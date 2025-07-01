NASCAR Cup PR

HFT Advance | Chicago

Chicago Street Event Info:
Date: Sunday, July 6
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Location: Chicago, Illinois
Format: 75 Laps, 165 Miles, Stages: 20-45-75
TV: TNT
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:
Saturday: 10:30 a.m. ET, Xfinity Practice (CW App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 11:30 a.m. ET, Xfinity Qualifying (CW App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 1 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (TruTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 2 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (TruTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 2:30 p.m. ET, Xfinity Race (CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday: 2 p.m. ET, Cup Race (TNT Sports, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

  • The streets of Chicago hosts the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend for the third Chicago Street Race. The 12-turn course spans 2.2 miles and is settled along some of the city’s top tourist attractions.
  • According to NASCAR Insights, Sheldon Creed’s pole at Atlanta was the first on a drafting track for Ford in the Xfinity Series since Dakoda Armstong at Daytona in July 2014.

Cole Custer Team Info:
Crew Chief: Aaron Kramer
Partner: Haas / Andys

Sheldon Creed Team Info:
Crew Chief: Jonathan Toney
Partner: Road Ranger

Sam Mayer Team Info:
Crew Chief: Jason Trinchere
Partner: Audibel

Custer on Road Courses (Cup)
Starts: 18
Wins: —
Top-10s: 3
Poles: —

  • Custer makes his 19th NCS road course start this weekend, where he has a best finish of 8th in Mexico City earlier this season.
  • He has two career NXS road course wins, coming at Portland (2023) and the Chicago Street Race (2023).

Creed on Road Courses (Xfinity)
Starts: 22
Wins: —
Top-10s: 9
Poles: —

  • Creed is set to make his 23rd career road course start in the Xfinity Series this Saturday at the Chicago Street Course, where he has nine career top-10 finishes.
  • He finished 11th in the NXS debut race in Chicago two years ago after starting on the front row.

Mayer on Road Courses (Xfinity)
Starts: 24
Wins: 4
Top-10s: 16
Poles: —

  • Mayer is in line for his 25th career road course start in the Xfinity Series this weekend, where he has 16 top-10 finishes, including nine in the top five.
  • He has NXS victories at the Charlotte Road Course (2023 & 2024), Watkins Glen (2023), and Elkhart Lake (2023).

Where They Stand
Cup Points Standings (41: 34th): Custer is 34th in the Cup Series points standings through 18 races this season with 237 points.

Xfinity Points Standings (41: 8th, 00: 12th): Mayer sits seventh in the Xfinity points standings with 561 total points on the season, behind the seven winners, while Creed is in 10th place with 425 points heading into Chicago this Saturday.

