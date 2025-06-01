Toyota GAZOO Racing – NXS Nashville Post-Race Report – 05.31.25

ALMIROLA DELIVERS ANOTHER TOP-10 FINISH AT NASHVILLE

Phoenix winner earns fourth top-10 in sixth start this season

NASHVILLE (May 31, 2025) – Aric Almirola led Toyota with a sixth-place finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday evening.

William Sawalich started from the pole for the first time this season and led the first 37 laps of the race before suffering a spin late in the race. He was scored in 35th.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Nashville Superspeedway

Race 14 of 33 – 250.04 miles, 188 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, William Bryon*

2nd, Connor Zilisch*

3rd, Nick Sanchez*

4th, Justin Allgaier*

5th, Sammy Smith*

6th, ARIC ALMIROLA

14th, BRANDON JONES

20th, JEFFREY EARNHARDT

26th, TAYLOR GRAY

34th, DEAN THOMPSON

35th, WILLIAM SAWALICH

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

ARIC ALMIROLA, No. 19 Young Life Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 6th

Heck of a battle with Ross Chastain there late. Can you talk about your finish?

“Yeah, that was fun. Gosh, I wish that was for the win. It was fun. I love coming back and driving these race cars. We are just off right now. We are working really hard to figure it out, but we are just off. We don’t have whatever the JRM (JR Motorsports) cars have. We are looking for it, for sure, but we can’t find it. They are about a tenth to two tenths better than us at every race track we go to right now. We have work to do, but I have a blast every time I get back in these race cars. I have so much fun. They are so much fun to race. I really enjoy it. Racing with Ross (Chastain) was a lot of fun. He got the better of me on the long run, I just got way too tight.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 31 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.