Featured HeadlineFeatured Other SeriesFeatured StoriesNTT IndyCarOther Series Racing
THERMAL, Calif. - MARCH 23: Alex Palou (C) sprays champagne in celebration of his victory in the NTT IndyCar Series Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix on March 23, 2025, in Thermal, California. Photo: Chris Jones/Penske Entertainment

Alex Palou spoils Pato O’Ward’s dominant drive at Thermal Club

By Tucker White
3 Minute Read

With 13 laps to go to go at the Thermal Club, Alex Palou cut the lead to 3.5 seconds. Then, with 12 to go, he cut it to under two seconds. With 11 to go, he pulled up to the rear of Pato O’Ward.

Palou ran down into Turn 7 to overtake O’Ward for the lead with 10 laps to go and drove onto his second straight win to start the 2025 NTT INDYCAR Series season.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “We love this feeling obviously. I think everybody does. We never take anything for granted, at least they don’t, anybody in the team. They just keep on working and giving me better cars and all the tools that I need to try and win and fight for the races.

“It’s been incredible, an incredible weekend with lots of speed and perfect execution on pit stop, strategy. At the beginning starting on used reds, we didn’t know if they were going to make it five laps, 10 or 15.”

It’s his 13th career victory in the NTT IndyCar Series.

O’Ward, who led a race-high of 51 laps, finished runner-up. Christian Lundgaard rounded out the podium in third.

“No, it’s all very good points day for the team today,” O’Ward said. “Obviously we were the car that had everything to lose because we were starting on pole. I think we led like 50-something laps. It kind of sucks to lose it there in the end. Yeah, we need to keep pushing. We obviously weren’t perfect. There is obviously something that we could have done better in order to give it more of a proper fight to the 10 car. Yeah, great weekend all around. Great recovery. Looking forward to Long Beach.”

“Yeah, I think where we were in St. Pete to where we are now, I think it’s a clear step,” Lundgaard said. “The 7 car, we had a good weekend. We scored some points in St. Pete coming here. I think overall looking across the three cars, we’re more competitive. Leaving with two podiums, a first and second, qualifying, I think we can be very happy with the weekend.”

Colton Herta and Felix Rosenqvist rounded out the top five.

Will Power, Marcus Armstrong, Kyle Kirkwood, Alexander Rossi and Scott Dixon rounded out the top 10.

Race summary

O’Ward led the field to green at 3:23 p.m. ET. After three laps, he pulled out to a 2.5-second lead over Lundgaard. After five laps, he extended the lead out to four seconds. Lundgaard started the first cycle of pit stops from second on Lap 10 for new Firestone reds. O’Ward pit from the lead on Lap 17 for new Firestone blacks as Rossi pit from the lead a lap later for used Firestone reds. This cycled O’Ward back to the lead on Lap 19.

O’Ward picked up where he left off in the first run of the race by pulling out to a 3.5-second lead by Lap 25. Josef Newgarden and Dixon kicked off a second round of pit stops on Lap 26. Newgarden took new reds, while Dixon took used reds.

During this cycle, the broadcast feed went out and FOX switched over to NASCAR at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The third and final cycle of green flag stops commenced on Lap 45. O’Ward pit from the lead on Lap 49 for blacks. After a five-corner overtake battle with Lundgaard, Palou, on reds, cut bits and chunks out of O’Ward’s lead on the run to the finish.

What else happened

Coming to the green, Devlin DeFrancesco made contact with Scott McLaughlin in Turn 15 and turned him. He received a drive-through penalty for avoidable contact.

Marcus Ericsson went off track and spun out on Lap 16.

Nuts and bolts

The race lasted one hour, 56 minutes and 23 seconds, at an average speed of 102.771 mph. There were five lead changes among three different drivers and zero cautions for the first time in 72 IndyCar races.

Palou leaves with a 39-point lead.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES returns to action on April 13 on the streets of Long Beach.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Tucker White
Tucker White
I've followed NASCAR for well over 20 years of my life, both as a fan and now as a member of the media. As of 2024, I'm on my ninth season as a traveling NASCAR beat writer. For all its flaws and dumb moments, NASCAR at its best produces some of the best action you'll ever see in the sport of auto racing. Case in point: Kyle Larson's threading the needle pass at Darlington Raceway on May 9, 2021. On used-up tires, racing on a worn surface and an aero package that put his car on the razor's edge of control, Larson demonstrated why he's a generational talent. Those are the stories I want to capture and break down. In addition to NASCAR, I also follow IndyCar and Formula 1. As a native of Knoxville, Tennessee, and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, I'm a diehard Tennessee Volunteers fan (especially in regards to Tennessee football). If covering NASCAR doesn't kill me, down the road, watching Tennessee football will. I'm also a diehard fan of the Atlanta Braves, and I lived long enough to see them win a World Series for the first time since 1995 (when I was just a year old). I've also sworn my fan allegiance to the Nashville Predators, though that's not paid out as much as the Braves. Furthermore, as a massive sports dork, I follow the NFL on a weekly basis. Though it's more out of an obligation than genuine passion (for sports dorks, following the NFL is basically an unwritten rule). Outside of sports, I'm a major cinema buff and a weeb. My favorite film is "Blazing Saddles" and my favorite anime is "Black Lagoon."
Previous article
Palou Stays Perfect with Late Chase for Thermal Victory
Next article
CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Team Chevy The Thermal Club Post Race Recap

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Allgaier Wins Xfinity Series Race and $100K Bonus at Homestead Miami
01:28
Video thumbnail
Miami Homestead NXS Race Winner Justin Allgaier No 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet post-race Q&A
13:02
Video thumbnail
Justin Allgaier scores upset Xfinity victory at Homestead
03:58
Video thumbnail
Larson captures thrilling NCTS victory at Homestead Miami
01:27

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

NASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings: Homestead

Jeffrey Boswell -
1. Kyle Larson:  Larson suffered some damage in the pits at Homestead when Josh Berry spun and clipped Larson, then Berry hit Joey Logano. The...
Read more

Kyle Larson capitalizes on Alex Bowman’s late misfortune for Cup victory at Homestead

Andrew Kim -
The 2021 Cup Series champion from Elk Grove, California, led 19 of 267 laps and overtook teammate Alex Bowman for the lead amid Bowman's scrape into the wall with six laps remaining to score his first Cup victory of 2025 in Miami.
Read more

AJ Allmendinger Extends Longest Active Top 10 Finish Streak at Homestead-Miami with Seventh Place...

Official Release -
Allmendinger extended his longest active top 10 finish streak at Homestead-Miami Speedway and now holds the best average finish in the Next-Gen era at the track.
Read more

Rick Ware Racing: Straight Talk Wireless 400 from Homestead

Official Release -
Cody Ware (Started 36th, Finished 34th / Running, completed 265 of 267 laps)
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category