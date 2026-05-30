Corey Heim Set to Compete Full-Time in the NASCAR Cup Series for 23XI Racing in 2027

23XI’s First Development Driver Moves to Cup in the No. 35

Becoming Team’s Fifth Overall Full-Time Driver

Huntersville, N.C. (May 30, 2026) – 23XI Racing announced today that Corey Heim, the team’s current development driver and the reigning NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion, will compete full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series with 23XI starting in 2027. To date, Heim has raced in nine Cup Series events with 23XI, including the 2026 Daytona 500. This weekend, Heim returns for the third time to Nashville Superspeedway, the track where he made his first Cup Series start with 23XI. This will be Heim’s fifth of 12 Cup Series races he will run in the No. 67 during the 2026 season. Heim will compete in the No. 35 Toyota Camry XSE next year when he embarks on his first full-time Cup Series season.

The Georgia-born driver, who has been a member of the TOYOTA RACING family since 2020 when he competed in the ARCA Menards Series, moves to full-time Cup racing after several seasons in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. After making his initial Truck Series start in 2021, Heim notched his first series victory the following season and went on to win a total of 25 Truck races, the fourth-most all-time. After strong seasons in 2023 and 2024, Heim capped off his final full-time year in the Truck Series by winning the 2025 Championship. He is also a two-time Truck Series Regular Season Champion and the 2022 Rookie of the Year.

Heim began his relationship with 23XI in 2024, serving as the team’s reserve driver and competing in one race at Nashville Superspeedway, while also racing in 13 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series events. In 2025, Heim’s role with the team expanded to include development-driver duties and an increased schedule of four races, including a sixth-place finish in the Fall race at Bristol. This year, Heim’s schedule increased again to 12 total Cup Series starts, of which he has already made four.

Heim joins a still-growing team, both within 23XI and the NASCAR garage. The No. 35 team began racing last season, with Riley Herbst joining 23XI to drive the car during his rookie campaign in the Cup Series. Fielding a third car was always part of the plan for 23XI, and Herbst and the No. 35 team have played a key role in the organization’s growth while helping build a strong foundation for the program’s future. Heim’s promotion comes after a deliberate decision to give him time to focus on developing his racecraft through a limited schedule as he prepared for the rigors of a full-time Cup Series schedule.

“Since I was five years old, all I ever wanted was to be a Cup driver. My family and I have sacrificed a ton to get me to this level, and I don’t take that for granted. When the opportunity came up to be a development driver with 23XI Racing, I trusted my gut and knew this was the place I wanted to build a long-term career. From everyone at 23XI to the team at TOYOTA RACING, I’ve been blessed to have support from so many people along the way. I can’t wait for the 2027 season to begin.”

“We’re excited to welcome Corey to our full-time roster next season and look forward to watching him race every weekend in 2027,” said 23XI co-owner, Denny Hamlin. “Corey is a gifted driver who is continuing to get better and better with each race he runs. He has a bright future in the sport and joins a team that is continuing to build a solid foundation. We’re thankful to Riley for all he has done to help get the 35 team going and appreciate the work that he and the team will continue to do this season to be competitive each week.”

“Corey is truly a special talent that we have enjoyed watching grow and develop over the past several years,” said Tyler Gibbs, president, TRD U.S.A. “He is an example of trusting the process and he has more than earned this full-time Cup Series ride due to his hard work and dedication to his craft. We couldn’t be prouder of Corey and what he has already achieved. With the support he will have at 23XI Racing, everyone at Toyota and TRD has full confidence that he is in the position to continue building on his success in the years to come.”

“As 23XI continues to grow and evolve, we’re excited to introduce Corey as a full-time driver in 2027,” said Steve Lauletta, 23XI Team President. “He has already been a valuable member of the team as our development driver, and we’re eager for his Cup Series career to begin next season. Expanding to three cars last year was a major step for our team, and we look forward to 23XI’s continued evolution with Corey behind the wheel full time.”

More information about team personnel and partners will be shared at a later date. Currently, Corey and the No. 67 team are supported by Celsius, Robinhood, Mobil 1, Field & Stream, Chief’s on Broadway and Fleetio.

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI its first-ever victory. 23XI expanded to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion and Hall of Famer Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry. With a win at Kansas Speedway in May of 2022, Busch earned 23XI the team’s first-ever playoff berth. Tyler Reddick joined the team in 2023 to drive the No. 45 car. In 2024, Reddick won the Regular Season Championship and raced to a spot in the Championship 4, a first for both the team and Reddick. In 2026, Reddick made history by winning the first three Cup Series races of the season, including the Daytona 500. 23XI currently features the lineup of Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE, Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE and Riley Herbst in the No. 35 Toyota Camry XSE. Corey Heim currently serves as the team’s development driver and races occasionally in the No. 67 Toyota Camry XSE. The team operates out of Airspeed, a state-of-the-art facility in Huntersville, N.C.