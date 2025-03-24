CHEVROLET IN NHRA: Phoenix Race Report Notes & Quotes

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

2025 NHRA ARIZONA NATIONALS

FIREBIRD INTERNATIONAL RACEWAY

CHANDLER, ARIZONA

TEAM CHEVY RACE RECAP | NOTES & QUOTES

MARCH 23, 2025

AUSTIN PROCK RACES TO HIS 21ST CAREER FINAL ROUND IN FUNNY CAR WITH JOHN FORCE RACING AND CHEVROLET

Greg Anderson Captured His 107th Career Pro Stock Win at Chevrolet’s 403rd In The Category Since 1970

Notes:

Austin Prock, driver of the Cornwell Tools Chevrolet SS Funny Car, raced to his 21st career final round in Funny Car, facing defeat on his 4.507-seconds E.T., 240.68 mph run to Paul Lee. Prock’s runner-up finish is his ninth in the category.

John Force Racing Funny Car teammates Prock and Jack Beckman, driver of the PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevrolet, faced off in the semifinals with Prock the victory in a tight drag race to the line. Prock ran a quick 3.966 seconds E.T. at 321.19 mph to Beckman’s 3.979 seconds E.T. at 321.24 mph.

Brittany Force, driving the Monster Energy Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster, raced to the Arizona Nationals semifinals, fell to Doug Kalitta after forcing an early end to her day by shutting her off on the line with mechanical issues.

Qualifying Saturday evening for the John Force Racing team saw both Force (Top Fuel) and Prock (Funny Car) both qualify No. 2 in their respective categories, with Beckman (Funny Car) qualifying No. 3.

Greg Anderson, driving the HendrickCars.com Chevrolet SS Pro Stock machine, captured Chevrolet’s 403rd win in the category in what was a memorable final race versus his KB Titan Racing teammate Dallas Glenn. Glenn, double stepping with a red light on the start, with Anderson taking the win after his car faced issues on the start simultaneously. Anderson’s win is his 107th career victory in Pro Stock.

Matt Hartford, driving for KB Titan Racing, raced to the Pro Stock No. 1 qualifier in his Total Seal Piston Rings Chevy SS Pro Stock with his run of 6.509 seconds E.T. at 208.20 mph.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING:

AUSTIN PROCK, DRIVER OF THE CORNWELL TOOLS CHEVROLET SS FUNNY CAR FOR JOHN FORCE RACING:

On racing his teammate Jack Beckman in the semifinals…

“These John Force Racing hot rods are bad to the bone right now. These are the two best cars in the category and that was one hell of a show for the race fans. Excited to go to the final round. Today, we’re racing in memory of Bernie Fedderly this weekend and today’s the anniversary of Eric Medlen’s passing. There’s a lot on the line today, and that 300th is definitely up there.”

JACK BECKMAN, DRIVER OF THE PEAK ANTIFREEZE AND COOLANT CHEVROLET SS FUNNY CAR FOR JOHN FORCE RACING:

“We just got beat by the better driver and the better team on that run. Not going to hold our heads down; that PEAK Chevy was fantastic. Like Austin (Prock) said, this one’s for Bernie Fedderly and Austin’s got a shot of getting win No. 300 for John Force Funny Car drivers and I will be standing on the starting line. If NHRA would let me push on his Funny Car, I would.”

JOHN “JC” COLLINS, CO-CREW CHIEF FOR BRITTANY FORCE AT JOHN FORCE RACING:

On shutting off early on the start line…

“Just looked like something failed in the valve cover on the burnout. It was leaking a little bit of oil, and we didn’t want to take a chance running the car.”

GREG ANDERSON, DRIVER OF THE HENDRICKCARS.COM CHEVROLET SS PRO STOCK FOR KB TITAN RACING:

“You know they say there’s no such thing as an ugly win. That was an ugly win. But you know what? A win is a win is a win. I’ve never won that way in my life, but you know what? I’ll take it. Dallas (Glenn) is one hell of a tough competitor. We’ve got one hell of a race team in the KB Titan Racing team. The way they all jumped in on my car in the second round when it wouldn’t start. We basically had a throttle hung almost wide open and they got ‘er done. We got her staged and got her done. Very proud of the guys. It’s a big day for Hendrick Cars. Kyle Larson won today, so I felt like if I didn’t get the job done, I’d drop the ball, but I didn’t drop the ball, so Mr. (Hendrick) is having a big night tonight.”

Can you clarify if the car died, or did you cut it off (on the final run)?

“The car actually died. It made it one foot and shut right off. I was dead in the water. Absolutely my lucky day without a doubt. Thanking my lucky stars.”

UP NEXT:

The third round of the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season takes place March 28-30 at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip. The Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals air live on Sunday, March 30 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FS1. Coverage airs throughout the weekend with NHRA on FOX and NHRA.tv, streaming available via AppleTV, Android TV, and Roku devices.

