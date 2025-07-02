Front Row Motorsports: Chicago Street Race Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Grillo’s Pickles Ford Team

Chicago Street Race Competition Notes

Grant Park 165

Date: Sunday, July 6, 2025

Event: Race 21 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Chicago Street Course (2.2-miles)

#of Laps: 75

Time/TV/Radio: 2:00 PM ET on TNT/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Todd Gilliland Notes

Following last Saturday’s race at the EchoPark Speedway, Todd Gilliland will head to Chicago, Illinois where he will have to navigate the turns of the Chicago Street Course. In two previous starts at the 2.2-mile street circuit, Gilliland has one top-10 finish, finishing seventh in 2024.

Grillo’s Pickles will partner with Gilliland for the 75-lap event, debuting a new “Hot Pickle” scheme on the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. “It’s been hard keeping this scheme a secret,” said Gilliland. “It’s been a work in progress all season, so I’m excited to show it off in Chicago and hopefully drive it up front.”

Grillo’s Pickles will host their “Grillo’s Pickles 500” pop-up event at the Vault Gallerie in Chicago from July 3–6, open daily from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM CDT. The first 100 fans on July 3rd will receive a Grillo’s Pickles hero card signed by Todd Gilliland. On July 4, fans can enjoy a free Chicago-style hot dog until 12:00 PM or while supplies last. On July 5, the event will feature a live art show from 1:00 to 4:00 PM, followed by an appearance from Front Row Motorsports drivers, Gilliland, Noah Gragson and Zane Smith, from 5:00 to 6:00 PM.

“Chicago’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Gilliland. “It’s a tough track with very little margin for error, but that’s what makes it so exciting. We’ve got a big weekend with Grillo’s Pickles rolling out the ‘Hot Pickle’ scheme and their pop-up event, so I’m pumped to get there and be part of it all.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke

Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer

Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska

Transporter Driver: Christian Boller

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Hometown: Wichita, Kansas

Jackman: Landon Honeycutt

Hometown: Mount Pleasant, North Carolina

Fueler: Zeke Nance

Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia

ABOUT GRILLO’S PICKLES

For people who want freshness, Grillo’s is the pickle company that is changing the game. That’s because Grillo’s uses only clean, garden-fresh ingredients to make deliciously simple foods that deliver all the crunchy, tangy, satisfying flavor you’ve been searching for, with none of the junk. How do we do it? Our products are made cold, shipped cold, and consumed cold. You get an incredible crunch, and we never have to mess with artificial preservatives. In fact, the only thing traditional about us is our 100-year-old family recipe. The rest? It’s fresh. Grillo’s offers mouthwatering bites nationwide with their selection of spears, chips, wholes and Pickle de Gallo. For more information, visit GrillosPickles.com or contact grillos@autumncommunications.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.