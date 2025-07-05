CHEVROLET NCS AT CHICAGO: Will Brown Media Availability Quotes

NASCAR CUP SERIES

JULY 5, 2025

Will Brown, driver of the No. 13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, met with the media ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying session at the Chicago Street Course. Making the crossover as the reigning Australian Supercars Champion, Brown will be making his second career start in NASCAR’s top division in Sunday’s Grant Park 165.

Media Availability Quotes:

﻿TELL US A LITTLE BIT ABOUT THIS OPPORTUNITY AND WHAT YOU ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO

“Really looking forward to coming back and racing in the Cup Series. For me, I got a run last year at Sonoma and probably didn’t end up the way we wanted it to end, so we tried putting a deal together to come back this year. I was talking with Richard Childress and Austin Hill was running with them this weekend, so I was lucky enough that he was able to put me in touch with Ty (Norris) at Kaulig and put together a deal to come race here in Chicago. Obviously, a lot of us Supercar drivers after watching Shane (Van Gisbergen) in 2023 loved the look of Chicago and the event, so a lot of us wanted to come over and try this event. Very lucky to be here.”

ARE AUSTRALIAN SUPERCAR FANS WORRIED ABOUT LOSING ALL OF YOU GUYS TO NASCAR?

“There have been some comments about it, but I am not so sure from a fan point of view. I think its been great for us because it’s Monday morning and a lot of us wake up in the morning and watch Shane. Nearly everyone on our team, and definitely a lot of fans – watching NASCAR on Monday. So that has been amazing, and a lot of people will be tuning in tomorrow, but I am not sure so much. I think losing Shane from our series was a hit at the time, but there has been a lot of young guys come up through and kind of take that place and are really competitive now. So, yeah, not sure.”

WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THE CIRCUIT SO FAR AND HOW DO YOU COMPARE IT TO OTHER STREET COURSES YOU HAVE BEEN ON?

“Yeah, it’s very similar to a couple of our street courses. It’s really just like a concrete jungle at the end of the day and you don’t want to make a mistake. Yeah, for us we have places like Gold Coast and the Gold Coast 600 that we race is a very similar circuit. Extremely tight, and can’t make a mistake and also Adelaide. The circuit looks great, and the surface looks a little rough where you can make a few mistakes and it will bounce you around a bit. I noticed that in the simulator and watching a bit of footage. So yeah, it’s probably just a little bit rough in places and I will be making sure to limit mistakes. For me, I just need to get through to the race and make no mistakes in practice and qualifying.”

FOR THE BUILD OF THE CIRCUIT, IS IT AS GOOD OR BETTER THAN ANY OTHER STREET COURSE YOU HAVE SEEN BEFORE?

“Yeah, its pretty much the same as how we build them in Australia. There’s very little differences. We have escape roads at the end of each high braking zone like such as turn one. You would be able to run down an escape road if you overshot one, but here, you hit tires. So, the consequences are higher here if you make a mistake. So, you might pull back that couple of a percent to make sure you don’t.”

WITH JOINING KAULIG THIS WEEKEND, WHAT INFLUENCE HAS AJ (ALLMENDINGER) BEEN FOR YOU?

“Yeah, obviously I have watched AJ a lot while I have been watching Shane. He is a very good road course racer, so it will be interesting to work with him this weekend and see if there is anything I can learn from him or vice versa. I have done a lot with Ty (Dillon) actually, mostly in the simulator sessions quite a bit heading into this weekend. It’s been good to work with these guys.”

WHEN TAILGATING WITH PEOPLE IN ATLANTA, WAS THERE ANYTHING IN PARTICULAR THAT STOOD OUT AND WHAT IMPRESSED YOU WITH THEIR TAILGATING ABILITY?

“I think the whole thing was impressive to be honest. In Australia we don’t have our fans roll in early and tailgate ahead of the event, they just come for it. I was always interested in how over here with all the sporting, everyone rolls in and has a barbecue, drinks and then heads into the event. I wanted to go and experience it, so we put a tweet out and we got some great fans to respond. We went and met a couple of them, had a few beers with them, had a few drinks and just experienced that side of it which I enjoyed. It’s just amazing how into it the fans are and love it. It was amazing to experience that before.”

WAS THERE ANYTHING YOU ATE OR DRANK THAT YOU DIDN’T KNOW WHAT IT WAS?

“Yeah, I had a Jello shot. And I was like ‘what is it made of? Vodka?’ and they were like, not its moonshine. So that was my first time experiencing moonshine.”

