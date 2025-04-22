FEED YOUR WILD SIDE: JACK LINK’S® TEAMS UP WITH LEGACY MOTOR CLUB AT TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY

John Hunter Nemechek will pilot the No. 42 Jack Link’s Toyota Camry XSE at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 27



STATESVILLE, N.C. / MINONG, Wis., (April 21, 2025) – LEGACY MOTOR CLUB announced today that Jack Link’s®, the global leader in meat snacks and vendor partner of Dollar Tree will serve as the primary partner on John Hunter Nemechek’s No. 42 Jack Link’s Toyota Camry XSE for the Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 27.

“LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and Jack Link’s are the perfect duo for the race at Talladega Superspeedway. We’re excited about how this partnership came together through Dollar Tree and proud to represent both brands on track this weekend,” said Jimmie Johnson, co-owner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB.

This partnership further strengthens Jack Link’s dedication to the sport, building on their recent designation as the “Official Meat Snack of NASCAR” through a multi-year agreement launched in 2025. Jack Link’s is also supporting as the entitlement partner for Talladega’s spring NASCAR Cup Series race, now named the Jack Link’s 500.

“I am looking forward to piloting the plaid No. 42 Jack Link’s Toyota Camry XSE. Hopefully, we can put Sasquatch out front of the field and let his hair blow in the wind!” said Nemechek.

Since its founding in 1985, Jack Link’s has earned a reputation as a leader in premium protein snacks, known for its popular lineup of protein-packed jerky and beef sticks. The brand’s legendary “Messin’ with Sasquatch” campaign has become a cultural phenomenon, striking a chord with fans nationwide.

“We’re thrilled to partner with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and Dollar Tree for this exciting race at Talladega Superspeedway,” said Holly LaVallie, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Jack Link’s. “NASCAR fans embody the adventurous, bold spirit that defines our brand, and this partnership allows us to connect with them in a meaningful way. Our collaboration with Dollar Tree has been exceptional and now bringing that relationship to the track with John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE takes it to another level. We can’t wait to see Sasquatch represented at the Jack Link’s 500, feeding the wild side of NASCAR fans everywhere.”

Jack Link’s isn’t just bringing the flavor – they’re bringing the fun. All weekend long, fans can encounter the legendary Sasquatch on-site, hanging out with the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB team and mingling with fans for unforgettable moments, photos, and wild antics.

Tune into the Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend on Sunday, April 27. The race will be broadcast on FOX, MAX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

ABOUT JACK LINK’S: Jack Link’s Protein Snacks is the #1 Meat Snack brand in the U.S. Headquartered in Minong, Wisconsin, and is a family-owned and operated company representing a heritage of quality, safety and innovation. The company is made up of passionate team members who share an uncompromising commitment to delivering awesome products. Sold in more than 40 countries, Jack Link’s owns a portfolio of consumer brands that includes Jack Link’s®, Lorissa’s Kitchen®, Wild River®, Golden Island®, Country Fresh Meats™ BiFi®, and Peperami®. www.jacklinks.com

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: (LEGACY MC) is a premier auto racing organization co-owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Gazoo Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.