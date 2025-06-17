PATRICK EMERLING & CAMELBACK RESORT TEAM UP AGAIN AT POCONO RACEWAY

MOORESVILLE, NC, June 17, 2025 – NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Patrick Emerling today announced that he will once again partner with Camelback Resort for the Explore the Mountains 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race in the No. 07 SS-GreenLight Racing Chevrolet Camaro at Pocono Raceway on June 21.

“I’m stoked to partner with Camelback Resort again! My family and I had an absolute blast with them and at the resort last year,” said Emerling. “I’m looking forward to unwinding poolside after conquering the Tricky Triangle.”

“We’re thrilled to enter our second year of partnership with Patrick Emerling and Snow Belt MGMT. Their dedication to performance, professionalism, and fan engagement perfectly aligns with our brand values, and we’re proud to continue building this exciting relationship together,” said David Makarsky, Managing Director of Camelback Resort.

Camelback Resort will host a meet and greet with Emerling and the No. 07 Camelback Resort car at the resort on Thursday, June 19, 2025. Fans are invited to stop by the resort to get an autographed hero card and photos with Emerling and his race car.

Situated in the heart of the scenic Pocono Mountains, Camelback Lodge is an eight-story, modern mountain resort featuring 453 spacious guest suites. Here, adventure awaits around every corner —whether you’re ziplining through the treetops, racing down Pennsylvania’s only mountain coaster, or splashing into fun at Camelbeach, the state’s largest outdoor water park. With Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark, Arcadia Adventures, multiple dining venues, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and over 20,000 square feet of flexible event space, Camelback offers non-stop excitement year-round. So race on over to Camelback for a full-throttle adventure you won’t forget!

Camelback Resort is offering regular events for the entire family throughout the summer. Every Friday and Saturday night the resort will host Straight Up Magic with illusionist Jason Bishop. Shows start at 7:00 p.m. Additionally, the resort will host Firework Fridays every Friday night. Firework Fridays are open to the public with free admission and free parking. Firework Fridays runs from July 4 through August 29, 2025.

Easy Auto Ship will support Emerling as an associate partner for the race. Easy Auto Ship is one of the country’s top Auto Transport firms, specializing in the shipping of privately owned vehicles, motorcycles, and heavy equipment to and from all fifty states as well as international. We work extremely hard to build solid carrier relationships so that our customers have a high-quality shipping experience at a fair price. Our instant quoting technology powers sites like Classic Cars, Hemmings, and many other well-known companies. We are a talented group of people with a passion for logistics and working with customers that need our help. Give us a call today or visit our website for an instant quote. Thank you for considering Easy Auto Ship for your auto transport needs!

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with Patrick Emerling for the Xfinity Series. Patrick embodies the same drive, determination, and passion that we bring to our business every day, and we’re proud to support him on and off the track,” said Easy Auto Ship VP of Operations Jackie Hall. “We’ll be cheering him on every lap and wish him the best of luck in the race!”

The Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 (100 laps | 250 miles) is the 16th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. Practice starts at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 21. It will be immediately followed by qualifying. The field is set to take the green flag later that day at 3:30 p.m. with live coverage on The CW, the Performance Racing Network (radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are Eastern Daylight Time.

For more information on Patrick Emerling, visit https://www.patrickemerlingracing.com/ or follow him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PatrickEmerling07), X (https://twitter.com/PatrickEmerling) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/patrickemerling/).

For more information on Camelback Resort, visit them at https://www.camelbackresort.com/ or follow them on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/@camelbackresortpa/) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/camelbackresortpa/).