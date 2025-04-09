CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Team Chevy Long Beach Media Advance

CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

ACURA GRAND PRIX OF LONG BEACH

THE STREETS OF LONG BEACH

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA

TEAM CHEVY RACE ADVANCE

APRIL 11-13, 2025

TEAM CHEVY LOOKS TO CAPTURE VICTORY AT THE 50TH ACURA GRAND PRIX OF LONG BEACH IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

The third event of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season takes Chevrolet-powered teams and drivers west to The Streets of Long Beach for the 90-lap, 177.12-mile Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Team Chevy last won the Acura Grand Prix in Long Beach in 2022 with Team Penske and Josef Newgarden and look to return to Victory Lane this weekend on the Southern California temporary street circuit.

On the Streets of Long Beach, Chevrolet has captured five wins and five NTT P1 Pole Awards since 2012 in the 2.2-liter twin turbo V6 era.

Overall, Team Chevy has amassed 122 wins and 136 earned NTT P1 Pole Awards in the V6 era of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES since 2012, in addition to 339 podium finishes.

DETROIT (April 9, 2025) – The third race of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES sees Team Chevy heading back to Southern California for the 50th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach in Long Beach, Calif.

Looking to return to Victory Lane on the 1.968-mile temporary street circuit, Chevrolet last won on the Streets of Long Beach in 2022 with Team Penske and Josef Newgarden. Additionally, Team Chevy last captured the NTT P1 Pole Award in 2021 with Josef Newgarden. The Bowtie brand has won five times in the 2.2-liter twin turbo V6 era, earning pole position five times also since 2012.

“Long Beach is another great, long-standing street course on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES circuit and Team Chevy is looking to return to Victory Lane this weekend,” said Chevrolet INDYCAR Program Manager Rob Buckner. This year has kicked off showcasing our ultra-competitive series, and the Long Beach course is both technical and tough with drivers having to be elbows up and on their toes. We’re looking forward to getting on-track this weekend as we also inch closer to the month of May.”

Featuring overtaking opportunities and a tight hairpin turn just after Turn 1, Chevrolet has swept the podium twice in the V6 era, 2023 and 2016, as well as finished on the podium 15 times since 2012. Overall, Team Chevy has captured 122 wins in 219 events in the V6 era, in addition to 136 earned NTT P1 Pole Awards and 339 podium finishes. Chevrolet has 343 laps led overall on the street course.

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach first kicks off with Practice 1 on Friday, April 11 at 6 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Saturday sees Practice 2 at 11:30 a.m. ET on FS1, with qualifying and the Firestone Fast Six at 2:30 p.m. ET on FS2. Sunday’s race day opens with a warmup session on FS1 at 12 p.m. ET. The 90-lap, 177.12-mile main event takes the green flag live on FOX Sunday, April 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET. All practice and qualifying sessions broadcast with INDYCAR Radio and SiriusXM Channel 218.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING

David Malukas, No. 4 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet:

“Really excited to get back on track at Long Beach! Had some time off to look through the data after Thermal and a test at Indy GP and we made some good progress towards finding a setup I like. Can’t wait to see the gains we found with the car at a track where the fan show up is unreal.”

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet:

“Very excited to get back on the streets of Long Beach. Feeling very good about our race car and the direction our team is heading. Definitely have our sights set on that first win as I know Long Beach was the team‘s last win over a decade ago. Hopefully, we can channel some of that success for this upcoming event.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“Long Beach is a unique place for us because it has so much cool history, but it hasn’t been kind to us the last couple years. I think we’ve worked hard to address some of those issues from the past, so hopefully we can roll off strong next week and keep the momentum we got from Thermal.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“I’m really excited to go racing with the No.6 in its onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet livery for the first time this year. I think it looks fantastic, which is fitting for one of the biggest races on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES calendar. It’s always nice coming back to California, it still feels like a bit of a home race and it’s one of my favorite events of the year. I’m ready to go fight at the front and get some solid points.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“It’s been a really strong start for us this year, but we know there’s still more room for us to get better. I’m looking forward to taking that next step forward this weekend at one of the more special races on our calendar. It feels even bigger with it being the 50th anniversary of the Grand Prix of Long Beach, along with the strong partner presence Arrow McLaren has here. I’m excited for another weekend racing with this team.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet:

“Long Beach is one of the events I look forward to the most each year. It is an awesome track to drive with an amazing atmosphere and some of the most knowledgeable fans on the calendar. To top it off, it is a pseudo-home race for me so I always love being able to put on a show for friends and family.”

Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet:

“I’m excited to be heading back to Long Beach for the second time. It’s an incredible event with so much history. We showed good speed there last year, but unfortunately didn’t make it through the race. This time, I’m coming back for redemption and looking to put together a strong weekend.”﻿

2025 Chevrolet by the Numbers:

219: NTT INDYCAR SERIES races as V6 engine supplier since 2012 return to INDYCAR.

122: Wins in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES since 2012.

136: Earned poles since 2012. Chevrolet holds 140 pole awards in total, with five recorded based on points for weather.

339: Podium finishes in the V6 era since 2012.

9: Manufacturer Championships since 2012.

7: Driver/entrant champions since 2012.

13: Indianapolis 500 victories by Chevrolet at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

6: Indianapolis 500 wins by Chevrolet since 2012 in the V6 2.2-liter twin turbo direct injected era.

35: Number of times Chevrolet has swept the podium in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES since 2012 in the V6 2.2-liter twin turbo direct injected era. In total, a manufacturer has swept the podium 56 times since 2012.

29: Wins by Will Power since 2012 – all with Chevrolet power – most of any driver with the same manufacturer.

9: Wins from the pole by Will Power with Chevrolet power since 2012, most by any driver.

46: Pole starts by Will Power since 2012 in a Chevrolet-powered car, most of any driver.

*Will Power’s career total of 70 poles makes him the all-time pole winner in INDYCAR.

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.