Front Row Motorsports: Chicago Street Race Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Vermeer Midwest Ford Team

Chicago Street Race Competition Notes

Grant Park 165

Date: Sunday, July 6, 2025

Event: Race 21 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Chicago Street Course (2.2-miles)

#of Laps: 75

Time/TV/Radio: 2:00 PM ET on TNT/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Zane Smith Notes

For the third year in a row, the NASCAR Cup Series will take on the streets of Chicago in a 75-lap event. For Zane Smith, this will be his second visit to the street course and first with Ryan Bergenty and the No. 38 team.

Vermeer Midwest will make their Front Row Motorsports debut this weekend with Smith and the No. 38 Ford. Established in 1971 by Junior and Bev Kool in Eureka, Illinois, Vermeer Midwest is a leading dealer of industrial equipment proudly serving Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri for industries such as utility installation, landscaping, tree care, recycling, and vacuum excavation.

“Partnering with Zane Smith and the Front Row Motorsports crew gives us an incredible platform to connect with our team members and customers,” said Trey Hemming, General Manager, Vermeer Midwest. “Their dedication on the track reflects the same commitment we bring to our customers every day, and we’re proud to support a team that shares a culture of excellence and grit. We’re thrilled to be part of the action at the Chicago Street Race and can’t wait to cheer on the No. 38 car!”

“I’m really excited to have Vermeer Midwest come on board at Chicago,” said Smith. “The energy and excitement they’ve shown since the deal came together has been really cool, and there’s not many better races to have your first than the Chicago Street Race.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski

Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania

Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler

Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins

Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Ryan Flores

Hometown: Manasquan, New Jersey

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois

Fueler: Chris Webb

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

ABOUT VERMEER MIDWEST

Vermeer Midwest is a leading dealer of industrial equipment proudly serving Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri. Established in 1971 by Junior and Bev Kool in Eureka, IL, Vermeer Midwest has grown to 13 locations. Their commitment to exceptional customer service and high-quality equipment has made them a trusted partner for contractors in industries such as utility installation, landscaping, tree care, recycling, and vacuum excavation. Visit vermeermidwest.com and follow Vermeer Midwest on social media: Instagram at @vermeermidwest and Facebook at facebook.com/VermeerMidwest.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.