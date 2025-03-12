Forte Racing Heads to Sebring Looking for a Podium

Kligerman Returns as Endurance Driver

Monrovia, California (Wednesday, March 12, 2025) – Forte Racing is gearing up for one of the most challenging events on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship calendar — the iconic Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring. After securing a fifth-place finish last year, the team is determined to build momentum and take on the notoriously grueling circuit, known for its relentless bumps and intense competition, with eyes set firmly on a podium finish.

The race marks the return of Parker Kligerman as the team’s endurance driver, joining full-season drivers Mario Farnbacher and Misha Goikhberg in the Huntress Forte Lamborghini. With a blend of experience, determination, and a proven track record at Sebring, the team is confident in their ability to compete at the front of the GTD field.

“I can’t thank everyone at Forte and Huntress enough for this opportunity to compete at the Sebring 12 Hour,” Kligerman said. This was another bucket list race for me, so when Forte asked if I could run this race I was over the moon and immensely flattered. We had a great test a couple weeks ago and I felt like I made major strides in my education of driving this Lamborghini Huracan GT3. I can’t wait to get down there and go to battle with the whole team and my awesome teammates Misha Goikhberg and Mario Farnbacher. I’ve been training hard to make sure I am holding up my end of the bargain. Most of all, I am having an insane amount of fun learning sports cars and working with this whole group! Let’s go get a checkered flag!”

Full season driver Misha Goikhberg enjoys the challenge offered at Sebring’s 3.74 mile, 17 turn road course and is prepared for the bumpy 12-hour race. After a solid showing last year, he’s eager to push even harder and help the team climb the leaderboard.

“Looking forward to having a strong performance and hopefully a result in the bag at Sebring, said Misha Goikhberg. “We will display full respect to the bumps in the most grueling endurance race of the season.”

Having won this event twice in the past, Mario Farnbacher is looking forward to returning to one of his favorite tracks this weekend.

“Sebring is a special place for me,” Farnbacher said, “but also one of my favorite tracks in North America; old school track, lots of bumps, long track as well. Two minutes lap time. I have two P1 finishes of the 12 hours of Sebring; in 2015 and 2017. It’s been a while, so hopefully we can achieve another win.”

“It’s a great race to win,” Farnbacher added. “It’s a big bull fight, especially the last two hours of the race, quite harsh, but it’s a lovely race. It’s one of the best races in the calendar. So really looking forward to this race, together with the Huntress Forte Lamborghini. I’m looking forward to the challenge. Also looking forward to having Parker (Kligerman) on the team as our endurance driver, for Sebring, and obviously looking forward to driving with Misha (Goikhberg) as well. Definitely some challenges ahead of us, a 12-hour battle, I think we are ready, so let’s go.”

Team owner Shane Seneviratne knows that teamwork and strategy will be key to the team finishing on the podium at one of the most demanding endurance races on the schedule.

“Sebring is one of the most demanding races on the IMSA calendar, and we’re eager to take on the challenge,” said Shane Seneviratne, team owner of Forte Racing. “The 12-hour endurance test pushes every aspect of the team — from strategy and precision to resilience and teamwork. With Huntress joining us for the full season, we’re more motivated than ever to deliver a strong performance and fight for a spot on the podium at this iconic track.”

Follow Forte Racing on Instagram as they take on the grueling Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring at Sebring International Raceway which is scheduled for Saturday, March 15, 2025, starting at 10:10 AM Eastern Time. Fans can catch the action live in the US on Peacock, with flag-to-flag coverage from 10:00 PM to 10:30 PM ET.

ABOUT FORTE RACING (Formerly US RaceTronics)

Forte Racing, based in Los Angeles and Charlotte, competes in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar GTD Championship, IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge, and Lamborghini Super Trofeo series with support from Lamborghini Squadra Corse. In 2025, the team will expand into the McLaren Trophy America series in SRO, further broadening its competitive footprint.

Founded as US RaceTronics by Shane Seneviratne in 2005, the team quickly made its mark with multiple wins and podiums in the Atlantic Championship before transitioning to Lamborghini Super Trofeo in 2015, winning multiple North American and World Championships.

In 2023, the team entered IMSA WeatherTech GTD with a Lamborghini Huracan EVO2 GT3, driven by Misha Goikhberg and Loris Spinelli. They secured four top-five finishes in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons, including a win at the 2023 Petit Le Mans and a second-place finish in 2024, finishing fifth in the GTD Championship both years. Forte Racing continues to build its reputation as a rising force in GT racing.

For more information on driving opportunities, series details, or event attendance, visit www.forteracing.com.

