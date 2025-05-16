B.J. McLeod to Wheel Spire Motorsports No. 07 Chevy Silverado at Charlotte Motor Speedway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 16, 2025) – Today, Spire Motorsports announced NASCAR veteran B.J. McLeod will pilot the team’s No. 07 Chevrolet Silverado in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway where Pigeon Forge Racing Coaster will be showcased as the team’s primary sponsor.

McLeod is the co-owner of B.J. McLeod Motorsports and the driver of the No. 78 Chevrolet ZL1 in the NASCAR Cup Series. He brings a wealth of experience to the seat of the No. 07 machine as he returns to CRAFTSMAN Truck Series competition for the first time since 2021. The race will mark a unique opportunity for McLeod to promote his latest business venture and reconnect with the series where his NASCAR journey began in 2010.

“Getting to race again in the NASCAR truck series with an incredible team is an honor,” said McLeod. “It’s a perfect partnership with Pigeon Forge Racing Coaster — speed, adrenaline, and pure excitement — both on the track and in the mountains. We’re ready to put on a show for the fans and make this ride one to remember.”

A native of Wauchula, Fla., McLeod began his racing career at three-years-old, piloting ATVs before transitioning to go-karts at age five. He quickly ascended the ranks where he amassed more than 300 wins and 18 championships across regional and national competition. At age 13, McLeod made headlines by winning his first Super Late Model race at Orlando Speed World, becoming the youngest driver to compete in an American Speed Association-sanctioned event.

With more than 100 Super Late Model victories and a deep resume in stock car racing, McLeod made his CRAFTSMAN Truck Series debut in 2010.

Since then, he has competed in all three of NASCAR’s national touring series. In 2016, he founded B.J. McLeod Motorsports, which expanded to a three-car Xfinity Series operation, featuring a competitive lineup of drivers. From 2021 through the conclusion of the 2023 season, McLeod served as both owner and driver for Live Fast Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series before finalizing the sale of the team’s charter to Spire Motorsports.

Outside of his NASCAR exploits, McLeod is currently developing a new motorsports-themed attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. The Pigeon Forge Racing Coaster, set to open later this year, is the ultimate adventure for thrill seekers looking to experience an adrenaline-pumping ride like no other. This exciting mountain coaster invites guests to race their friends or family as they speed through twists and turns, all while competing for the checkered flag. While aboard the coaster, riders will get to see expansive views of Pigeon Forge from all different viewpoints.

The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 from Charlotte Motor Speedway will be televised live on FS1 Friday, May 23, beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The race will also be broadcast live on the NASCAR Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 10, 2025, when Carson Hocevar took the checkered flag in the Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team also fields the Nos. 07, 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the No. 77 Chevrolet in the ARCA Menards Series in select events.