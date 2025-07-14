STACKED SCHEDULE FOR WORLD’S BIGGEST DRAG RACING AT 71ST ANNUAL CORNWELL QUALITY TOOLS NHRA U.S. NATIONALS

Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park to again host the world’s best racers on the sport’s grandest stage

INDIANAPOLIS (July 14, 2025) – In less than two months, hundreds of the world’s best racers will descend upon magical Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, looking for their shot at glory and the chance to make history at the prestigious 71st annual Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals on Aug. 27-Sept. 1.

The Big Go’s storied history includes some of the biggest moments in NHRA history and ahead of NHRA’s 75th anniversary in 2026, fans can expect a special weekend in Indy at the world’s biggest drag race on the sport’s grandest stage. An event loaded with prestige, intensity, an unmatched atmosphere and epic celebrations, this year’s Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals is one no fan should miss.

For the first time, the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series will crown its four regular season champions at Indy. One driver from Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle will be named the regular season champ, with NHRA set to award almost $400,000 of additional purse to the regular season champions in each class.

One of the top highlights at The Big Go, this year’s Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals will again see Funny Car stars battling for top honors at the NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout event. Reigning Funny Car world champ and 2024 Indy winner Austin Prock currently leads the way and is on track to have the first pick in the specialty race.

It’s far from the only marquee attraction at The Big Go, though, as Indy offers something for every racing fan, including:

Fans at the event who renew their tickets for the 2026 race will be given a special 75th anniversary replica championship ring. They will also be given the option to buy a commemorative ticket featuring several NHRA legends as NHRA looks to celebrate its diamond anniversary next season.

The Deecell NHRA Competition Eliminator Cash Clash is back at Indy, giving Comp Eliminator drivers a shot at a big payout on drag racing’s biggest stage

The Sox & Martin Hemi Challenge returns as the longest-running continuous specialty race in NHRA history, and features exciting heads-up, wheelstanding, side-by-side racing of Hemi-powered ’68 Super Stock Dodge Darts and Plymouth Barracudas competing in the NHRA SS/AH class.

Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park will see more than 900 race cars competing for U.S. Nationals glory. From Top Fuel to Super Stock, there is a race car on track for any racing fanatic.

An unforgettable Top Eliminator Club experience, including NHRA driver appearances, food and drink, TEC gift bag, starting line seats and much more

Free parking for all fans in attendance for the entire weekend.

SealMaster Track Walk before Monday’s eliminations.

Autograph sessions throughout the weekend and a can’t-miss Hot Rod Junction.

Children 12-and-under get in free to an event offering all-day entertainment for the entire family.

Without question, a U.S. Nationals victory means more, as careers are defined by success at the world’s biggest drag race. Iconic drivers have shaped their legacies with their Indy success, including legends like Don Garlits, Don Prudhomme, Kenny Bernstein, Connie Kalitta, Shirley Muldowney, Bob Glidden, and current stars like Tony Schumacher, John Force, Antron Brown, Ron Capps, Greg Anderson, Erica Enders, Doug Kalitta, Matt Hagan, Cruz Pedregon, Shawn Langdon and J.R. Todd.

Top Fuel’s Schumacher has an amazing 10 victories at The Big Go, the most of any driver in NHRA history, while Force’s five Funny Car wins are tied with McCulloch for the most in class history. Anderson’s 100th career win in 2022 gave the five-time champ seven overall wins in Pro Stock at the world’s biggest drag race, while Brown has five career wins across two classes at The Big Go.

Last year’s Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals saw Prock (Funny Car), Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Aaron Stanfield (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) claim wins in a winner’s circle that featured four first-time Indy winners. This year’s race will once again be broadcast on FS1 and FOX with Monday’s eliminations broadcast on FOX beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

Prock wowed NHRA fans throughout 2024, picking up eight wins en route to his first world championship. Prock again leads the Funny Car points in 2025, collecting four event wins so far. Top Fuel’s Millican won his first U.S. Nationals last season over four-time world champ Steve Torrence. Currently leading Top Fuel is motorsports legend and 2024 Rookie of the Year Tony Stewart, thanks to two Top Fuel wins.

Pro Stock’s Stanfield took home his first Indy win last season over five-time champ Jeg Coughlin. This season the Pro Stock ranks have been dominated by KB Titan Racing teammates Anderson and Dallas Glenn. Reigning Pro Stock Motorcycle champ Herrera took home last season’s Indy win over Angie Smith. Herrera again leads the points this year after winning in Gainesville, Chicago and Richmond.

Also on the schedule is the final Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge race of the season, as drivers look to earn a bonus purse and bonus points for the upcoming Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Indy also features the world’s best in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown and NHRA Holley EFI Factory X.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature one round at 6:15 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 29, two rounds at 12:30 and 3:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 30 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Sunday, Aug. 31 at 12 and 2:45 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, Sept 1.

Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, and eliminations at 12 p.m. on FS1 on Monday, shifting to FOX at 2 p.m.

The first round of the Funny Car All-Star Callout takes place at 12:45 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 31, with the semifinals at 2:15 p.m. and the final round at 4 p.m. A special broadcast of the Callout takes place at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the 71st annual Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

