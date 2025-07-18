PRO STOCK’S DALLAS GLENN RETURNS TO HOME TRACK AT PACIFIC RACEWAYS; PSM’S CHASE VAN SANT HOPES TO REPEAT SEATTLE SUCESS

SEATTLE (July 18, 2025) – As NHRA teams head west to Pacific Raceways for this weekend’s 36th annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals, standout Dallas Glenn is hoping to nab his first Pro Stock win at his home track.

Glenn, originally from Covington, Wash., finished runner-up at last year’s Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals to five-time champion Jeg Coughlin Jr. Glenn spent time racing at the Pacific Raceways as a kid, so a win in Seattle would mean a lot.

“I’ve been thinking about our runner-up in Seattle since the day we left last year,” said Glenn. “We came up just a little short against Jeg and we want to seal the deal this year.”

Glenn has already picked up three wins this season in his RAD Torque Systems Chevrolet Camaro. He currently sits second in points behind his KB Titan teammate and reigning world champion Greg Anderson. Anderson has four wins on the season and leads Glenn by 50 points. This season for the first time, NHRA will be crowning regular season champions in each of the four Mission Foods Drag Racing Series class. The Pro Stock regular season championship will come down to Glenn and Anderson.

“I can’t express how badly I want to win the regular season championship now that we are crowning them in the NHRA this year,” Glenn said. “I’ve been No. 1 in points heading into the Countdown the last two years but there wasn’t a regular season champion so now that we have it, I want it. I want it bad.

“The way we get ahead of Greg is just keep the focus in our lane and keep turning on as many win lights as we can and hope Greg makes a few mistakes here and there. He’s not making many mistakes this season so we need to capitalize on it whenever we can.”

Last year, Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car), Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock) and Chase Van Sant (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all picked up victories, while Justin Ashley, Prock, Aaron Stanfield and Gaige Herrera won the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge bonus race. It is the 11th of 20 races during the 2025 NHRA season and this weekend in Seattle is loaded with excitement.

Pro Stock Motorcycle rider Van Sant earned his first career win last season in Seattle when he won over Herrera. Van Sant’s victory snapped Herrera winning streaking at 11, which was the most consecutive wins in NHRA history.

“It was such a surreal day for me,” said Van Sant. “It was one of those moments where a lifetime dream came true, and you can look back at your whole journey and all of the hard times and good times you went through to get there, and it just felt like a bit of a weight off of my shoulders. Especially doing it in the way that we did it, it was super validating and gave me a lot of confidence that I belong in the position that I’m in. It also lights a little bit more of a fire to keep chasing that and ever since that day, it’s been more motivating to try get back there.”

Van Sant has two semifinal finishes under his belt in 2025. Returning to Pacific Raceways gives him an extra boost of motivation after earn his first Wally last season.

“It definitely gives me confidence. I’ve always loved Seattle and that track, and it’s one that I always look forward to going to. I’m hoping going back just brings back some of those feelings and memories and sparks some performance out of myself and the whole team. We have had a really tough couple of races leading up to Seattle, but we have a great team and they’ve been working so hard to find the performance we need to get back to where we feel like we belong.”

The Top Fuel class is lead by 2024 NHRA Rookie of the Year and motorsports legend Tony Stewart, who picked up wins in Las Vegas and Chicago. Former champion Shawn Langdon is in second after earned two wins, with Norwalk winner Justin Ashley in third. Each of the three will be seeking his first Seattle win this weekend.

Funny Car champion Prock once again leads the field, after collecting four wins so far in 2025. Last season marked his second Seattle win over Paul Lee, after winning in 2019 in Top Fuel. Prock’s John Force Racing teammate Jack Beckman is second in points, thanks to his two wins in Pomona and Chicago. Lee currently sits third after a consistant first of the season, including a career first win in Phoenix.

On Saturday following qualifying, race fans can visit Muckleshoot Casino Resort for the official NHRA after-party with live music from 7 p.m.-1 a.m. PT.

Also on the track will be the standouts in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. All weekend, fans will be invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, which is the main entertainment hub in the pits. The stage hosts Nitro School, meet and greets, autograph sessions and more. Seattle race fans can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. Fans are also invited to congratulate the winners at the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their cars, get autographs and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds of qualifying on Friday, July 18 for the Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle classes at 6:40 and 8:15 p.m. PT, with Top Fuel and Funny Car taking to the track at 9:15 p.m. PT. On Saturday, July 19, nitro teams will qualify three times at 12:30 p.m., 2:45 p.m. and 5 p.m. Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle will qualify at 3:45 p.m. and 6:05. Race day will kick off with nitro eliminations on Sunday, July 20 at 10:30 a.m.

Television coverage includes qualifying action at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday on FS1, leading into eliminations on FOX at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Tickets for the 36th annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals are currently on sale at www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com. For more information on Muckleshoot Casino Resort, visit https://muckleshootcasino.com.

About Muckleshoot Casino Resort

The Muckleshoot Casino Resort, celebrated as the “Biggest and Best in the Northwest,” has just become even more impressive with the unveiling of their new hotel tower. This exciting expansion features 401 elegant guestrooms, a more expansive casino floor, a serene indoor pool, a luxurious spa, and the exquisite rooftop steakhouse, Smoke & Cedar. From here, guests can indulge in breathtaking views of Mt. Rainier, the Olympic Mountain range, and the Seattle skyline. As one of Washington’s premier casino gaming destinations, Muckleshoot Casino offers the largest selection of games in the state, with over 3,500 machines, an array of table games, and one of the most extensive smoke-free gaming areas in the region. Muckleshoot Casino also tantalizes the taste buds with a variety of dining options that take guests on a culinary adventure around the world and provides world-class entertainment at the Muckleshoot Events Center and Galaxy! Guests can enjoy additional perks like complimentary valet service, Wi-Fi, covered parking, and electric vehicle charging stations, making every visit even more convenient and enjoyable.

https://muckleshootcasino.com

About Muckleshoot Indian Tribe

The Muckleshoot Indian Tribe is composed of descendants of the Native people who inhabited the Duwamish and Upper Puyallup watersheds of central Puget Sound for thousands of years before non-Indian settlement. The word, Muckleshoot, is derived from the Native name for the prairie on which the tribe’s reservation was established in 1857. Today, the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe is a major contributor to the local economy and community providing resources to other governments, schools, nonprofits, and churches throughout Washington. The benefits of the Muckleshoot Tribe’s economic revival go well beyond financial contributions. From landmark agreements protecting fish and wildlife habitats and innovative educational programming to hundreds of partnerships with organizations serving those in need throughout the state, the Muckleshoot Tribe is committed to improving the quality of life of its citizens, neighbors and work force while preserving its culture and laying the groundwork for a bright future.

https://www.muckleshoot.nsn.us

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.