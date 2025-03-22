NHRA

Toyota Gazoo Racing NHRA Phoenix Post-Qualifying Report – 03.22.25

By Official Release
4 Minute Read

DOUG KALITTA EARNS NO. 1 QUALIFIER FOR ARIZONA NATIONALS
Toyota wins Top Fuel and Funny Car Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty challenges

CHANDLER, Ariz. (March 22, 2025) – Doug Kalitta claimed the top qualifying position for the NHRA Arizona Nationals at Firebird Motorsports Park. Kalitta ran a 3.688 elapsed time in Friday night’s qualifying session for the 59th No. 1 qualifier of his career, as he goes for career win number 56 tomorrow. His Toyota Top Fuel Dragster teammates Shawn Langdon (third), Antron Brown (fourth) and Justin Ashley (sixth) joined him inside the top half of the category for tomorrow’s eliminations.

Saturday was also the first Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty challenge of the season where Langdon captured the win in Top Fuel, defeating Jasmine Salinas and Tony Stewart to earn bonus championship points and bonus prize money.

In Funny Car, Ron Capps led the GR Supra Funny Car contingent, claiming the No. 4 seed for tomorrow. Capps also won the Funny Car Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty challenge in the final qualifying session, earning a Toyota sweep of the nitro challenges in Phoenix. His Toyota teammates Bobby Bode and J.R. Todd will be the seventh and ninth seeds tomorrow in the Funny Car ladder.

Tomorrow’s eliminations from Firebird Motorsports Park begin at 2 p.m. EST with live TV coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. EST on FS1.

Toyota Post-Qualifying Recap
NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series
Firebird Motorsports Park
NHRA Arizona Nationals
Race 2 of 20

TOYOTA TOP FUEL QUALIFYING POSITIONS

NameCarQualifying PositionFirst Round Opponent
Doug KalittaSealmaster Toyota Top Fuel Dragster1stT. Shumake
Shawn LangdonKalitta Air Careers Toyota Top Fuel Dragster3rdS. Palmer
Antron BrownMatco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster4thJ. Hart
Justin AshleySCAG Power Equipment Toyota Top Fuel Dragster6thI. Zetterstrom

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR QUALIFYING POSITIONS 

NameCarQualifying PositionFirst Round Opponent
Bob Tasca III*Ford Motorcraft Funny Car1st*J. Capps
Ron CappsNAPA Auto Care Toyota GR Supra Funny Car4thB. Alexander
Bobby BodeDC Motorsports Toyota GR Supra Funny Car7thM. Hagan
J.R. ToddDHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car9thD. Wilkerson

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

DOUG KALITTA, Sealmaster Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Kalitta Motorsports

TF Qualifying Result: 1st

Does a run like this give you confidence for tomorrow?

“Yeah, definitely. The track’s holding up well. On that last run, we shot a couple spring plugs out, so ran a 3.82 and not sure what we would’ve run (without that), but (thinking) a little better than that. That’ll put us in the mix with everyone else. Shawn (Langdon) said they ran a 3.79 or close to that. Like all of these races, everyone is running close and you have to get up on the wheel and make it happen on Sunday. Looking forward to it.”

SHAWN LANGDON, Kalitta Air Careers Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Kalitta Motorsports

TF Qualifying Result: 3rd

With the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty win today, how much do you love racing in Phoenix?

“Yeah, there’s some tracks that just work well with what you have and some that don’t seem to work well. Phoenix fortunately is one of those that work well. I remember I’ve always loved coming here as a kid, starting out racing junior dragsters and I was able to get some wins in a Super Comp car as well. Yeah, love coming here. Brian (Husen, crew chief) and the whole Kalitta Air group, they’ve done a great job with the car and setup. Last year, making good runs and we’re continuing that success this year. I didn’t do a good job in the final (as) I clicked it a little early, so truth to be told, was probably going 3.79 which shows how much stronger the car really is. Definitely gives us a lot of confidence going into Sunday.”

RON CAPPS, NAPA Auto Care Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, Ron Capps Motorsports

FC Qualifying Result: 4th

What does this Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty win mean for your team?

“A win light is a win light, but this one is a special event. And let’s not forget, our NAPA Auto Care team won the inaugural one (Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty challenge). We went to Indianapolis and won that. We’re so happy Mission Foods put this deal up as for the fans, it’s exciting. For us racers, it’s really exciting. Our NAPA guys, Toyota. A win’s a win. My gosh, this is so cool!”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships. 

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 31 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
KALITTA, TASCA AND HARTFORD PICK UP PROVISIONAL NO. 1 SPOTS AT NHRA ARIZONA NATIONALS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Larson captures thrilling NCTS victory at Homestead Miami
01:27
Video thumbnail
Miami Homestead NCTS Race Winner Kyle Larson No 07 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet post race
11:02
Video thumbnail
Kyle Larson achieves improbable Truck victory amid late spin at Homestead
03:34
Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Homestead Miami, Schedule & Highlights
01:35

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Team Chevy The Thermal Club Qualifying Recap

Official Release -
The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix Sunday race day opens with a warm-up session on FS1 at 11 a.m. ET.
Read more

O’Ward, Lundgaard Lock Out Thermal Front Rowfor Arrow McLaren

Official Release -
Arrow McLaren earned its first 1-2 start in NTT INDYCAR SERIES competition, as Pato O’Ward and Christian Lundgaard locked out the front row Saturday during NTT P1 Award qualifying for The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix.
Read more

CAPPS, LANDGON AND J. COUGHLIN WIN FIRST MISSION #2FAST2TASTY CHALLENGE OF 2025 IN FRONT...

Official Release -
Funny Car’s Ron Capps claimed the first Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge win of the year on Saturday in front of a sellout crowd at Firebird Motorsports Park
Read more

Substitute Driver Matthew Brabham Wins at Road Atlanta in TA Race of Attrition

Official Release -
Matthew Brabham was called to action by Chris Dyson to race the No. 16 GYM WEED Ford Mustang in the Trans Am Series
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category