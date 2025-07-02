Front Row Motorsports: Chicago Street Race Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Grillo’s Pickles Ford Team
Chicago Street Race Competition Notes
Grant Park 165
Date: Sunday, July 6, 2025
Event: Race 21 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Chicago Street Course (2.2-miles)
#of Laps: 75
Time/TV/Radio: 2:00 PM ET on TNT/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Todd Gilliland Notes
Following last Saturday’s race at the EchoPark Speedway, Todd Gilliland will head to Chicago, Illinois where he will have to navigate the turns of the Chicago Street Course. In two previous starts at the 2.2-mile street circuit, Gilliland has one top-10 finish, finishing seventh in 2024.
Grillo’s Pickles will partner with Gilliland for the 75-lap event, debuting a new “Hot Pickle” scheme on the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. “It’s been hard keeping this scheme a secret,” said Gilliland. “It’s been a work in progress all season, so I’m excited to show it off in Chicago and hopefully drive it up front.”
Grillo’s Pickles will host their “Grillo’s Pickles 500” pop-up event at the Vault Gallerie in Chicago from July 3–6, open daily from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM CDT. The first 100 fans on July 3rd will receive a Grillo’s Pickles hero card signed by Todd Gilliland. On July 4, fans can enjoy a free Chicago-style hot dog until 12:00 PM or while supplies last. On July 5, the event will feature a live art show from 1:00 to 4:00 PM, followed by an appearance from Front Row Motorsports drivers, Gilliland, Noah Gragson and Zane Smith, from 5:00 to 6:00 PM.
“Chicago’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Gilliland. “It’s a tough track with very little margin for error, but that’s what makes it so exciting. We’ve got a big weekend with Grillo’s Pickles rolling out the ‘Hot Pickle’ scheme and their pop-up event, so I’m pumped to get there and be part of it all.”
Road Crew
Driver: Todd Gilliland
Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina
Crew Chief: Chris Lawson
Hometown: Medway, Ohio
Car Chief: Joe Marra
Hometown: Somers, New York
Engineer: Marc Rullo
Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey
Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Spotter: Brit Andersen
Hometown: Branford, Connecticut
Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio
Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke
Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina
Tire Specialist: Billy John
Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey
Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer
Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska
Transporter Driver: Christian Boller
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy
Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky
Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Paul Steele
Hometown: Wichita, Kansas
Jackman: Landon Honeycutt
Hometown: Mount Pleasant, North Carolina
Fueler: Zeke Nance
Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia
ABOUT GRILLO’S PICKLES
For people who want freshness, Grillo’s is the pickle company that is changing the game. That’s because Grillo’s uses only clean, garden-fresh ingredients to make deliciously simple foods that deliver all the crunchy, tangy, satisfying flavor you’ve been searching for, with none of the junk. How do we do it? Our products are made cold, shipped cold, and consumed cold. You get an incredible crunch, and we never have to mess with artificial preservatives. In fact, the only thing traditional about us is our 100-year-old family recipe. The rest? It’s fresh. Grillo’s offers mouthwatering bites nationwide with their selection of spears, chips, wholes and Pickle de Gallo. For more information, visit GrillosPickles.com or contact grillos@autumncommunications.com.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.