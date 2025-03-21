Distracted Driving Crashes Are Increasing in Florida: How Not To Become a Statistic

You keep an eye out for intoxicated drivers but what about the ones not paying attention to the road? The increasing number of distracted driving fatalities should serve as a wake-up call for everyone. In 2022, 53,596 crashes in Florida were the result of distracted driving. Accidents involving distracted drivers tend to be severe.

The reason is simple, distracted drivers usually aren’t in control of their vehicles and this can worsen crash impacts. Do you know, you may also be guilty of distracted driving? Even glancing over at a rambunctious child is a type of distracted driving. To help you avoid this dangerous driving behavior, here are some tips on how you can reduce distractions while driving.

Preventing Distracted Driving Behavior in Florida

Distracted driving accidents are responsible for over 3,000 fatalities in 2022 according to The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). So, how can you reduce your risk of being involved in a distracted driving accident? The best way is by avoiding engaging in the behavior.

Pretend You Don’t Own a Phone

You’ve probably made jokes about wanting to get away from your phone to enjoy a few minutes of quiet. Guess what? You can accomplish this goal every time you get behind the wheel. Consider changing your phone settings to the ‘do not disturb’ mode. Tuck your phone away in the glove box or another compartment. Texts and phone calls can wait until you have the chance to pull over.

If you’re wondering if it’s illegal to talk on the phone while driving, the answer is no. Currently, all states allow drivers to talk on their cell phones. However, texting is a little different. Almost all states have laws prohibiting drivers from texting behind the wheel. If you’re driving in a school zone, put your phone down. Cell phone use is prohibited in school zones.

So, what about connecting your phone to your vehicle’s infotainment system? Yes, this is legal and often recommended. However, using your vehicle’s information system can also be a distraction. To avoid any distractions, it’s best to put your cell phone up.

Multitasking Behind the Wheel Is a Bad Idea

Your driving should always be the only thing on your mind. Don’t worry about what you’re making for dinner. You can focus on this when you’re not driving. Multitasking can be anything from letting your mind wander to other unaccomplished chores to trying to do two things at once. For example, trying to put on makeup at a red light or shaving.

You may have heard the saying that multitasking is impossible. Meaning you can’t complete two tasks simultaneously. When it comes to driving, the saying is true. You can either focus entirely on your driving or risk being involved in an accident.

Strap In Children and Pets

Sometimes your children can be your biggest distraction. This can also apply to your pets. All states require children under a certain age to be securely fastened into an approved safety seat. Florida requires all children under 8 to use either a car or booster seat. The law is in place to help protect children from serious injury during an accident. However, the child safety laws can serve another purpose.

When your child is safely buckled in, they can present less of a distraction. You don’t need to worry about your child climbing over seats and even accidentally bumping the steering. The laws are a little vague for pets beyond keeping them leashed in the vehicle. If you’re unable to crate your furry friend in the car, consider installing a pet barrier. You can find inexpensive barriers designed to keep pets in the backseat and away from drivers.

Try to Ignore Hunger and Thirst Pains

Okay, we’re not suggesting you endanger your health by going without food and liquid. However, it’s a good idea to grab something to eat and drink before hitting the road. Yes, drivers commonly sip beverages behind the wheel. Vehicles even come with handy cup holders perfectly sized for coffee cups and water bottles.

However, every time you reach for a drink or pick up a snack, you’re removing a hand from the steering wheel. Distracted driving not only refers to keeping your eyes and attention on the road but also both hands on the steering wheel. Removing even one hand for a second means you’re giving up some control of the vehicle. If an obstacle appears on the road, you may not be able to react in time to avoid an accident.

Have a Plan

Having a plan means knowing the directions before setting out. Programming the vehicle’s GPS before hitting the road removes one possible distraction. If you’re traveling with children, make a plan for where you’re stopping for rest breaks.

Your plan may even include setting the radio station or adjusting the vehicle’s heater or air conditioning. When you have everything ready to go before setting off, you’ve successfully eliminated several distractions that typically lead to accidents.

Keeping Teen Drivers Safe

Teens commonly engage in distracted driving behavior but you can take some steps to help keep them safer on the roads. Hopefully, you’ve been setting a good example as a driver. You know, not using your cell phone and keeping both hands on the steering wheel. Teens learn a lot by observing adult behaviors.

You may also want to consider limiting the number of passengers allowed in your teen’s vehicle. Their friends are often the biggest distraction for teen drivers. Let the teen get some experience behind the wheel before you start easing up on any restrictions.

Were You Injured in a Florida Distracted Driving Accident?

If you’re injured in a distracted driving accident, you may be able to file a claim to recover some or all of your damages. Distracted driving is a form of negligence and this is often the cornerstone of a personal injury claim.

You may also be able to file an insurance claim if you’re the at-fault driver. You can learn more about your legal options by contacting a Florida distracted driving accident attorney.