Rinnai America Corporation Partners with Front Row Motorsports and Team Partner

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 15, 2025) – Things are getting heated thanks to Rinnai America Corporation. Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and its team partner, Long John Silver’s, announce a new partnership with Rinnai America Corporation that will feature Todd Gilliland racing the No. 34 Rinnai Ford Mustang Dark Horse this summer at the Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway. Rinnai will also be a full season associate partner of Gilliland with Rinnai featured on Gilliland’s car and uniform.

“Rinnai’s brand promise is ‘Creating a healthier way of living’ which means partnering with our PROs to provide customers and businesses with the most efficient and high quality comfort solutions in the market,” said Frank Windsor, President of Rinnai. “Our partnership with Front Row Motorsports and Todd Gilliland is a great opportunity for us to engage our customers and showcase Rinnai branded products.”

In addition, Rinnai becomes the preferred commercial water heater of Long John Silver’s restaurants across the country. Rinnai commercial tankless water tanks will be placed in new restaurants while also replacing aged water heaters.

“This partnership combines our continued growth and success on the track and finding solutions to improve our capabilities within Long John Silver’s,” said Nate Fowler, Brand President, Long John Silver’s. “It is a perfect example of complementing our marketing power of Todd Gilliland and our No. 34 Ford Performance team and keeping our restaurants running as efficiently as possible thanks to Rinnai.”

Rinnai is a leader in commercial tankless water heaters with proven performance and serviceability. They also provide solutions for professionals and residential customers, like Gilliland.

“My house has been equipped with Rinnai since I have been here and I haven’t had any issues with hot water,” said Gilliland. ‘This is a cool partnership because it’s something that I’m using every day and now they are helping us build on our race program.”

FRM and Gilliland will also promote Rinnai through creative social media videos throughout the race season.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

ABOUT RINNAI

Rinnai America Corporation, a subsidiary of Rinnai Corporation in Nagoya, Japan, was established in 1974 and is headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia. Rinnai Corporation manufactures gas appliances, including tankless water heaters, a wide range of kitchen appliances, and heating and air conditioning units. As the technology leader in its industry, Rinnai is the largest gas appliance manufacturer in Japan and is the No. 1 selling brand of tankless gas water heaters in the United States and Canada. Annual corporate revenues, including those of its subsidiaries, are in excess of $3.3 billion. With a global perspective to create 21st-century products for the home and business, Rinnai Corporation commits itself to safety and Creating a healthier way of living®. For more information about Rinnai’s entire product line, visit www.rinnai.us.

ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S

Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.