RCR NCS Race Recap: Phoenix Raceway

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet Team Persevere for 12th-Place Finish at Phoenix Raceway

Finish: 12th

Start: 21st

Points: 25th

“Our No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet team never gave up today. Our car started with a loose balance early. Luckily, we caught a couple of cautions in the first stage, which allowed us to make pit stops and work on our Chevrolet. Midway through the race, we started to lose rear grip but avoided going a lap down. We kept working on the car and consistently moved our way back into the top-20. Then, we started to develop a brake issue where my pedal went to the floor, which forced us to make a couple extra stops to make sure we weren’t going to have any more issues. We saved our red option tires until the end of the race, and our car definitely handled better on those. I’m proud of our Richard Childress Racing team. We fought hard and came out with a 12th-place finish. We can carry this momentum to Las Vegas next weekend.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 zone/QuikTrip Chevrolet Team Bring Home Top-10 Result at Phoenix Raceway

Finish: 8th

Start: 15th

Points: 8th

“We had an okay day with the No. 8 zone/QuikTrip Chevrolet team. We were probably a 15th-place car on yellow option tires and probably an eighth-place car on red tires. We never really got to see our reds play out since there wasn’t a long run. It’s hard to say how that would have played out, but we were able to make up some really good spots on restarts with them. That definitely saved our day. Overall, the improvement that we made from last year to this year was a good step. With another major step like that, we can be a contender for the race win.” -Kyle Busch