CORVETTE RACING AT SEBRING: That Winning Momentum

Corvette Z06 GT3.R entries aim to continue strong start to 2025 season

DETROIT (March 11, 2025) – Following on from a highly successful start to the 2025 season – first at Daytona and then in Qatar – the Corvette Racing program and its teams now move on to America’s oldest sports car race: the Mobil 1Twelve Hours of Sebring and the second round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Four Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs are set for the 73rd running of the Sebring 12 Hours – an event where Corvette Racing has claimed 14 class victories dating back to 2002. Two GTD PRO entries come from Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports with single-car GTD entries for Rolex 24 At Daytona class-winner AWA along with DXDT Racing.

· Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports – GTD PRO: Antonio Garcia, Alexander Sims, Daniel Juncadella(No. 3 Corvette); Nicky Catsburg, Tommy Milner, Nico Varrone (No. 4 Corvette)

· AWA – GTD: Matt Bell, Orey Fidani, Lars Kern (No. 13 Corvette)

· DXDT Racing – GTD: Charlie Eastwood, Alec Udell, Salih Yoluc (No. 36 Corvette)

The momentum of the second-year Corvette Z06 GT3.R program is sky-high even after only two months of racing. At Daytona, AWA captured a landmark first 24-hour win for the Corvette in GTD, the No. 3 Corvette from Pratt Miller Motorsports finished second in GTD PRO and the No. 4 sister Corvette led seven times in class.

In addition, the Corvette GT3 won in FIA World Endurance Championship competition for the first time with TF Sport taking the LM GT3 class victory with Juncadella as part of the driving lineup.

Corvettes were busy at Sebring in 2024. Both Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports and AWA posted top-10 class finishes in a rough-and-tumble 12 Hours – with the No. 3 Corvette running as high as second in the final 10 minutes before being pushed off-track in the closing minutes.

Meanwhile, DXDT Racing returns to racing Sebring for the second time in less than a year. Although this is the team’s first 12 Hours, DXDT Racing debuted with the Corvette Z06 GT3.R at the circuit last spring in GT World Challenge America.

A Mobil 1 and Corvette Celebration!

Long-time Corvette technical partner Mobil 1 will again be prominently featured on special race liveries of both the No. 3 and No. 4 Corvettes from Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports at Sebring. Following its 50th anniversary celebration in 2024, Mobil 1 is placing renewed emphasis on the timeless red and blue colors in its primary Mobil 1 logo. As the design has become synonymous with sports car racing and Sebring, the Pratt Miller Motorsports Corvette liveries incorporate this classic theme while also paying homage to a variety of historic Corvettes adorned with the same colors.

For more than 25 years, the Mobil 1 brand has been an integral part of the Corvette Racing program. It was the only lubricant used by the factory racing effort dating back to the first on-track tests of the Corvette C5-R in 1997. The Mobil 1 brand continues as a primary sponsor of the Pratt Miller-run Corvette Z06 GT3.R team, and since 1993 has been the factory fill for all new production Corvettes.

Chevrolet Motorsports on Display at Sebring

In addition to the many happenings on the racetrack at Sebring, fans will have plenty to see and experience from Chevrolet. The Chevrolet’s Motorsports Display – located in the Sebring Midway – will be full of Chevy vehicles that spectators can learn more about throughout the weekend. The Chevrolet Motorsports Display opens at 9 a.m. Thursday and Friday plus 8 a.m. Saturday. Numerous Chevrolet vehicles and other highlights include:

The Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 plus a cutaway chassis and engine display

Additional Chevrolet products such as Corvette Stingray Coupe, Blazer EV SS, Equinox ACTIV, Traverse RS, Colorado ZR2, Silverado 1500 RST and Silverado EV RST

An opportunity to receive a 2025 Chevrolet Motorsports t-shirt

The Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring is scheduled for 10:10 a.m. ET on Saturday, March 15. The race will air live flag-to-flag on Peacock in the United States and YouTube outside the U.S. beginning at 10 a.m. ET. IMSA Radio will air all on-track sessions at IMSA.com along with the race call on XM 206, SiriusXM Online 996, 99.9 FM in Sebring and 107.9 FM at the circuit.

JESSICA DANE, CORVETTE RACING PROGRAM MANAGER: “After big wins at Daytona and Qatar, it’s exciting to continue the early part of our season at the 12 Hours of Sebring. Year in and year out, it’s a race that attracts the top manufacturers, teams and drivers for one of sports car racing’s ultimate tests. What makes it even more special for the Corvette Racing program is the long history of success our program has experienced during the last 20-plus years. We’re looking forward to working closely with each of our teams over the course of the event to deliver the best possible results.”

SELECT CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R DRIVER QUOTES

ANTONIO GARCIA, NO. 3 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I’m looking forward to another year at Sebring. It was my first race in America so it means a lot to come here every year, especially with Corvette. There isn’t another track like it which always keeps things interesting. I think this year we want to win this one more than almost any other given our pace last year. The ending was really unfortunate but we know that this year we will have another strong package. Daytona was a near-miss so hopefully we can fix that this time.”

ALEXANDER SIMS, NO. 3 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I always look forward to Sebring. There was clear progress that we made at Daytona this year versus last year, so we’re going into this race with a good package. Our pace a year ago was pretty strong through lots of the race. We did some testing there in November where things went really well and it was very successful. I love driving Sebring. It’s a great track, an iconic one and unique with its characteristics. It makes things interesting so I’m looking forward to a fun race. Hopefully we can make it to the end like we didn’t last year unfortunately. We were in a good spot and in a podium position. Hopefully we can replicate that sort of form again, fight at the front and finish a clean race.”

DANIEL JUNCADELLA, NO. 3 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “We are in a much better place than we were a year ago going into Sebring. We have made some really big steps throughout last season. We nearly won last year at Sebring and had a big chance for a podium on the last lap before I got pushed out of the race. I’d say it’s a track that suits us nicely. The Corvette should be strong there, and the track suits us nicely. As a driver, you can really make a difference because it’s bumpy and difficult. So I look forward to racing again there. I love IMSA, and those three big races that I’m doing are probably the most fun of all. It’s a cool weekend.”

TOMMY MILNER, NO. 4 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I’m ready and looking forward to Sebring this year. Everyone knows about the history of this place and what this event means in the sports car world. It truly is a test of car, driver and team to survive what I think is one of the most physically challenging races in the world. That’s what I look forward to every year I come back to Sebring with the Corvette. We know we have a great car and a proven car compared to where we arrived a year ago. After seeing a potential win disappear for us at Daytona, I know our guys are eager to make it right this weekend and get back to the top of the podium.”

NICKY CATSBURG, NO. 4 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “We are coming off a strong Daytona even though on the No. 4 car the result wasn’t great. But for me the performance all around – the car, the drivers, the whole team – was super strong. It gives me great confidence compared to where we were one year ago. I think we can win this race. We did quite a lot of testing at Sebring in the winter, and I think we will have a very good car for this track and this event. I hope the focus will be on the race and not too much on what happened at Daytona. We want to focus on just doing a good, clean race. Unfortunately Sebring in the last couple of years has turned into a bit of a crashfest at the end of the race. I really hope to avoid that happening again and that we can all use our common sense a little bit more because even at Daytona it was a bit too much. But it is a very positive outlook for me. I’m looking forward to being back with Tommy and Nico. They were mega at Daytona, and the team is in a much better place than one year ago with the Corvette and everyone working with each other. I can’t see a reason why we won’t be good at Sebring.”

NICO VARRONE, NO. 4 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “Sebring is always special because of the history and the track itself. It has a lot of character. Every 12 Hours of Sebring I would define as chaos. You go into the night at such an iconic track with the bumps… you put one wheel in the wrong spot and you are off the track. So you pay for your mistakes, which is the characteristic of IMSA and the American tracks, which I like. GT racing is really aggressive. I think at Daytona it was too much but I expect the same for Sebring. At Daytona we were in a good spot; we were just missing top speed versus some of the other manufacturers, which made it really difficult to race against them. Sebring has always been a great track for Corvette, and the cars always work well there. I’ve had success there with Corvette as well. The cars always felt really nice. I think we will be in a good spot but other cars will be fast as well. I expect it to be a super fight until the end.”

MATT BELL, NO. 13 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I’m excited to get back on track with AWA after our amazing weekend in Daytona. I’ve always loved that IMSA has so many iconic race tracks and events, and we go straight into another one this weekend! I’ve wanted to win the Sebring 12h for as long as I’ve had Daytona on my list too, and we are obviously going there with a lot of confidence after the win at the 24H. The test we did last month went very well, I think we will be very competitive again.”

OREY FIDANI, NO. 13 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “Winning at Daytona was definitely the best way we could have started the season. We were firing on all cylinders and all the hard work the team put in during the off-season really paid off. We have no intentions of slowing down, we’re all motivated and want to keep the momentum going. Sebring is one of the toughest races on the calendar, but we know we have what it takes to fight at the front and that’s exactly what we’re setting out to do.”

LARS KERN, NO. 13 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “We had a great race at Daytona and we’ll have the same approach for Sebring. We should be in the mix for a good result again, especially after a great test we had at Sebring recently. But this isn’t just any championship where you rock up and win every race. IMSA is the most competitive series in the world. Our target is to maintain the championship lead and finish the race in the highest position possible.”

CHARLIE EASTWOOD, NO. 36 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “GT racing at Sebring is always one to watch if you’re not involved. The GT fight last year over the last 30 minutes was crazy. The Corvette was strong there last year and hopefully it will be the same again this year. Obviously Daytona for us didn’t go the way we wanted. To keep our Endurance Cup championship hopes up, hopefully we can give the team back something because they worked so hard pre- and post-Daytona. We need to find a way to piece all the bits of the puzzle together so we can show the performance the car has, which has been shown by others also, and get a good result for DXDT Racing.”

ALEC UDELL, NO. 36 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I’m looking forward to the race coming up at the Sebring 12 Hours. The track itself is one of the more physical circuits we go to on the IMSA calendar, and from that standpoint I’m happy to be behind the wheel of the Corvette Z06 GT3.R. The platform is great over a long run and allows the driver to guide a lot of the balance through the run. The DXDT crew has been putting in a lot of hard work in the shop since Daytona and the test a few weeks ago, I think we’re going to be ready for the condensed schedule on the weekend. I expect this weekend will continue to be growing and gelling for the team.”

SALIH YOLUC, NO. 36 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I am looking forward to Sebring after a disappointing Daytona. Hopefully we will get a good result to kick start a good momentum for the remaining 2025 season which we desperately need for our championship hopes as well. I can’t wait.”

2025 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Points

GTD PRO Drivers Standings

Christopher Mies/Dennis Olsen/Frederic Vervisch – 382 Alexander Sims/Antonio Garcia/Daniel Juncadella – 348 Austin Cindric/Mike Rockenfeller/Sebastian Priaulx – 335 Connor de Phillippi/Kelvin van der Linde/Madison Snow/Neil Verhagen – 298 Anthony Bartone/Fabian Schiller/Luca Stolz/Maxime Martin – 280 Nicky Catsburg/Tommy Milner/Nico Varrone – 265

GTD PRO Teams Standings

No. 65 Ford Multimatic Motorsports – 382 No. 3 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports – 348 No. 64 Ford Multimatic Motorsports – 335 No. 1 Paul Miller Racing – 298 No. 69 GetSpeed – 280 No. 4 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports – 265

GTD PRO Manufacturers Standings

Ford – 385 Chevrolet – 350 BMW – 332 Mercedes-AMG – 305 Ferrari – 283

GTD Drivers Standings

Lars Kern/Marvin Kirchhöfer/Matt Bell/Orey Fidani – 365 Adam Adelson/Ayhancan Guven/Elliott Skeer/Tom Sargent – 355 Casper Stevenson/Mattia Drudi/Tom Gamble/Zacharie Robichon – 324 Indy Dontje/Lucas Auer/Philip Ellis/Russell Ward – 312 Jake Walker/Jen Klingmann/Patrick Gallagher/Robby Foley – 278 Alec Udell/Charlie Eastwood/Pipo Derani/Salih Yoluc – 136

GTD Teams Standings

AWA – 365 No. 120 Wright Motorsports – 355 No. 27 Heart of Racing – 324 No. 57 Winward Racing – 312 No. 96 Turner Motorsport – 278 No. 36 DXDT Racing – 136

GTD Manufacturers Standings

Chevrolet – 373 Porsche – 355 Aston Martin – 326 Mercedes-AMG – 312 BMW – 284

CORVETTE RACING AT SEBRING: By the Numbers

1: As in one manufacturer and one model of car for the 27th year at Sebring: Chevrolet and the Corvette

2: Number of wins for the Corvette Z06 GT3.R already in 2025 – the Rolex 24 At Daytona in the GTD class for AWA and the FIA WEC’s 1812 Km of Qatar for TF Sport in LM GT3

3: Tracks where Corvette Racing has competed in each of its previous 26 years: Sebring, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

4: Sebring race wins for Antonio Garcia – the most among drivers entered in this year’s 12 Hours

4: GT class pole positions at Sebring for Oliver Gavin and Ron Fellows, tied for most in event history

8: Sebring victories – a race record – for Johnny O’Connell, a Sebring Hall of Famer who drove for Corvette Racing from 2001-10. It includes one overall and seven class wins

14: Number of Sebring victories for Corvette Racing – the most of any venue in program history. Twelve of those have come in the 12 Hours, including 2022 in GTD PRO

14: Manufacturer Championships for Chevrolet and Corvette Racing since 2001

28: Tracks at which Corvette Racing has won races – Baltimore, Charlotte Motor Speedway, COTA, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park/Mosport, Daytona, Detroit, Houston, Laguna Seca, Le Mans, Lime Rock, Long Beach, Lusail International Circuit (Qatar), Miami, Mid-Ohio, Monza, Portimão, Portland, Road America, Road Atlanta, Sebring, Sonoma, St. Petersburg, Texas, Trois Rivieres, Utah, VIR, Washington DC and Watkins Glen

60: Number of drivers in Corvette Racing entries since 1999. TF Sport’s Jonny Edgar joined the list at the FIA WEC”s 1812 Km of Qatar in a race-winning effort

72: Years since Corvette was introduced to the world on Jan. 17, 1953 in New York City. A total of 300 cars were produced that year

140: Victories worldwide for Corvette Racing – 117 in IMSA, nine at Le Mans, four in the FIA WEC and 10 in GT World Challenge America

311: Event starts by Corvette Racing entries since 1999, starting with that year’s Rolex 24 At Daytona. No. 300 came in early August 2004 at Road America in IMSA

59,092.16: Total number of racing miles completed by Corvette Racing entries at Sebring since 1999. The program will eclipse the 60,000-mile mark when the four Corvettes combine to complete 243 laps

410,323.38: Total number of racing miles completed by Corvette Racing entries since 1999. To put that in perspective, Corvette Racing is more than halfway to the distance traveled by Apollo 13 – the longest manned spaceflight in history: 622,268 miles

Corvette Racing at Sebring International Raceway (wins in bold)

1999 – No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Chris Kneifel/John Paul Jr. – 4th in GTS (Fellows pole)

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim/Scott Sharp/John Heinricy – 7th in GTS (Pilgrim fastest race lap)

2000 – No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Chris Kneifel/Justin Bell – 6th in GTS (Fellows pole)

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim/Kelly Collins/Franck Freon – 5th in GTS

2001 – No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Chris Kneifel – 3rd in GTS

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim/Kelly Collins/Franck Freon – 2nd in GTS

2002 – No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Oliver Gavin – 1st in GTS (Fellows pole)

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim/Kelly Collins/Franck Freon – 4th in GTS

2003 – No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Franck Freon – 1st in GTS

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Oliver Gavin/Kelly Collins/Andy Pilgrim – 3rd in GTS (Gavin pole)

2004 – No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Max Papis – 1st in GTS (Fellows pole)

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen – 6th in GTS (Gavin fastest race lap)

2005 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Max Papis – 2nd in GT1

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen – 3rd in GT1

2006 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Max Papis – 4th in GT1

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen – 1st in GT1

2007 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Jan Magnussen – 2nd in GT1 (Magnussen pole, fastest race lap)

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Max Papis – 1st in GT1

2008 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Jan Magnussen – 1st in GT1

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Max Papis – 2nd in GT1 (Gavin fastest race lap)

2009 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Johnny O’Connell/Antonio Garcia – 1st in GT1

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Marcel Fässler – 2nd in GT1 (Gavin pole, fastest race lap)

2010

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Johnny O’Connell/Antonio Garcia – 8th in GT2

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Emmanuel Collard – 9th in GT2

2011 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Tommy Milner/Antonio Garcia – 3rd in GT

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen/Richard Westbrook – 4th in GT

2012 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 2nd in GT (Magnussen pole)

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Richard Westbrook – 3rd in GT

2013 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 11th in GT

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Richard Westbrook – 1st in GT

2014 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Ryan Briscoe – 8th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Robin Liddell – 6th in GTLM (Gavin fastest race lap)

2015 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Ryan Briscoe – 1st in GTLM (Daytona/Sebring double)

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Simon Pagenaud – 9th in GTLM

2016 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Mike Rockenfeller – 9th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 1st in GTLM (10th Sebring team win; Daytona/Sebring double)

2017 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Mike Rockenfeller – 1st in GTLM (3rd straight Sebring team win)

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 10th in GTLM

2018 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Mike Rockenfeller – 8th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 6th in GTLM

2019 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Mike Rockenfeller – 3rd in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 8th in GTLM

No. 63 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Mike Rockenfeller – 8th in GTE Pro (FIA WEC)

2020* – No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 2nd in GTLM (Taylor pole)

No. 4 Corvette C8.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 1st in GTLM

2020 – No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor/Nicky Catsburg – 5th in GTLM (Garcia pole, Catsburg fastest race lap)

No. 4 Corvette C8.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 6th in GTLM

2021 – No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor/Nicky Catsburg – 4th in GTLM (Taylor pole, Garcia fastest race lap)

No. 4 Corvette C8.R: Tommy Milner/Nick Tandy/Alexander Sims – 5th in GTLM

2022 – No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor/Nicky Catsburg – 1st in GTD PRO (IMSA)

No. 64 Corvette C8.R: Tommy Milner/Nick Tandy – 2nd in GTE PRO (FIA WEC)

2023 – No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor/Tommy Milner – 5th in GTD PRO (IMSA)

No. 33 Corvette C8.R: Nicky Catsburg/Ben Keating/Nico Varrone – 1st in GTE Am (FIA WEC)

2024 – No. 3 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Antonio Garcia/Alexander Sims/Daniel Juncadella – 10th in GTD PRO

No. 4 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Tommy Milner/Nicky Catsburg/Earl Bamber – 11th in GTD PRO

No. 13 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Matt Bell/Orey Fidani/Lars Kern – 9th in GTD

No. 17 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Nico Varrone/Anthony Mantella/Thomas Merrill – 22nd in GTD

Two-hour, 40-minute race

