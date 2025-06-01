XFINITY Series PR

RCR NXS Race Recap: Nashville Superspeedway

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Titan Risk Solutions Chevrolet Team Overcome Tight Handling Condition to Finish Eighth at Nashville Superspeedway

Finish: 8th
Start: 15th
Points: 4th

“We fought a tight balance all night with our No. 2 Titan Risk Solutions Chevrolet. Danny Stockman (crew chief) made good calls, but we just couldn’t get our car free enough early on. The pit crew gained positions on each stop which got us track position when we needed it most. At the end of the race, our car was really good on the long run, and we raced our way back into the top 10 with less than 50 laps to go. To finish eighth is a testament to our Richard Childress Racing team after the handling issues we faced today. We will go back to work and figure out what we can do better.” -Jesse Love

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team Continue Top-10 Finishing Streak at Nashville Superspeedway

Finish: 7th
Start: 2nd
Points: 2nd

“The balance of our No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet went through a lot of changes tonight, but we kept working on it. After starting on the front row, I felt track position was going to be a key and it was. From the drop of the green flag, our car was just too tight. I needed a big swing in the middle of the race, and Chad (Haney, crew chief) made a lot of adjustments to try and loosen the balance up. Nothing seemed to really fix the issue, but I think there are things from the adjustments that we can learn. Overall, we are leaving with another top-10 finish and stage points. We’ll keep digging together.” -Austin Hill

