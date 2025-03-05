Front Row Motorsports: Phoenix Raceway Competition Notes – Zane Smith and the No. 38 Aaron’s Rent to Own Ford Team

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Aaron’s Rent to Own Ford Team
Phoenix Raceway Competition Notes
Shriners Children’s 500
Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025
Event: Race 5 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Phoenix Raceway (1.0-mile)
#of Laps: 312
Time/TV/Radio: 3:30 PM ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Zane Smith Notes
The “West Coast Swing” is here as the NASCAR Cup Series makes its way to Arizona for 312 laps at the Phoenix Raceway. Aaron’s Rent to Own will make another appearance on a Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang Dark Horse, partnering with Zane Smith and the No. 38 team for this event.
Aaron’s will be featured in seven NASCAR Cup Series races with Smith and the No. 38 Ford team during the 2025 season.
In four starts at the Phoenix Raceway in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Smith has three top-five finishes, including his 2022 win, closing out his NCTS championship season.
“I have a pretty good resume at the Phoenix Raceway,” said Smith. “I know how to race my way around there and put myself in contention to win.
Road Crew
Driver: Zane Smith
Hometown: Huntington Beach, California
Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty
Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut
Car Chief: Will Norris
Hometown: Bells, Tennessee
Engineer: Jacob Clamme
Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana
Engineer: Chris Yerges
Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Mechanic: Steve Godfrey
Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski
Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania
Spotter: Ryan Blanchard
Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut
Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins
Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina
Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom
Hometown: Bakersfield, California
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Keiston France
Hometown: Amelia, Virginia
Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon
Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Drew Baum
Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania
Jackman: Kapil Fletcher
Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Fueler: Chris Webb
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
ABOUT AARON’S
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc. is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods. Aaron’s offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,200 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.