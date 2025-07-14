NHRA ANNOUNCES 2025 SWEEPSTAKES FEATURING FIVE MAJOR PARTNERSHIPS

INDIANAPOLIS (July 14, 2025) – NHRA officials announced today the 2025 NHRA Sweepstakes, which features a variety of prizes from NHRA partners.

Camping World, K&N Performance, A-iPower, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and Summit Racing Equipment are all part of this year’s NHRA Sweepstakes, which is offering more than $18,000 worth of prizes winnings to lucky NHRA fans.

One grand prize winner will be awarded a 2025 Coleman 13B travel trailer from Camping World.

Six first-prize winners will each be awarded a K&N Performance Cold Air Intake System.

One second-prize winner will be awarded an A-iPower GXS7100iRD Dual Fuel/Remote Start Inverter Generator.

One third-prize winner will be awarded a certificate that is good for one set of four passenger tires from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Dunlop or Kelly.

One fourth-prize winner will be awarded a $1,000 SummitRacing.com gift card. The gift card is only valid at summitracing.com and is subject to the terms and conditions of Summit Racing.

To enter, fans may visit the NHRA Sweepstakes landing page to complete the online entry form. Please visit NHRA Sweepstakes Official Rules for terms and conditions. The sweepstakes will begin at noon ET on July 14, 2025, and end at 11:59 p.m. ET on December 12, 2025. No purchase necessary. Terms and conditions apply.

