Haas Factory Team Advance | Las Vegas I

Las Vegas I Event Info:

Date: Sunday, March 16

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Format: 267 Laps, 400.5 miles, Stages: 80-85-102

TV: FS1

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Friday: 6:05 p.m. ET, Xfinity Practice (CW App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Friday: 7:10 p.m. ET, Xfinity Qualifying (CW App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 1:35 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 2:40 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 4:30 p.m. ET, Xfinity Race (CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 3:30 p.m. ET, Cup Race (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

Las Vegas hosts its annual spring race this weekend as the NASCAR Cup/Xfinity Series embarks on the fifth points race of the 2025 campaign.

There have been 20 different winners in the last 25 NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Las Vegas since the reconfiguration.

Cole Custer is the only four-time pole winner (2018, 2019-spring, 2019-fall, & 2024) at Las Vegas in the Xfinity Series. The California native started inside the top-5 in his final eight Xfinity races, and had an average starting position of 3.9.

Cole Custer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Aaron Kramer

Partner: HaasTooling.com

Sheldon Creed Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jonathan Toney

Partner: Friends of Jaclyn

Sam Mayer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jason Trinchere

Partner: Audibel

Custer at Las Vegas (Cup)

Starts: 7

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Custer makes his 8th Cup start at Las Vegas this weekend, and he makes his first Cup start at Vegas since 2022.

His best finish at the track came in the 2020 fall race, when he drove up to 16th after starting in the 22nd position.

He has started inside the top-20 in two races, and has an average starting position of 23.6.

Creed at Las Vegas (Xfinity)

Starts: 6

Wins: —

Top-10s: 3

Poles: —

Creed is set to make his 7th Xfinity start at Las Vegas on Saturday, where he has three career top-10 finishes. His best finish came in his debut race at the track in 2022, where he finished 7th after starting 8th.

He has started inside the top-10 in three of six career races at LVMS, and holds an average starting position of 15.2.

Creed was the biggest mover in last season’s fall race, as he finished 9th after starting 38th following an engine change that sent him to the rear.

Mayer at Las Vegas (Xfinity)

Starts: 7

Wins: —

Top-10s: 3

Poles: —

Mayer is in line for his 8th Xfinity start at Las Vegas this weekend, where he finished 14th in the fall race last season. His best career finish is fifth in the fall of 2023 when he started 14th.

His best career starting position in fourth last fall, and he boasts an average qualifying effort of 10.0. Mayer has never started outside the top-15 in seven career races at LVMS.

Last Time Out & Where They Stand

Phoenix: Sam Mayer grabbed his second-straight top-10 finish in the Xfinity race on Saturday, while Cole Custer and Sheldon Creed were unfortunately caught up in early accidents in the desert this past weekend.

Cup Points Standings (41: 35th): Custer is 35th in the Cup Series points standings through four races this season.

Xfinity Points Standings (41: 5th, 00: 7th): Mayer now sits fifth in the Xfinity points standings with 130 total points on the season, while Creed is behind him in seventh place with 115 points heading into Las Vegas this Saturday.