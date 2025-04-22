NASCAR Cup PR

Front Row Motorsports: Talladega Superspeedway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Team
Talladega Superspeedway Competition Notes
Jack Link’s 500

Date: Sunday, April 27, 2025
Event: Race 11 of 38
Series: Talladega Superspeedway (2.66-miles)
#of Laps: 188
Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on FOX/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Todd Gilliland Notes

Todd Gilliland heads to the Talladega Superspeedway this weekend after the NASCAR Cup Series Easter break. Gilliland will look to defend the No. 34’s 2024 Talladega pole dominance in Saturday’s qualifying session.

The 2.66-mile Talladega, Alabama track is one of Gilliland’s favorites on the Cup Series circuit, having earned three top-10 finishes in six Cup Series starts. Gilliland has one win at the track, capturing the checkered flag in 2019 in an ARCA Series event.

Gilliland and the No. 34 team will have Love’s Travel Stops and their truck care partner, Fleetguard, on the car this weekend. A global leading filtration brand within the Atmus Filtration Technologies portfolio, Fleetguard offers a full suite of filtration products for nearly all makes of vehicles and equipment across the truck, bus, agriculture, construction, mining, marine and power generation vehicle, and equipment markets.

Fleetguard heavy-duty filters give customers the ultimate protection for all their equipment. With availability in more than 45,000 independent aftermarket retail outlets globally, including approximately 5,800 locations in North America, Fleetguard products are available where customers need them and are backed by the competitive Fleetguard warranty.

“Talladega is a fun track, but it also provides its own set of challenges,” said Gilliland. “There is very little room for error, and if even the smallest of mistakes can take you out of the race. FRM has a good qualifying record here, so I expect to start up front. Hopefully, we can stay up there and bring home a trophy.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland
Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson
Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra
Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo
Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen
Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke
Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina

Tire Specialist: Billy John
Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer
Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska

Transporter Driver: Christian Boller
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy
Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Jordan Goodine
Hometown: Salisbury, North Carolina

Jackman: Courtney Edmonds
Hometown: Burlington, North Carolina

Fueler: Zeke Nance
Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia

ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS

Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 640 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Front Row Motorsports: Talladega Superspeedway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
NC 250 and Blacks Tire 200 at Rockingham Speedway Photo Collage
02:04
Video thumbnail
Smith wins the Xfinity race at Rockingham after Love's DQ
01:43
Video thumbnail
Sammy Smith wins Xfinity Series race at Rockingham after Jesse Love's DQ
01:58
Video thumbnail
Tyler Ankrum captures the NCTS win at Rockingham Speedway
01:30

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

FORMER CHAMP MATT HAGAN PREPARES FOR SECOND FOUR-WIDE OF 2025 AT AMERICAN REBEL LIGHT...

Official Release -
Funny Car champion Matt Hagan heads to zMAX Dragway with hopes of earning another win at the Bellagio of Dragstrips during this weekend’s American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals.
Read more

Front Row Motorsports: Talladega Superspeedway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Official Release -
Zane Smith is back in action this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series makes its first trip of the 2025 season to the Talladega Superspeedway.
Read more

Spire Motorsports Jack Link’s 500 Race Advance

Official Release -
In 22 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Spire Motorsports has logged one top-five, two top-10 and seven top-15 finishes.
Read more

Front Row Motorsports: Talladega Superspeedway Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

Official Release -
After a short break in the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team head to "Sweet Home Alabama" for 188 laps at the Talladega Superspeedway.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category