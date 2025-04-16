Mystik Lubricants Enters into Partnership with Zane Smith

CITGARD to Return to Front Row Motorsports as an Associate Sponsor

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 16, 2025) – Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is proud to announce a multi-race sponsorship for Mystik® Lubricants, for select NASCAR Cup Series events with Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team as well as an all-season associate sponsorship. CITGO® CITGARD® Heavy Duty Engine Oils brand will also join Zane as an associate sponsor.

The Mystik brand will serve as the primary sponsor on the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in two NASCAR Cup Series events this season. Smith will carry the Mystik colors at Nashville Superspeedway (Tenn.) in June and at the Iowa Speedway (IA.) in August.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with Front Row Motorsports and supporting our new driver, Zane Smith,” said Braden McElroy, CITGO General Manager, Lubricants. “Having the new Mystik Lubricants-centered design on the No. 38 car this season provides great brand exposure with millions of racing fans. It will be an unbeatable combination, just like how Mystik JT-6® Greases and CITGARD Heavy Duty Engine Oils are for any tough situation your equipment may face in the field.”

“I am excited to have Mystik and CITGARD back on board the No. 38 this season,” says Smith. “Mystik and CITGARD have been involved with Front Row Motorsports since 2018, and I believe we have the team and capabilities to give them some strong results this season. Our hauler drivers and mechanics are pretty stoked to have their products around the shop also.”

Fritz Sports & Event Enterprises (FSE) continues to oversee the partnership.

For more information about Mystik and CITGARD®, visit www.mystiklubes.com and www.citgolubes.com.

ABOUT MYSTIK LUBRICANTS

Mystik Lubricants develops products in real-world conditions that are specially formulated to meet the unique demands of specialized machines. Our products provide fearless protection for engine longevity and are the choice of professional riders and enthusiasts, who demand maximum performance in the toughest conditions.

Mystik Lubricants traces its heritage to 1922. Producing millions of gallons of finished lubricants and greases annually, Mystik supplies product to automotive, heavy-duty, commercial, industrial, powersports and agricultural customers through blending and packaging facilities across the country.

Built on a legacy of premium products, superior technical knowledge and personalized service, the Mystik product line is “Made to Make it Last” and continues to expand on a reputation of trust and confidence that can only be earned through proven performance and commitment.

ABOUT CITGARD

CITGO CITGARD Heavy Duty Engine Oils deliver the performance needed for newer engine designs while improving performance in older engines. It is engineered with proprietary additive technology that protects engines running at higher operating temperatures and higher fuel injection pressures, while meeting tighter wear limits and lower emission requirements. CITGO CITGARD 700 Synthetic Blend Engine Oils are a new generation of engine oils that support the Phase II fuel efficiency standards, which are driving the need for even more fuel-efficient heavy-duty engine oils combined with excellent wear protection and engine durability.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

ABOUT FRITZ SPORTS & EVENT ENTERPRISES

Fritz Sports & Event Enterprises is a sports marketing and event management business specializing in sports and event sponsorship marketing and activation, brand development, as well as event management.