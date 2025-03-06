CONGRUITY NHRA PRO MOD DRAG RACING SERIES KICKS OFF 2025 SEASON IN GAINESVILLE AT RACE POWERED BY FUELTECH

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (March 6, 2025) – Jordan Lazic put together a thrilling late-season run to win the championship in the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series last season. As he prepares to defend his title in a loaded category, Lazic will also make his first appearance at legendary Gainesville Raceway as part of this weekend’s Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals.

It is the first race of 10 races in the category during the 2025 campaign, and this weekend’s must-see race is powered by FuelTech.

Lazic, who is one of 20-plus Pro Mod standouts racing in Gainesville, won the finale last year in Las Vegas to claim the championship. But one thing Lazic didn’t do a year ago was race in Gainesville, which means this weekend will be his debut at the historic facility. He’ll also be doing it with the championship No. 1 on his Camaro, which adds even more excitement to his first appearance at Gainesville.

“I’ve never raced at Gainesville and I love racing new tracks, but usually I’m showing up as the young buck underdog. I feel with that giant trophy and the No. 1 on my window it makes the underdog status null and void,” Lazic said. “I’m looking forward to the season with new names and faces and a target on our back.”

He’ll have plenty of talented names trying to prevent back-to-back championships, as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod class is loaded with skilled drivers in Gainesville, including Justin Bond, J.R. Gray, Rickie Smith, 2023 champ Mike Castellana, Ken Quartuccio, Jose Gonzalez and many more.

Just making the field will be an accomplishment, which means it will be a weekend filled with excitement and memorable moments. FuelTech, a longtime supporter of the Pro Mod category, is also thrilled to be part of the weekend in Gainesville.

“FuelTech is proud to sponsor the Pro Mod class at Gatornationals, launching the highly anticipated Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Series,” said Luis de Leon, Chief Operating Officer of FuelTech USA. “Pro Mod represents the perfect fusion of raw power and cutting-edge technology, embodying FuelTech’s commitment to innovation and high-performance racing. We are honored to support this elite community of racers who continue to push the limits of speed and engineering.”

The weekend will also include the continuation of the FTI Performance Pro Mod Showdown, which offers an extra incentive for drivers in the category. The FTI Pro Mod Showdown winner will be the driver who puts together the best E.T. average over the four qualifying rounds. The winning driver receives $8,000 from FTI Performance, continuing the strong recent momentum in the NHRA Pro Mod category.

“Supporting our customers and our racers at FTI’s hometown track is always a special homecoming,” says Krista Baldwin, Director of Marketing of the Wharton Automotive Group. “We love adding a race within a race. We get to see our customers push to be best during qualifying to solidify their standing with the FTI Performance Showdown. FTI Performance owner and nitro funny car racer, Paul Lee, will present the winning check at the driver’s intro presentations on Sunday before eliminations.”

The Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series will kick off with two qualifying rounds on Friday, March 7 at 1:15 and 6:30 p.m. ET, with the final two qualifying rounds set for 11 AM and 5:15 PM on Saturday. The first round of eliminations is slated for 12:30 PM on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the 2025 Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are free in general admission areas with the purchase of an adult ticket. General parking is free and limited preferred parking is available for purchase. Get your tickets now for the Top Eliminator Club because these will sell out. For more info on NHRA, including the full weekend schedule in Gainesville, please visit www.NHRA.com.

