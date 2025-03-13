Wright Motorsports Aims for Victory at Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring

SEBRING, Fla., (March 12, 2025) – The legendary Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring race week has arrived, and Wright Motorsports is ready to take on the challenge at Sebring International Raceway. Piloting the No. 120 Porsche 911 GT3 R, drivers Adam Adelson, Elliott Skeer, and Tom Sargent enter the second round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship sitting second in the points standings.

The trio put on an impressive performance in January’s Rolex 24 At Daytona, earning pole position and battling fiercely for 24 hours to secure a podium finish. Now, they carry that momentum to Sebring, where Adelson, Skeer, and Jan Heylen finished third in last year’s event. Remarkably, that race marked just the second-ever IMSA WeatherTech start for Adelson and Skeer, underscoring their natural talent and rapid adaptability on one of the most physically demanding road courses in North America.

The track is famously bumpy due to the unique surface, which is a mix of concrete and asphalt. Originally a World War II-era airfield, much of the circuit still consists of the original concrete that was used for aircraft runways, creating the notorious bumps that make Sebring so physically and mechanically demanding. Unlike modern tracks that are resurfaced regularly, Sebring embraces its rough character, making it a true test of endurance for both cars and drivers. The uneven surface challenges suspension setups, tire wear, and driver stamina, especially during events like the 12 Hours of Sebring, one of the most grueling races in the world.

With over six weeks since the season opener, the full 56-car IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship field is eager to return to competition. The endurance event will feature all four classes, blending high-performance prototype race cars with production-based GT machinery. Unlike the cool and rainy conditions at Daytona, this weekend’s forecast promises warm and sunny skies, with race-day temperatures climbing into the high 80s.

The 73rd Annual Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring kicks off Saturday at 10:10 AM ET, airing live domestically on Peacock and streaming internationally via IMSA’s YouTube page. For event details, visit IMSA.com.

DRIVER QUOTES

Adam Adelson

After a super bittersweet Daytona, I really couldn’t be more excited for Sebring. Coming into Weathertech Sportscar Championship for our second season, we knew a lot more about what to expect, but also there were some unknowns with our new endurance teammate Tom and how he would acclimate to driving in this series. Daytona proved that he not only acclimated, but he acclimated extremely well, and our result at Daytona proves that. Going into Sebring, I have full confidence that we should be fighting for a win, and that’s our goal. We had great success there last year, and with the additional talent and experience that we have on our team, our chances to get on the top step of the podium are even better. Aside from that, Sebring is one of my favorite tracks, and the Sebring 12 Hour is one of the most legendary endurance races in the world, and it’s an honor to be able to participate in it again.

Elliott Skeer

Sebring is without a doubt my favorite race, there is an old-school energy that I just love. Going into it this year with not only a podium here in 2024 but coming off a podium at Daytona in January has all of us at Wright hungry for more and aiming to make this the benchmark. Adam, Tom, and I feel good about our recent test there and believe that a well-executed race can be done. I can’t wait to see what this 12 Hour has to offer.

Tom Sargent

I am super excited to be returning to a well-known track for me. Sebring is the track I have done the most laps at in my brief time in North America. The Twelve Hours of Sebring is an event I have wanted to tick off for a while now, so to able to do that very soon, is such an achievement for me. With Wright Motorsports strong performance at this event last year, and the momentum we are carrying forward from a successful Rolex 24 At Daytona, I believe it puts us in a strong position for a win.

Wright Motorsports

Wright Motorsports is the premier Porsche race engineering facility in Ohio and a multi-series and international racing team known for superb car preparation, expert race strategy, and driver development. Located in Batavia, Ohio, it is owned and directed by John Wright, a certified Porsche factory-trained technician. As a crew chief John Wright has played a key role in winning eight driver and seven team championships in World Challenge, IMSA (ALMS) and the Grand-Am Rolex Series. Wright Motorsports won the team championship in Porsche GT3 Cup USA in 2012, 2013, and 2015, and went on to win the Pirelli World Challenge Overall, Sprint, Team, and Manufacturer’s titles in 2017. In 2020, the team captured the GT World Challenge America Am championship. In 2021, Wright Motorsports had a wildly successful season, capturing nine championships across their five racing efforts.