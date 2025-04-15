Front Row Motorsports: Bristol Motor Speedway Race Report – Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith

Bristol Motor Speedway Race Report

Food City 500

Date: April 13, 2025

Event: Race 10 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Bristol Motor Speedway (0.533-mile)

FRM Finish:

● Noah Gragson (Started 31st, Finished 23rd / Running, completed 498 of 500 laps)

● Zane Smith (Started 18th, Finished 27th / Running, completed 497 of 500 laps)

● Todd Gilliland (Started 30th, Finished 35th / Running, completed 493 of 500 laps)

FRM Points Standings:

Zane Smith (24th)

Todd Gilliland (28th)

Noah Gragson (32nd)

Noah Gragson Key Takeaways

Stage One: 29th / Stage Two: 29th / Race Result: 23rd

Noah Gragson made his third Bristol Motor Speedway NASCAR Cup Series start this past Sunday. Saturday’s practice & qualifying session was highlighted by the heavy tire wear on the team’s Goodyear tires, showing Gragson and the No. 4 team signs they were in for another 2024 Spring race. Gragson qualified 31st for the 500-lap event. With Sunday’s warmer weather, the concrete track changed, and didn’t provide the same tire wear as in Saturday’s P&Q session. Gragson and the team adapted to the track conditions, changing their race strategy to put them in position to turn the day around. Gragson struggled throughout the first two stages but manage to finish within the top-25 as the checkered flag waved, finishing in the 23rd position, his fourth top-25 finish of the season.

“We expected it to race like last spring based on qualifying and tire wear, but the warmer weather Sunday completely changed the track,” said Gragson. “With most of us going the same speed there was no passing. The team gave me a good car and it drove well.”

Zane Smith Key Takeaways

Stage One: 23rd / Stage Two: 21st / Race Result: 27th

Zane Smith 18th for this past Sunday’s 500-lap race at the Bristol Motor Speedway. Sunday’s pre-race festivities were highlighted by an Aaron’s Lucky Dog alumni photo with the likes of Michael Waltrip and Michael McDowell. Starting from the 18th spot on the grid, Smith stayed within the top-25, finishing 23rd and 21st in Stage One and Two, respectively. With limited on-track incidents to bring out cautions, Smith and the No. 38 team weren’t able to pull strategy to gain spots. Smith crossed the start / finish line in 27th.

“Today was tough, for sure, but you can’t have a good race every race,” said Smith. “We took a gamble with that pit stop hoping for a caution, but it just didn’t go our way. Still super proud of this No. 38 team and the effort all weekend. It was awesome to see everyone’s love for the Aaron’s Lucky Dog scheme, too”

Todd Gilliland Key Takeaways

Stage One: 32nd / Stage Two: 25th / Race Result: 35th

Todd Gilliland made his fifth Bristol Motor Speedway NASCAR Cup Series start this past Sunday, qualifying 30th for the event. Gilliland struggled with the handling of his Ford Mustang Dark Horse throughout the day, reporting he was tight entering the turns. Gilliland finished Stage One in 32nd. In Stage Two, Gilliland climbed back to the top-25, finishing the stage in 25th. In the final stage, Gilliland was forced to make an emergency trip to pit road after running out of fuel. As a result, Gilliland went seven laps down, finishing the race in 35th.

“It was a long weekend,” said Gilliland. “We dug ourselves in a hole during qualifying, and with no cautions, we just never had the chance to make any gains on track. You’ll have races like that, we’ll just come back from the off-week stronger and ready for Talladega.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.