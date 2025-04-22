Front Row Motorsports: Talladega Superspeedway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Zane Smith and the No. 38 TitleMax Ford Team
Talladega Superspeedway Competition Notes
Jack Link’s 500
Date: Sunday, April 27, 2025
Event: Race 11 of 38
Series: Talladega Superspeedway (2.66-miles)
#of Laps: 188
Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on FOX/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Zane Smith Notes
Zane Smith is back in action this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series makes its first trip of the 2025 season to the Talladega Superspeedway. Following the 500-lap event at the Bristol Motor Speedway two weeks ago, Smith sits 24th in the Cup Series Driver Championship points standings.
TitleMax returns this weekend in the brand’s third of four primary races with Smith and the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. TitleMax helps thousands of people get the funds they need with a title loan or personal loan. Offering competitive rates, while providing a superior level of customer service. For more information about TitleMax, please visit www.TitleMax.com.
“The off week was nice, but I’m ready to get back to racing,” said Smith. “Talladega provides a great opportunity to capture my first win in the Cup Series. FRM and the Ford’s always run well at the superspeedways, so I expect to qualify and compete upfront. Hopefully, we can stay out of the chaos and get the job done.”
Road Crew
Driver: Zane Smith
Hometown: Huntington Beach, California
Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty
Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut
Car Chief: Will Norris
Hometown: Bells, Tennessee
Engineer: Jacob Clamme
Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana
Engineer: Chris Yerges
Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Mechanic: Steve Godfrey
Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski
Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania
Spotter: Ryan Blanchard
Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut
Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins
Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina
Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom
Hometown: Bakersfield, California
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Ryan Flores
Hometown: Manasquan, New Jersey
Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon
Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Drew Baum
Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania
Jackman: Ryan Selig
Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois
Fueler: Chris Webb
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
ABOUT TITLEMAX
As part of the Community Choice Financial Family of Brands, TitleMax is one of the nation’s largest title lending companies. TitleMax helps thousands of people get the funds they need with a title loan or personal loan. Offering competitive rates, while providing a superior level of customer service.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.