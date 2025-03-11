BRAD KESELOWSKI’S CHECKERED FLAG FOUNDATION PARTNERS WITH RFK RACING AND BuildSubmarines.com TO HONOR MILITARY HEROES

Mooresville, NC (March 10, 2025) – Brad Keselowski’s Checkered Flag Foundation announced the return of the Tribute to Veterans program, this year presented by BuildSubmarines.com. Entering its seventh consecutive year, and fourth in partnership with RFK Racing, the program will honor America’s heroes with a special scheme on the No. 6 BuildSubmarines.com Ford Mustang piloted by NASCAR champion Brad Keselowski. Starting March 10, 2024, friends and family can submit a hero’s name to be featured on the No. 6 BuildSubmarines.com Ford Mustang that Keselowski will drive during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway, in Darlington, South Carolina, on August 31, 2025.

The Tribute to Veterans program gives friends and family the opportunity to honor and recognize their heroes, including veterans, active military, military family members and their caregivers—acknowledging the ongoing commitment to the well-being of veterans and those who play a role in veterans’ lives daily.

“We’re honored to carry on our Tribute to Veterans program for the seventh year in a row, showcasing the brave men and women who have served our country on the No. 6 BuildSubmarines.com Ford Mustang,” said Keselowski. “This wouldn’t be possible without the support of BuildSubmarines.com and RFK Racing. Recognizing these heroes at Darlington is a meaningful way to give back, and I can’t wait to learn more about their inspiring journeys.”

The cost is $100 per submission to be part of the campaign, with proceeds benefiting the Checkered Flag Foundation in its mission to honor and assist those who have sacrificed greatly for our country and our communities. In addition to having your hero’s name on the car, each submission will receive a personalized certificate and a commemorative gift following the August 31 Darlington race weekend.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with Brad Keselowski’s Checkered Flag Foundation to support the Tribute to Veterans program on the No. 6 BuildSubmarines.com Ford Mustang,” said Kiley Wren, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive of BlueForge Alliance, owner of the BuildSubmarines.com career portal for skilled trades in partnership with the U.S Navy. “At BlueForge Alliance, we are deeply committed to honoring the brave men and women who have served our country. This partnership allows us to show our appreciation in a unique way, and we’re honored to be a part of recognizing these heroes.”

Those wishing to submit a veteran, service member, or military family name can do so via THIS LINK. Submissions will be accepted through July 15. 2025.

Participating individuals in the program can show their involvement and support by using #TributeToVeterans and #WeveGotYour6 on social media. For additional information on the Checkered Flag Foundation and ongoing updates on the Tribute to Veterans program, you can also visit CheckeredFlagFoundation.org or follow the Foundation on X (@BKCFF), Instagram (@CheckeredFlagFoundation) and Facebook (@CheckeredFlagFoundation).

About Brad Keselowski’s Checkered Flag Foundation

Brad Keselowski’s Checkered Flag Foundation honors and assists those who have sacrificed greatly for our country and communities. Since 2010, the foundation has supported hundreds of organizations and individuals in order to help veterans and first responders. Visit www.CheckeredFlagFoundation.org for details.

About BlueForge Alliance BlueForge Alliance (BFA) is a nonprofit, mission-driven partner accelerating the revitalization of the defense industrial base through non-traditional approaches that deliver speed, access, and scale. BFA is headquartered in Bryan/College Station, Texas. For more information, visit www.BlueForgeAlliance.us.

About BuildSubmarines.com

BuildSubmarines.com is the central hub for recruiting and training the workforce needed to build and sustain U.S. Navy submarines. Powered in part by ZipRecruiter, the site connects candidates with thousands of job opportunities and advanced training available through career profiles. BuildSubmarines.com also partners with government, industry, and educational institutions to highlight the critical need for skilled labor workers and the roles they play in supporting the U.S. Navy’s national defense efforts. BuildSubmarines.com is owned and operated by BlueForge Alliance. For more information, visit www.BuildSubmarines.com.

About Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing

RFK Racing, in its 38th season in 2025, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.