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.

About Man Cave Health

Man Cave Health is a pioneering nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the way men approach their health. With a focus on prostate cancer awareness, education and early detection, we provide men with the vital resources and support they need to take charge of their well-being. Through groundbreaking awareness campaigns and accessible, life-saving screening services, Man Cave Health is breaking down barriers, shattering stigmas, and rewriting the narrative around men’s health. Our mission is clear: empower men to make proactive healthcare decisions that protect their lives and strengthen their families. Discover how we’re changing the future of men’s health at www.mancavehealth.org.

About Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway, also known as ‘The Tricky Triangle,’ is family-owned and situated in the beautiful Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. In business for over 60 years, the Raceway hosts multiple, national motorsports events including the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series events. The facility’s calendar also consists of over 300 events including Elements Music & Arts Festival and a wide range of entertainment events, car clubs and racing schools. Pocono Raceway is recognized as the world’s first, privately-owned solar-powered sports facility. Their 25-acre, three-megawatt solar farm provides the energy needs of the Raceway, as well as, adds electricity to the local power grid. Each member of our raceway staff is committed to creating exciting experiences and lifelong memories. For more information, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.

About Colton RV & Marine

Colton RV & Marine is a family-owned dealership that, sells, services and accessorizes RVs and boats across New York and Pennsylvania. For more than 60 years, Colton has helped customers invest in experiences that outlast their purchase. Supporting not just the sale, but every season that follows.