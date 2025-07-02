Front Row Motorsports: Chicago Street Race Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Vermeer Midwest Ford Team
Chicago Street Race Competition Notes
Grant Park 165
Date: Sunday, July 6, 2025
Event: Race 21 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Chicago Street Course (2.2-miles)
#of Laps: 75
Time/TV/Radio: 2:00 PM ET on TNT/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Zane Smith Notes
For the third year in a row, the NASCAR Cup Series will take on the streets of Chicago in a 75-lap event. For Zane Smith, this will be his second visit to the street course and first with Ryan Bergenty and the No. 38 team.
Vermeer Midwest will make their Front Row Motorsports debut this weekend with Smith and the No. 38 Ford. Established in 1971 by Junior and Bev Kool in Eureka, Illinois, Vermeer Midwest is a leading dealer of industrial equipment proudly serving Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri for industries such as utility installation, landscaping, tree care, recycling, and vacuum excavation.
“Partnering with Zane Smith and the Front Row Motorsports crew gives us an incredible platform to connect with our team members and customers,” said Trey Hemming, General Manager, Vermeer Midwest. “Their dedication on the track reflects the same commitment we bring to our customers every day, and we’re proud to support a team that shares a culture of excellence and grit. We’re thrilled to be part of the action at the Chicago Street Race and can’t wait to cheer on the No. 38 car!”
“I’m really excited to have Vermeer Midwest come on board at Chicago,” said Smith. “The energy and excitement they’ve shown since the deal came together has been really cool, and there’s not many better races to have your first than the Chicago Street Race.”
Road Crew
Driver: Zane Smith
Hometown: Huntington Beach, California
Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty
Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut
Car Chief: Will Norris
Hometown: Bells, Tennessee
Engineer: Jacob Clamme
Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana
Engineer: Chris Yerges
Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Mechanic: Steve Godfrey
Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski
Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania
Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler
Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina
Spotter: Ryan Blanchard
Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut
Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins
Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina
Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom
Hometown: Bakersfield, California
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Ryan Flores
Hometown: Manasquan, New Jersey
Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon
Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Drew Baum
Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania
Jackman: Ryan Selig
Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois
Fueler: Chris Webb
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
ABOUT VERMEER MIDWEST
Vermeer Midwest is a leading dealer of industrial equipment proudly serving Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri. Established in 1971 by Junior and Bev Kool in Eureka, IL, Vermeer Midwest has grown to 13 locations. Their commitment to exceptional customer service and high-quality equipment has made them a trusted partner for contractors in industries such as utility installation, landscaping, tree care, recycling, and vacuum excavation. Visit vermeermidwest.com and follow Vermeer Midwest on social media: Instagram at @vermeermidwest and Facebook at facebook.com/VermeerMidwest.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.