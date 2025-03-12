Front Row Motorsports: Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Team

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Team
Las Vegas Motor Speedway Competition Notes
Pennzoil 400
Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025
Event: Race 6 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile)
#of Laps: 267
Time/TV/Radio: 3:30 PM ET on FS1/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Todd Gilliland Notes
The NASCAR Cup Series will end its “West Coast Swing” this Sunday in Sin City at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. After visiting two short tracks, two superspeedways, and a road course, Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team will test their luck at the first 1.5-mile intermediate track of the 2025 season. Love’s Travel Stops will join Gilliland for the 267-lap event.
After his 17th place finish at the Phoenix Raceway, Gilliland sits 17th in the Driver Championship points standings and is on a three-race streak of finishing within the top-20. Gilliland looks to continue that streak with a strong finish at the Las Vegas, Nevada track and to close the points gap on the top-16.
“I feel good about Vegas,” said Gilliland. “Most of the Cup Series schedule is made up of these 1.5-mile intermediate tracks, so it is important that we run well and gather data this weekend to prepare for the rest of the season. Our mile-and-a-half program can use some fine tuning, but I am confident that Chris Lawson and the team will bring a Ford Mustang Dark Horse that will close that competitive gap and put us within the top-16 points position.”
Road Crew
Driver: Todd Gilliland
Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina
Crew Chief: Chris Lawson
Hometown: Medway, Ohio
Car Chief: Joe Marra
Hometown: Somers, New York
Engineer: Marc Rullo
Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey
Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Spotter: Brit Andersen
Hometown: Branford, Connecticut
Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio
Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke
Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina
Tire Specialist: Billy John
Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey
Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer
Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska
Transporter Driver: Christian Boller
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy
Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky
Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Jordan Goodine
Hometown: Salisbury, North Carolina
Jackman: Courtney Edmonds
Hometown: Burlington, North Carolina
Fueler: Zeke Nance
Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia
ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS
Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 640 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.