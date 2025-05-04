CHEVROLET NCS AT TEXAS: Post-Race Report

NASCAR CUP SERIES

TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE REPORT

MAY 4, 2025

Chastain Tallies Season-Best Runner-Up Finish at Texas Motor Speedway

Four Different Chevrolet Organizations Record Top-10 Finishes

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-10 RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

2nd – Ross Chastain

4th – Kyle Larson

6th – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

7th – Austin Dillon

10th – Daniel Suarez

Ross Chastain earned his season-best finish at Texas Motor Speedway, driving his No. 1 Tootsies Orchid Lounge Chevrolet to a runner-up finish in the Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY. Chastain led the Bowtie brigade to five top-10 finishes in the series’ 12th race of the 2025 season, with Kyle Larson and the No. 5 Valvoline Chevrolet team tallying a fourth-place finish; Hyak Motorsports’ Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in sixth; Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Dillon in seventh; and Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suarez rounding out the top-10.

Taking the green flag from the fourth starting position, Kyle Larson remained steady in the top-five through much of the opening stage – ultimately taking the first green-white checkered flag in the fourth position. Reporting loose conditions in Turns One and Two in the closing laps of Stage One, crew chief Cliff Daniels brought the No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet down pit road during the stage break for four tires, fuel and a round of adjustments. Gaining one position in the race off pit road, Larson took the inside line of the second row to take the green flag for Stage Two. Wasting no time, Larson quickly settled into the second position behind then-race leader Josh Berry, going on to inherit the lead when Berry spun to bring out the caution. The 32-year-old Elk Grove, California, native went on to stay atop the leaderboard to tally his series-leading sixth stage win of the season. After a four-tire stop during the final stage break, Larson lined up in the fourth position for the final 96 laps around the 1.5 Texas oval. Staying steady at the front of the field, a series of late-race cautions proved to be a challenge for Larson, but the former series champion rallied home with a fourth-place finish.

Following his first career pole in NASCAR’s top division, Carson Hocevar and the No. 77 Spire Motorsports team remained a steady fixture in the top-10 throughout the first two stages – tallying sixth-place points in each stage. A strong day went south when Hocevar was caught up in a multi-car accident with just 31 laps remaining. Going to work on their Chevrolet-powered machine, Hocevar only fell two laps down to salvage a 25th-place finish.

Chevrolet’s all-time NASCAR Cup Series statistics at Texas Motor Speedway:

Wins: 18

Poles: 17

Top-Fives: 82

Top-10s: 192

Chevrolet’s season statistics with 12 NASCAR Cup Series races complete:

Wins: 3

Poles: 6

Top-Fives: 22

Top 10s: 53

Stage Wins: 9

UP NEXT: The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season continues at Kansas Speedway with the AdventHealth 400 on Sunday, May 11, at 3 P.M. ET. Live coverage can be found on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Post-Race Driver Quotes:

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 2nd

“Starting 31st, we wanted to go +30 positions today. It’s all on this crew – the engineering group at Trackhouse Racing and the group at Chevrolet. We made an adjustment during the race and it fixed the car. All the problems we had yesterday and the start of the race, they were gone. I was confident. I was not confident yesterday.. you heard me in the booth say it. With just one adjustment, it brought this Tootsies Chevy to life and that’s why you keep fighting.”

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 4th

“(Michael) McDowell just did a really good job of timing the restarts. He left pretty much when I did, and he had a push behind him. He got clear to the lead and I just lost control of the race there. It was a bummer to do that. If I could have kept the lead, we would have been hard to beat in clean air like that. Just a little frustrated with myself, but all-in-all, it was a good points day for us today. The No. 5 Valvoline Chevrolet team did a great job today. The car was good. We’ll just study it and try to do a better job next time.”

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident in the final stage.

Finished: 35th

Bowman on the accident that ultimately ended his day early in the finale stage:

“I just saw guys wrecking in front of me. I tried to get high. The No. 16 (AJ Allmendinger) came back across the track and we all piled in there. I hate that for this team. We had a really fast No. 48 Ally Chevrolet. I think we passed more cars than anyone’s ever passed at Texas (Motor Speedway). We just shouldn’t have been back there to begin with. Really bummed, but we’ll move onto the next one.”

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 26th

“I just really hate it for everyone on this No. 71 Delaware Life Chevrolet team. We were giving it everything we had there to try to keep track position. Joey (Logano) got a run there, and I tried to block it. I went as far as I think you could probably go. When (Ryan) Blaney slid in front of me, it just took the air off of it and I just lost the back of it. I still had the fight in me, but I probably should have conceded at that point.

Just proud of everyone at Spire Motorsports. I know that’s not the day that we wanted, but we had the opportunity to win the race. I’m really proud of everyone at the Hendrick Motorsports engine shop – you guys saw those restarts, the motors were ripping. Just hate that we didn’t get it done, but we knew we had to go for it.”

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 22nd

“A decent finish today for my SafetyCulture team. Just wasn’t comfortable with the car there at the start and struggled to find speed. Thanks to my 88 crew for never giving up and continuing to work to make my Chevrolet better and better. We will learn from this and continue to make improvements.”

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 10th

Suarez on his two consecutive top-10 finishes:

“It was a good day for this No. 99 Kubota Chevrolet team. We had decent speed out there. I think that we potentially had a little bit more, but we were struggling a lot on restarts all day long, except for the start of the race for some reason. All-in-all, it was a decent day and it’s good to get back-to-back top-10 finishes.”

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.