Rick Ware Racing: Inaugural Viva Mexico 250 from Mexico City

RICK WARE RACING

Inaugural Viva Mexico 250

Date: June 15, 2025

Event: Inaugural Viva Mexico 250 (Round 16 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (2.417-mile, 14-turn road course)

Format: 100 laps, broken into three stages (20 laps/25 laps/55 laps)

Race Winner: Shane van Gisbergen of Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Ryan Preece of RFK Racing (Ford)

Stage 2 Winner: Shane van Gisbergen of Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet)

RWR Finish:

● Cody Ware (Started 34th, Finished 31st / Running, completed 100 of 100 laps)

RWR Points:

● Cody Ware (36th with 101 points)

Race Notes:

● Shane van Gisbergen won the inaugural Viva Mexico 250 to score his second career NASCAR Cup Series victory and his first of the season. His margin over second-place Christopher Bell was 16.567 seconds.

● There were six caution periods for a total of 16 laps.

● All but six of the 37 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● William Byron remains the championship leader after Mexico City with a 67-point advantage over second-place Kyle Larson.

Sound Bites:

“Just want to thank Arrowhead Brass and all the people that came on board to support a great race down here in Mexico City. That being said, we’ve got a lot of work to do on the road courses. We need to figure some things out.” – Cody Ware, driver of the No. 51 Arrowhead Brass Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is The Great American Getaway 400 on Sunday, June 22 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. The race begins at 2 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by Prime Video and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.