NCS Texas – Joey Logano Gives Ford Second Straight Cup Series Win

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series

Wurth 400 | Texas Motor Speedway

Sunday, May 4, 2025

JOEY LOGANO GIVES FORD SECOND STRAIGHT CUP SERIES WIN

Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 AAA Insurance Ford Mustang Dark Horse, won the Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway Sunday (May 4).

The win is Logano’s 37th of his Cup Series career and 35th with Ford.

Those 35 Ford wins put him in a tie for third with Mark Martin on the all-time Ford win list.

Today’s win is Ford’s 744th all-time in NASCAR Cup Series competition.

It also marks Team Penske’s 103rd series win with Ford.

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

1st – Joey Logano

3rd – Ryan Blaney

11th – Todd Gilliland

17th – Zane Smith

18th – Chris Buescher

19th – Cole Custer

25th – Austin Cindric

28th – Brad Keselowski

29th – Ryan Preece

30th – Cody Ware

32nd – Josh Berry

34th – Noah Gragson

37th – Chad Finchum

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 AAA Insurance Ford Mustang Dark Horse — VICTORY LANE INTERVIEW

HOW GOOD DOES IT FEEL TO BE BACK HERE? “The sport changes so quickly. It is crazy how you can just ride these roller coasters. I am so proud of the team. Proud to finally get AAA Insurance into victory lane. They have been a partner of mine since I have been at Penske, so 13 or 14 years and we have yet to win with them so it was awesome to get that done here. The JL Kids Crew is here so we will have fun with them in victory lane. A lot of people here. My family is at home, but hey, Brittany and the kids, I love you guys. It is going to be a fun night.”

YOU STARTED DEEP IN THE FIELD. HOW DID YOU PREVAIL AND WIN THIS ONE? “Slowly. Methodically. A couple of times we had a really tough pit stall situation and the pit crew did a good job of managing that. We just grabbed a couple here and there. The car was fast, I knew that yesterday, I just did a poor job qualifying. We just were grinding it out, a couple here and a couple there and eventually we get the win. It is nice to get one, really nice.”

PAUL WOLFE, Crew Chief, No. 22 AAA Insurance Ford Mustang Dark Horse

WHAT DO YOU THINK OF YOUR DRIVER, ESPECIALLY THAT MOVE ON MCDOWELL AT THE END?

“It was a long day, and I knew we had a good car in practice yesterday, but I wasn’t sure if the track would widen out and give us the opportunity to show what we had. We chipped away at it all day long, and the track was pretty racy. I thought if you had a good car, you could slowly make your way to the front. I think Coleman said it best, those last couple restarts, these are the moments that Joey lives for, and he performs better than anyone else out here in those circumstances, and I knew we had a great shot at it.”

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Finished 3rd)

YOU BATTLED ALL DAY TODAY AND GOT TO THE FRONT, YOU HAD A REALLY GOOD CAR AT THE END BUT WHAT MORE DID YOU NEED? “I don’t know. The one time I didn’t pick the outside the 71 got the lead and then I couldn’t get it back. Just driver making dumb decisions and not doing his job. I appreciate the team. The 12 car was a fast car today. I just can’t do anything right currently. Hopefully it will work itself out.”

JOSH BERRY, No. 21 WURTH Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Accident on Lap 126)

“The car was really good. I could tell early on that our car was really strong, especially after the first pit stop when we made an adjustment it was really good and we got out front and felt really good about it. Just started to approach the lap traffic. You have no choice but to run the opposite lane. Your car is never going to turn if you follow them. I went around the 62 on the outside and felt pretty decent about it. Then caught the 51 and was working on the 51 and hit that bump and got loose. I don’t know what I would do too much different. Obviously in these cars, especially at a place like this you are going to be fast, it is going to be uncomfortable and you are going to be on edge. Unfortunately it bit us today.”

HOW TREACHEROUS WAS IT UP TOWARDS THE TOP? “It is just hard to get your car — to be really strong in 1 and 2 you are going to be on edge in 3 and 4. I feel like my car was really good and that is how I felt. I definitely have to look back at it and see what I could have done differently but in the end I think I am more afraid of being slow than spinning out like that.”

IS THE TEAM STILL TRYING TO WORK ON THE CAR? “Yeah they are. We had a little miscommunication with NASCAR about whether I could get out or not. I got out and then they sent me to the care center. Either way I was going to have to go to the care center so we just went ahead and got it over with.”