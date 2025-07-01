Big Sipz Teams Up with AJ Allmendinger at Sonoma

Allmendinger Partners with Ready-to-Drink Cocktail Brand for Sonoma Weekend

Lexington, N.C. (July 1, 2025) – Big Sipz, a wine-based ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail at 16% alcohol-by-volume, will join Kaulig Racing and be featured on the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by road-racing ace AJ Allmendinger during the July 13 NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway.

Big Sipz, one of the fastest growing RTD brands in the country, offers a variety of bold flavors, including margaritas, fruit punch and ‘Merica flavored wine-based cocktails, and is available in many retail and convenient store locations across the country.

California native, Allmendinger, will feature a bright neon green scheme that highlights Big Sipz’ new 1-liter Jugz, while he chases a 15th-career NASCAR national series road-course victory. During the weekend, Kaulig Racing will be hosting Big Sipz and Patco Brands executives from their nearby Sausalito, CA, headquarters as well as Big Sipz brand ambassador, globally recognized hip hop artist and influencer, Waka Flocka.

“Big Sipz is one of the fastest growing brands in the country and they are very bold marketers, which aligns perfectly with where we are taking Kaulig Racing,” said Ty Norris, Kaulig Racing Chief Business Officer. “Introducing NASCAR to new brands, which introduces us to a new audience, is important for the growth of the sport and of Kaulig Racing. It will be fun to measure the reach and impact of this event.”

“Anyone who knows me knows I love to have fun, and Big Sipz is a fun brand,” said Allmendinger. “Since nothing is more fun than a victory lane celebration, that is the goal in Sonoma. I’m excited to show the Big Sipz people what NASCAR and Kaulig Racing is all about. Being a road course in my home state, Sonoma is very special to me. I have friends and family who come every year, and it will be great to have Big Sipz as part of the weekend with us. We are ready to go big.”

To catch the No. 16 Big Sipz Chevy on track at Sonoma Raceway tune in to TNT Sports on Sunday, July 13, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Big Sipz can be found at various convenience stores, grocery stores and liquor stores. To find a store near you, visit https://www.bigsipz.com/store-locator.



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

Big Sipz

At Big Sipz, we believe Biggerz Better. Created for people who want to go BIG, Big Sipz are as bold as the people we make them for. Big Sipz is currently available at retail stores across 46 states including Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas with future market expansion slated throughout 2025. To learn more, please visit www.bigsipz.com.