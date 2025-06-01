XFINITY Series PR

Toyota GAZOO Racing – NXS Nashville Post-Race Report – 05.31.25

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

ALMIROLA DELIVERS ANOTHER TOP-10 FINISH AT NASHVILLE
Phoenix winner earns fourth top-10 in sixth start this season

NASHVILLE (May 31, 2025) – Aric Almirola led Toyota with a sixth-place finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday evening.

William Sawalich started from the pole for the first time this season and led the first 37 laps of the race before suffering a spin late in the race. He was scored in 35th.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Post-Race Recap
NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)
Nashville Superspeedway
Race 14 of 33 – 250.04 miles, 188 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, William Bryon*
2nd, Connor Zilisch*
3rd, Nick Sanchez*
4th, Justin Allgaier*
5th, Sammy Smith*
6th, ARIC ALMIROLA
14th, BRANDON JONES
20th, JEFFREY EARNHARDT
26th, TAYLOR GRAY
34th, DEAN THOMPSON
35th, WILLIAM SAWALICH
*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

ARIC ALMIROLA, No. 19 Young Life Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 6th

Heck of a battle with Ross Chastain there late. Can you talk about your finish?
“Yeah, that was fun. Gosh, I wish that was for the win. It was fun. I love coming back and driving these race cars. We are just off right now. We are working really hard to figure it out, but we are just off. We don’t have whatever the JRM (JR Motorsports) cars have. We are looking for it, for sure, but we can’t find it. They are about a tenth to two tenths better than us at every race track we go to right now. We have work to do, but I have a blast every time I get back in these race cars. I have so much fun. They are so much fun to race. I really enjoy it. Racing with Ross (Chastain) was a lot of fun. He got the better of me on the long run, I just got way too tight.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 31 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
AM Racing | Harrison Burton Nashville Superspeedway Xfinity Race Preview
Next article
RCR NXS Race Recap: Nashville Superspeedway

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Allgaier wins the Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway
01:16
Video thumbnail
Justin Allgaier dominates for redemptive Xfinity victory at Nashville
02:44
Video thumbnail
Caruth wins the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway
01:06
Video thumbnail
Rajah Caruth notches hard earned Truck victory at Nashville
02:46

Latest articles

RCR NXS Race Recap: Nashville Superspeedway

Official Release -
Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team Continue Top-10 Finishing Streak at Nashville Superspeedway
Read more

Justin Allgaier dominates for redemptive Xfinity victory at Nashville

Andrew Kim -
The reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series champion from Riverton, Illinois, led a race-high 101 of 188 laps and reassumed the lead during a 48-lap dash to the finish to beat teammate Connor Zilisch for his third Xfinity victory of the 2025 season and second at Music City.
Read more

KALITTA, BECKMAN & HARTFORD WIN MISSION #2FAST2TASTY CHALLENGE AT NHRA NEW ENGLAND NATIONALS

Official Release -
Top Fuel veteran Doug Kalitta continued an incredible qualifying run on Saturday at New England Dragway
Read more

CORVETTE RACING AT DETROIT: A Drive Back to Second

Official Release -
Antonio Garcia and Alexander Sims led the way home for Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports on Saturday with an inspired drive to second place from eighth on the GTD PRO grid of the Chevrolet Detroit Sports Car Classic.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category