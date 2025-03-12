Front Row Motorsports: Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Team

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Team

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Competition Notes

Pennzoil 400

Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025

Event: Race 6 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile)

#of Laps: 267

Time/TV/Radio: 3:30 PM ET on FS1/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Todd Gilliland Notes

The NASCAR Cup Series will end its “West Coast Swing” this Sunday in Sin City at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. After visiting two short tracks, two superspeedways, and a road course, Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team will test their luck at the first 1.5-mile intermediate track of the 2025 season. Love’s Travel Stops will join Gilliland for the 267-lap event.

After his 17th place finish at the Phoenix Raceway, Gilliland sits 17th in the Driver Championship points standings and is on a three-race streak of finishing within the top-20. Gilliland looks to continue that streak with a strong finish at the Las Vegas, Nevada track and to close the points gap on the top-16.

“I feel good about Vegas,” said Gilliland. “Most of the Cup Series schedule is made up of these 1.5-mile intermediate tracks, so it is important that we run well and gather data this weekend to prepare for the rest of the season. Our mile-and-a-half program can use some fine tuning, but I am confident that Chris Lawson and the team will bring a Ford Mustang Dark Horse that will close that competitive gap and put us within the top-16 points position.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke

Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer

Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska

Transporter Driver: Christian Boller

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Jordan Goodine

Hometown: Salisbury, North Carolina

Jackman: Courtney Edmonds

Hometown: Burlington, North Carolina

Fueler: Zeke Nance

Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia

ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS

Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 640 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.