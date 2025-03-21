How to Implement a Sustainable Packaging Strategy for Shipping

In 2020, during the height of the pandemic, e-commerce shopping increased 55 percent, and by 2022, U.S. e-commerce sales topped 1 trillion dollars for the first time. Since most online purchases require secondary packaging to get the product safely to the consumer, there is concern over the environmental impact of this excess packaging material for brands that ship directly to Consumers.

For shorter routes, like shipping from US to Canada, the shipping company needs to find a balance between protecting the product and minimizing waste.

What is Sustainable Shipping?

Sustainable shipping is any sustainable practice used in the shipping industry. These practices aim to reduce negative environmental impacts such as fuel usage and co-emissions.

Sustainable shipping can also be sustainable because it reduces the use of fossil fuels and other energy sources, such as natural gas or propane, that emit carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

This is done by implementing sustainable modes of transportation like walking, cycling, carpooling, public transit, etc that reduce packaging sizes to reduce weight and co-emissions associated with freight handling such as through airships, or developing technologies to prevent greenhouse gases.

Why it matters?

Many reasons exist for sustainable shipping, one of which is that it reduces the environmental impact of freight and delivery. In fact, according to a recent study by KPMG’s sustainability services division, sustainable shipping can reduce co-emissions by up to 60 percent.

It minimizes resource consumption, creates safer work environments (e.g., by preventing injuries), ensures fair wages, and provides quality products that meet social responsibility and sustainable development standards.

Take inventory of what you currently have and how you might begin replacing non-recyclable or over-packaged items with sustainable ones. Choose biodegradable, recycled, or reusable materials that are less harmful to the environment.

Also, redesign your packaging to conserve material and protect your products. One such super awesome strategy would be to execute your minimalist packaging process.

Do not use layers that are not needed, a bigger box, or plastic filler that is wasteful. Focus on smaller designs and recyclable padding materials such as recycled paper or starch peanuts.

Use the correct packaging size

Use the Right Size Package Proper package size is the first step toward reducing waste and better shipping efficiency. Overlarge boxes take more materials, take more space in transport, and cost more to move, all of which add to emissions and price.

When you choose packaging that is custom to the dimensions of your product, you will use fewer fillers, therefore generating less waste. Furthermore, right-sized packaging helps protect the product by restricting movement while in transit.

What you could do instead is use custom-fit boxes or have adjustable packaging solutions to ensure that items are snug, but not overly padded. This method not only ensures sustainability but also enhances customer satisfaction a lot by delivering things in an organized and eco-friendly way.

Use recycled materials for packaging and filling

Recycled packaging and filling never adhere to the inherent justice goal: protecting a product while preserving the surroundings.

Rather than using virgin plastic or non-biodegradable materials, companies can use recycled cardboard, recyclable paper, or biodegradable packing peanuts. Such materials ensure the minimization of waste and reduction of carbon footprints, and making the processes of shipping more environmentally sustainable.

Moreover, when it comes to strength, recycled packaging passes various industry look and force tests, making sure that the products inside arrive matching without any quality compromise.

Ship similar orders together

Shipping similar orders together helps save money on packaging and delivery while keeping things efficient. Instead of sending multiple small packages, businesses can combine them into one shipment. This reduces waste, lowers transportation emissions, and cuts down on excess packaging. It also minimizes handling risks, making sure products arrive safely.

Customers appreciate getting fewer, neatly packed deliveries, which makes their shopping experience smoother and more enjoyable. It facilitates delivery management and cuts down on unnecessary waste on their end. In order to promote sustainable choices and strengthen their dedication to environmentally friendly practices, businesses can also provide incentives to clients who choose consolidated shipping.

Limit the number of returns

When you are in the e-commerce space, you have to deal with returns and every online business owner does. You can’t say I will not get a return, however, you can limit the return numbers by adopting practical strategies.

Return does not mean the customer is giving back the product that he purchased from you, infact, it costs you time, money, and fuel. But if you short your return period to 15 days after purchasing an item, it can limit the number of returns. Moreover, provide every detail related to the product on the shopping page with high-quality images, so they get what they ordered.

Invest in thermally printed label makers

You are using the traditional method of printing labels with ink right? This method depends on cartridges that generate waste and require frequent replacements which is time-consuming for large orders.

On the other hand, if you use thermal printed labels, you will print more labels than the traditional ink-based model. It costs between $1k-$4k, but it works much faster due to the usage of heat to print labels. This method eliminates the need to change or refill ink again and again, which makes this technique cost-effective.

Conclusion

The shipment business goes through many phases and packaging is one of the key parts of this business. Your whole order depends on the packaging because the wrong packaging strategy can damage your product and as a result, the customer will receive a faulty product.

As online shopping continues to grow, shipment companies must take responsibility for reducing their environmental impact by adopting eco-friendly packaging practices. From selecting the right packaging size to using recycled materials, every step helps in minimizing waste and lowering carbon emissions.