Hertz to Sponsor John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 42 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Toyota at Dover

Partnership Expands Knighthead’s Motorsport Footprint, Linking NASCAR and WEC Programs

STATESVILLE, N.C. (July 8, 2025) – LEGACY MOTOR CLUB announced today that Hertz, one of the world’s largest mobility solutions providers, will serve as the primary sponsor of John Hunter Nemechek’s No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway on July 20. The announcement marks another chapter in the evolving partnership between LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and team co-owner Knighthead Capital Management, LLC, on behalf of its investors, which also co-owns Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA racing team in the FIA World Endurance Championship (“WEC”).

The iconic black-and-gold Hertz livery will make its NASCAR return on the high-banked concrete mile at Dover—known as the “Monster Mile”— bringing international motorsports synergy under the Knighthead umbrella. Hertz Car Sales – which offers thousands of well-maintained, high-quality used vehicles online and in person at more than 40 locations nationwide – also will be featured prominently on the racecar.

“We’re excited to see Hertz and Hertz Car Sales on the No. 42 this summer at Dover,” said John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Toyota. “It’s awesome to represent such a recognizable global brand, and even more special knowing it ties into the broader Knighthead motorsport vision that spans NASCAR and endurance racing.”

Hertz’s entry into the NASCAR Cup Series complements its sponsorship of Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA’s No. 12 and No. 38 Cadillacs in the WEC. This cross-series sponsorship strategy, backed by Knighthead, exemplifies a global approach to brand visibility and performance alignment across premier racing platforms.

“Hertz has a proud legacy in motorsports and we’re excited to expand our presence by partnering with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and John Hunter Nemechek for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover,” said Gil West, Hertz Chief Executive Officer. “This collaboration not only highlights our iconic brand on one of racing’s biggest stages, but also showcases Hertz Car Sales as a trusted source of high-quality used vehicles. It’s an exciting opportunity to connect with fans and customers through the thrill of racing.”

Fans will get their first look at the Hertz-branded No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE during practice and qualifying at Dover on July 19, with race coverage airing nationally on TNT Sports.

About Hertz

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. is one of the world’s leading car rental and mobility solutions providers. Its subsidiaries, including The Hertz Corporation, and licensees operate the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, and Firefly vehicle rental brands, with more than 11,000 rental locations in 160 countries around the globe. The Company also operates the Hertz Car Sales brand, which offers a range of quality, competitively priced used cars for sale online and at locations across the United States, and the Hertz 24/7 car-sharing business in Europe. For more information about Hertz, visit www.hertz.com.

About Knighthead Capital Management LLC

Knighthead Capital Management, LLC was co-founded in 2008 by Tom Wagner and Ara Cohen and has grown to become a diversified asset management platform with an experienced team of investment professionals, specializing in fundamental analysis, operational and financial turnarounds and risk management. Knighthead’s long-term objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its clients while emphasizing the preservation of capital. Knighthead manages assets across a variety of investment vehicles including insurance asset management, real estate lending, and closed and open-ended vehicles.

About LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: LEGACY MC is a premier auto racing organization co-owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Gazoo Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.