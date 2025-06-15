NASCAR Cup PR

Rick Ware Racing: Inaugural Viva Mexico 250 from Mexico City

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

RICK WARE RACING
Inaugural Viva Mexico 250

Date: June 15, 2025
Event: Inaugural Viva Mexico 250 (Round 16 of 36)
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (2.417-mile, 14-turn road course)
Format: 100 laps, broken into three stages (20 laps/25 laps/55 laps)

Race Winner: Shane van Gisbergen of Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet)
Stage 1 Winner: Ryan Preece of RFK Racing (Ford)
Stage 2 Winner: Shane van Gisbergen of Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet)

RWR Finish:

● Cody Ware (Started 34th, Finished 31st / Running, completed 100 of 100 laps)

RWR Points:

● Cody Ware (36th with 101 points)

Race Notes:

● Shane van Gisbergen won the inaugural Viva Mexico 250 to score his second career NASCAR Cup Series victory and his first of the season. His margin over second-place Christopher Bell was 16.567 seconds.

● There were six caution periods for a total of 16 laps.

● All but six of the 37 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● William Byron remains the championship leader after Mexico City with a 67-point advantage over second-place Kyle Larson.

Sound Bites:

“Just want to thank Arrowhead Brass and all the people that came on board to support a great race down here in Mexico City. That being said, we’ve got a lot of work to do on the road courses. We need to figure some things out.” – Cody Ware, driver of the No. 51 Arrowhead Brass Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is The Great American Getaway 400 on Sunday, June 22 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. The race begins at 2 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by Prime Video and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCS Mexico City Post-Race Report – 06.15.25
Next article
Haas Factory Team Recap | Mexico City

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Suarez wins the Xfinity Series race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01:21
Video thumbnail
Daniel Suarez achieves emotional Xfinity victory at Mexico City
02:55
Video thumbnail
NCS and NCTS Photo Collage at Michigan by Tim Jarrold
02:04
Video thumbnail
Hamlin saves enough fuel to win at Michigan International Speedway
01:36

Latest articles

Haas Factory Team Recap | Mexico City

Official Release -
Cole Custer recorded his strongest points performance of the year and best Cup Series finish since 2022 at Bristol, placing eighth in Sunday’s debut Cup race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.
Read more

Hughes Comes Alive Late To Win at WWTR

Official Release -
In a blistering race with no yellow flags, Lochie Hughes tossed caution in the breeze when it mattered most and ended up in victory lane.
Read more

CHEVROLET NCS: Shane van Gisbergen Caps Off Chevrolet Weekend Sweep in Mexico City

Official Release -
Shane van Gisbergen and the No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet team that took the checkered flag in the Viva Mexico 250 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriquez.
Read more

Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCS Mexico City Post-Race Report – 06.15.25

Official Release -
Christopher Bell drove from 31st starting spot to second to lead Toyota in the NASCAR Cup Series race in Mexico City.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category