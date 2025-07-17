FUNNY CAR’S CRUZ PEDREGON TRENDING UPWARD HEADING TO MUCKLESHOOT CASINO RESORT NHRA NORTHWEST NATIONALS

SEATTLE (July 16, 2025) – Things are heading in the right direction for two-time Funny Car world champion Cruz Pedregon and he would like to keep it that way at this weekend’s 36th annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways.

The longtime standout appears to be over a rough patch that plagued most of his 2024 season in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, showing improvement and potential early this season. He added to it at the most recent event in Norwalk, picking up his first No. 1 qualifier in two years and advancing to the semifinals, the third time he’s done that this year. Pedregon also jumped three spots in the point standings, moving up to eighth in the loaded Funny Car category.

The key for Pedregon now is taking the next step – or two – and pick up his first victory since the 2022 finale. He’s trending in the right direction in his 12,000-horsepower Snap-on Dodge Hellcat and continued progress to kick off the second half of the 2025 season is the main goal this weekend in Seattle – along with putting on a stellar 330-mph show for the fans.

“Seattle couldn’t come at a better time,” Pedregon said. “Our Snap-on “Own It” Dodge Hellcat is starting to hit its stride. We’re making strong, consistent runs and building momentum. Coming off a top qualifying effort in Norwalk and a semifinal finish, we’re ready to take things even further.

“I can’t think of a better place to do that than Seattle. There’s a renewed energy around this event and they’ve scheduled a late Friday night qualifying session under the lights, which means cooler air, big header flames, and a show the fans won’t forget.”

Last year, Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car), Jeg Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock) and Chase Van Sant (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all picked up victories in Seattle, while Justin Ashley, Prock, Aaron Stanfield and Gaige Herrera won the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge bonus race. It is the 11th of 20 races during the 2025 NHRA season and this weekend in Seattle is loaded with excitement.

Pedregon referenced Friday’s thrilling night session, which includes the Deecell Power Systems “After Dark Low Qualifier” and offers a special bonus for the quickest run in each class under the lights.

Pedregon has proven he’s once again capable of running with the Funny Car elite, a standout group that includes points leader Prock, who has four wins in 2025, Jack Beckman, Matt Hagan, Ron Capps, J.R. Todd and Daniel Wilkerson. But Pedregon has been quick and consistent at recent races, two absolute necessities in a class loaded with talent.

He’ll be part of a thrilling Saturday in Seattle, too, one that features three nitro qualifying sessions and the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge. The bonus race offers a chance for more success for Pedregon, who has always enjoyed racing at Pacific Raceways.

“We’d love to be one of the cars that sets the pace that night,” Pedregon said. “Seattle, really all of the West Coast races, feels like home to me. Being from Southern California, I always enjoy racing out here. The Pacific Northwest provides great atmospheric conditions for big performance, and the fans here are some of the best. We’re focused, confident, and ready to keep climbing.”

Racing legend Tony Stewart leads a talented Top Fuel field, one that also includes Kalitta Motorsports teammates Shawn Langdon and Doug Kalitta, Brittany Force, Justin Ashley, who has won back-to-back races, Clay Millican and reigning world champ Antron Brown.

The Pro Stock ranks has been dominated this season by the KB Titan Racing powerhouse, led by reigning champion Greg Anderson. He has four wins, while his teammate Dallas Glenn has three. Cory Reed earned his career first win in Norwalk. Others to watch include multi-time champs Erica Enders and Jeg Coughlin.

Pro Stock Motorcycle is again led by reigning champion Herrera, who has three wins in 2025. Six-time champ Matt Smith is second, while Herrera’s teammate Richard Gadson is third. Others to watch will be John Hall, who won for the first time in 12 years when he won in Norwalk, as well as Angie Smith, Jianna Evaristo and Van Sant.

The weekend kicks off with $15,000 Mission Foods Machine Tournament at Muckleshoot Casino Resort at 1 p.m. on Thursday, where fans can register for free.

The NHRA FanFest presented by Explore Auburn takes place from 5-7 p.m. PT on Thursday in front of Dave & Buster’s at The Outlet Collection (1101 Outlet Collection Dr. SW, Auburn, WA 98001), with autographs and a meet and greet with NHRA standouts taking place from 6-7 p.m.

Scheduled to appear is an impressive list of drivers in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, including Top Fuel stars Ida Zetterstrom and Jasmine Salinas, Funny Car standouts Chad Green, Hunter Green, Alexis DeJoria, Buddy Hull, rookie Dylan Winefsky, Pro Stock’s Cory Reed, Mason McGaha and Chris McGaha, as well as Pro Stock Motorcycle points leader Gaige Herrera, Richard Gadson, defending event winner Chase Van Sant and Chris Bostick.

On Saturday following qualifying, race fans can visit Muckleshoot Casino Resort for the official NHRA after-party with live music from 7 p.m.-1 a.m. PT.

Also on the track will be the standouts in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. All weekend, fans will be invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, which is the main entertainment hub in the pits. The stage hosts Nitro School, meet and greets, autograph sessions and more. Seattle race fans can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. Fans are also invited to congratulate the winners at the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their cars, get autographs and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds of qualifying on Friday, July 18 for the Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle classes at 6:40 and 8:15 p.m. PT, with Top Fuel and Funny Car taking to the track at 9:15 p.m. PT. On Saturday, July 19, nitro teams will qualify three times at 12:30 p.m., 2:45 p.m. and 5 p.m. Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle will qualify at 3:45 p.m. and 6:05. Race day will kick off with nitro eliminations on Sunday, July 20 at 10:30 a.m.

Television coverage includes qualifying action at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday on FS1, leading into eliminations on FOX at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Tickets for the 36th annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals are currently on sale at www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com. For more information on Muckleshoot Casino Resort, visit https://muckleshootcasino.com.

