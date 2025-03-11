Huntress Joins Forte Racing, Becoming Full Season Title Sponsor of the Lamborghini EVO GT3 Team

Solidifies commitment to driving deeper industry relationships and making new and lasting connections on and off the track

Monrovia, California (Tuesday, March 11, 2025) – Forte Racing is thrilled to announce that Huntress, the cybersecurity company protecting businesses of all sizes, has expanded its partnership with Forte Racing, stepping up as the title sponsor for the full IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD season. Building on the success of their dynamic partnership at the Rolex 24 at DAYTONA, this full-season sponsorship underscores their shared commitment to performance, innovation, and resilience.

During the season opener, Huntress CEO and co-founder Kyle Hanslovan and company guests explored the IMSA paddock’s unique blend of high-performance racing and business opportunities. The event showcased the critical role technology plays on the track and the series’ vast potential for client engagement, industry networking, and premium hospitality experiences — all of which solidified the decision to extend the sponsorship.

“There’s a powerful connection between cybersecurity and endurance racing,” said Hanslovan. “Both demand mastery of cutting-edge technology, intense mental focus, and the skill to navigate unpredictable challenges to achieve victory. Our full-season sponsorship is about more than just supporting the team — it’s about driving cybersecurity awareness, building lasting connections on and off the track, and strengthening our partnership.”

Forte Racing team owner Shane Seneviratne expressed his enthusiasm for the expanded partnership, emphasizing the value of long-term collaboration in motorsport:

“We are thrilled to have Huntress join us for the full season,” said Seneviratne. “Their passion for technology and innovation mirrors what we strive for on the track. This extended partnership not only strengthens our team but also highlights the incredible opportunities IMSA provides for brands to connect, collaborate, and grow within a dynamic, high-performance environment.”

The extended partnership kicks off as Forte Racing prepares for its second endurance race of the season — the iconic Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring at Sebring International Raceway. As one of the most challenging events on the IMSA calendar, the race presents another prime opportunity for Huntress to engage with the team, experience the sport’s relentless pursuit of excellence, and continue building valuable connections in the heart of the action.

Follow Forte Racing on Instagram as they take on the grueling 12-hour event which is scheduled for Saturday, March 15, 2025, starting at 10:10 AM Eastern Time. U.S. fans can catch the action live on Peacock, with flag-to-flag coverage from 10:00 PM to 10:30 PM ET.

About Forte Racing (Formerly known as US RaceTronics)

Forte Racing, based in Los Angeles and Charlotte, competes in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar GTD Championship, IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge, and Lamborghini Super Trofeo series with support from Lamborghini Squadra Corse. In 2025, the team will expand into the McLaren Trophy America series in SRO, further broadening its competitive footprint.

Founded as US RaceTronics by Shane Seneviratne in 2005, the team quickly made its mark with multiple wins and podiums in the Atlantic Championship before transitioning to Lamborghini Super Trofeo in 2015, winning multiple North American and World Championships.

In 2023, the team entered IMSA WeatherTech GTD with a Lamborghini Huracan EVO2 GT3, driven by Misha Goikhberg and Loris Spinelli. They secured four top-five finishes in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons, including a win at the 2023 Petit Le Mans and a second-place finish in 2024, finishing fifth in the GTD Championship both years. Forte Racing continues to build its reputation as a rising force in GT racing.

For more information on driving opportunities, series details, or event attendance, visit www.forteracing.com.

About Huntress

Huntress is the enterprise-grade cybersecurity solution for all businesses, not just the 1%. With award-winning products developed by an industry-defining team of security analysts, engineers, and researchers, Huntress elevates underresourced tech teams whether they work within outsourced or in-house environments. A 24/7 human-powered security operations center (SOC) manages its fully owned security tech stack, and the Huntress team covers cyber threats through remediation with a false-positive rate of less than 1%. Huntress is passionate about breaking down barriers to enterprise-level security and giving back more than it takes, sharing tradecraft analysis and threat advisories with the community as they happen. For more information about Huntress, visit www.huntress.com and follow us on X, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Change Racing

Founded by Lamborghini Charlotte CEO and long time real estate developer, John E. Littlefield, Change Racing is the premier championship winning team. Claiming 18 titles in various classes. Change Racing has competed in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Series since its inception in 2013, most recently claiming the 2021 Amateur World Championship in Misano, Italy. Change Racing also claimed all SIX 2020 North American Championships, including the Pro, Pro-Am, Am and LB Cup class championships as well as the Team and Owner championships.

About O’Gara Motorsport

O’Gara Motorsport was founded in 2014 by owner Tom O’Gara and celebrated winning the 2015 North American Lamborghini Super Trofeo driver and team Championships. The team goal is to achieve victories in the Series as well as showcasing the brands of their sponsors both on and off the track. With a vertically integrated platform that starts at the dealership and accelerates to the top levels of professional sports car racing, everyone at O’Gara is dedicated to providing a comprehensive program for anyone, from the casually curious to the dedicated racer.