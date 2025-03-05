Front Row Motorsports: Phoenix Raceway Competition Notes – Zane Smith and the No. 38 Aaron’s Rent to Own Ford Team

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Aaron’s Rent to Own Ford Team

Phoenix Raceway Competition Notes

Shriners Children’s 500

Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025

Event: Race 5 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Phoenix Raceway (1.0-mile)

#of Laps: 312

Time/TV/Radio: 3:30 PM ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Zane Smith Notes

The “West Coast Swing” is here as the NASCAR Cup Series makes its way to Arizona for 312 laps at the Phoenix Raceway. Aaron’s Rent to Own will make another appearance on a Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang Dark Horse, partnering with Zane Smith and the No. 38 team for this event.

Aaron’s will be featured in seven NASCAR Cup Series races with Smith and the No. 38 Ford team during the 2025 season.

In four starts at the Phoenix Raceway in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Smith has three top-five finishes, including his 2022 win, closing out his NCTS championship season.

“I have a pretty good resume at the Phoenix Raceway,” said Smith. “I know how to race my way around there and put myself in contention to win.

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski

Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins

Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Keiston France

Hometown: Amelia, Virginia

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Kapil Fletcher

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Fueler: Chris Webb

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

ABOUT AARON’S

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc. is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods. Aaron’s offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,200 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.