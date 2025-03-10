RFK Racing Phoenix Raceway Recap

RFK Racing’s Buescher and Preece Shine Brightly in the Valley of The Sun

Keselowski Rallying His Team Headed to Vegas

Avondale, AZ (March 9, 2025) – Tire strategy was a game changer in Phoenix, creating opportunity and excitement for Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing on Sunday. Two sets of “option” tires, ones that were softer and faster during a 40-50 lap run, were available for teams to use at their discretion. Strategically teams picked and chose when to use them and that gamesmanship led to a top 5 finish for Chris Buescher and propelled Ryan Preece to the lead late in the race. Brad Keselowski, though, never had the opportunity to use the option tires as he was swallowed up in an unavoidable collision.

6 Brad Keselowski – RECAP

When the green flag dropped in the Valley of the Sun, there were high-hopes surrounding Brad Keselowski. The 2012 champ entered his 32nd career Phoenix start, with a strong race car that was able to easily pick off positions early in the race.

The Consumer Cellular Ford quickly moved from 20th to the top 15. Before the conclusion of Stage-One, Keselowski had consistently found ways to make his car faster. Throughout the first 60 laps, Keselowski adjusted his line entering the corners, enabling him to carry more speed on exit. At that time confidence was high as he radioed the team. “We’re going to be fine. The race is going to come to us,” he said.

Unfortunately, that time never came, and Keselowski was swallowed up in an unavoidable crash when several cars collied in his path. Despite exhaustive efforts to repair the damage the team was forced to settle for 33rd.

“We were just biding our time to put our soft tires on and put ourselves in a position to put them on in the end and just got caught up in somebody else’s crash,” said Keselowski after being checked and released in the care center.

Afterwards Keselowski’s leadership qualities were on full display as he rallied his team. Climbing from his car, Keselowski called all over the wall and road crew members into a tight huddle. Looking them in the eye he provided a motivational speech, coaching them to stay focused and not get discouraged.

“I told them I was really encouraged,” Keselowski said. “I love the way our cars are driving right now, and our potential is much higher.”

17 Chris Buescher – RECAP

Chris Buescher continued his hot 2025 start, as he recorded a 5th place finish in Phoenix Sunday. It was a season best finish for the Fry’s / Thomas’ / Philadelphia Ford, as Buescher has now finished among the top 10 in 3 of the first four races.

Buescher entered the race as one of just four drivers who finished among the top 10 in both Phoenix races a year ago. His knowledge of the challenging one-mile track was obvious again on Sunday and he masterfully maneuvered through the traffic picking his way toward the front after starting 13th.

Tire strategy became key for the 17 team. Crew Chief Scott Graves elected to save both sets of “option” tires for the race’s third and final stage. With the new red-lettered tires bolted on Buescher swiftly picked up positions, while also holding off others who had taken a similar approach.

With fewer than 50 laps to go, Buescher made his final stop. Again the 17-team took the softer, and faster, tires. It worked. Buescher fired off on the restart and gobbled up positions to move from 9th to record an impressive 5th place finish.

“I felt like we were the (primary tires) and kept getting run all over by the (option tires) and I was just sitting there waiting for our turn,” said Buescher. “We had them on at the end when others ran out. It made it interesting.”

60 Ryan Preece – RECAP

Ryan Preece turned what were arguably the most exciting laps of the race Sunday as the Solomon Plumbing Ford led 34 circuits – all as the race neared the checkers.

The 60-team was the first to use the option tires. Crew chief Derrick Finley made the call on the team’s first pitstop at lap 13 and it immediately paid dividends. Within 30 laps Preece had rocketed his way through the field, gaining 23 positions. Preece finished 3rd in Stage One, earning stage points for the second time this season.

The field took notice as Preece made huge gains in a short amount of time. The improved track position allowed Preece to run closer to the front the remainder of the day and provided confidence for later.

Down to its final set of red-lettered Goodyears, Finley made the call at lap 217 (of 312) to use them. Once again Preece flew through the field, moving from 4th into the lead with only 75 laps remaining. Preece stretched his lead and hoped for a green flag run to the finish. Unfortunately, a caution came out 34 laps into that run. With those “option” tires wearing, Preece pitted for a fresh set of primary tires. With many other teams still having a set of optional rubber available, Preece lost some ground in the closing laps, still posting a solid 15th place finish.

“I really wish that caution didn’t come out, because I felt like we had such a good gap and the tires were staying under me,” said Preece. “Sometimes when you start we are (28th), you’ve got to get off sequence and the way the race was playing out I thought we were going to sneak a really good finish in there.”

Up Next

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Las Vegas, NV): Sunday, March 16, 2025 @ 2:30pm ET on FS1

