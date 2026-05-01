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Justin Allgaier wins first O’Reilly pole of 2026 at Texas

By Andrew Kim
3 Minute Read

Justin Allgaier rode to his first NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series pole position of the 2026 season for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 340 at Texas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 1.

The event’s starting lineup was determined through a single-car, single-lap qualifying format. In this format, all 38 competitors vying for 38 starting spots cycled around Texas Motor Speedway once to post the fastest lap amongst one another. The competitor who posted the fastest single lap was awarded the pole position.

During Friday’s qualifying session, Allgaier clocked in a single qualifying lap at 188.607 mph in 28.631 seconds. The lap was enough for Allgaier and his No. 7 Roto-Rooter/JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro team to claim the top-starting spot for an upcoming O’Reilly event for the first time this season.

With the pole, Allgaier achieved his 13th O’Reilly career pole for his 516th series start and his first at Texas. The 2024 O’Reilly champion currently leads the 2026 driver’s standings by 105 points over Sheldon Creed as he strives to both extend his early momentum and contend for his first victory at Texas during Saturday’s main event.

Allgaier wil share the front row with Brandon Jones, the latter of whom posted the second-fastest single-qualifying lap run at 188.075 mph in 28.712 seconds. Like Allgaier, Jones is still striving for his first victory at Texas. The latter is also pursuing his first victory of 2026 and first since he won at Kansas Speedway in September 2025.

Kyle Larson, who is scheduled to make his fourth and final O’Reilly start this season in the No. 88 HendrickCars.com/JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro entry, qualified in third place at 187.852 mph in 28.746 seconds. Larson is the reigning O’Reilly winner at Texas, where he piloted the No. 88 entry when he achieved the feat.

Ironically, Connor Zilisch, whom Larson substituted for a year ago, will share the second row with Larson. Zilisch, who is driving the No. 1 Registix/TruckClub/JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro entry and is making his first O’Reilly start at Texas, posted the fourth-fastest qualifying lap at 187.357 mph in 28.822 seconds.

Rookie Brent Crews, who is one of four competitors competing for the fourth and final $100,000 bonus of this season, will start in fifth place and he will share the third row with rookie Corey Day, the latter of whom is a Dash 4 Cash contender and achieved his first O’Reilly career victory last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. Sheldon Creed and Sammy Smith, the remaining two Dash 4 Cash contenders, will start 11th and 15th, respectively.

Austin Hill, Jeremy Clements, Ryan Sieg and Parker Retzlaff completed the top-10 starting grid.

With 38 competitors vying for 38 starting spots, all made the main event.

Texas – Qualifying Position, Best Speed, Best Time:

  1. Justin Allgaier, 188.607 mph, 28.631 seconds
  2. Brandon Jones, 188.075 mph, 28.712 seconds
  3. Kyle Larson, 187.852 mph, 28.746 seconds
  4. Connor Zilisch, 187.357 mph, 28.822 seconds
  5. Brent Crews, 187.318 mph, 28.828 seconds
  6. Corey Day, 186.323 mph, 28.982 seconds
  7. Austin Hill, 186.316 mph, 28.983 seconds
  8. Jeremy Clements, 186.265 mph, 28.991 seconds
  9. Ryan Sieg, 186.091 mph, 29.018 seconds
  10. Parker Retzlaff, 185.976 mph, 29.036 seconds
  11. Sheldon Creed, 185.842 mph, 29.057 seconds
  12. Taylor Gray, 185.816 mph, 29.061 seconds
  13. Rajah Caruth, 185.803 mph, 29.063 seconds
  14. Carson Kvapil, 185.122 mph, 29.170 seconds
  15. Sammy Smith, 184.957 mph, 29.196 seconds
  16. William Sawalich, 184.919 mph, 29.202 seconds
  17. Sam Mayer, 184.414 mph, 29.282 seconds
  18. Anthony Alfredo, 184.237 mph, 29.310 seconds
  19. Austin Green, 184.043 mph, 29.341 seconds
  20. Austin Dillon, 183.974 mph, 29.352 seconds
  21. Jesse Love, 183.899 mph, 29.364 seconds
  22. Dean Thompson, 183.511 mph, 29.426 seconds
  23. Kyle Sieg, 183.449 mph, 29.436 seconds
  24. Harrison Burton, 183.380 mph, 29.447 seconds
  25. Jeb Burton, 182.970 mph, 29.513 seconds
  26. Josh Williams, 182.877 mph, 29.528 seconds
  27. Brennan Poole, 182.822 mph, 29.537 seconds
  28. Patrick Staropoli, 182.797 mph, 29.541 seconds
  29. Blaine Perkins, 182.716 mph, 29.554 seconds
  30. Mason Maggio, 182.328 mph, 29.617 seconds
  31. Dawson Cram, 180.108 mph, 29.982 seconds
  32. Garrett Smithley, 179.527 mph, 30.079 seconds
  33. Josh Bilicki, 179.372 mph, 30.105 seconds
  34. Brad Perez, 178.678 mph, 30.222 seconds
  35. David Starr, 178.094 mph, 30.321 seconds
  36. Joey Gase, 177.451 mph, 30.431 seconds
  37. Lavar Scott, 0.000 mph, 0.000 seconds
  38. Ryan Ellis, 0.000 mph, 0.000 seconds

The 2026 Andy’s Frozen Custard 340 at Texas Motor Speedway is scheduled to occur on Saturday, May 2, at 3:30 p.m. ET on the CW Network, PRN Radio and SiriusXM.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Andrew Kim
Andrew Kim
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