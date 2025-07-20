LANGDON, HAGAN, GLENN & HERRERA REIGN SUPREME AT MUCKLESHOOT CASINO RESORT NHRA NORTHWEST NATIONALS

Langdon takes over TF points lead

SEATTLE (July 20, 2025) – Top Fuel’s Shawn Langdon moved past Tony Stewart into the points lead on Sunday at Pacific Raceways, defeating Brittany Force in the final round of the Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals.

Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won the 11th of 20 races during the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

Langdon went 3.662-seconds at 337.07 mph in his 12,000-horsepower Kalitta Air Careers dragster to race past Force, picking up his third win of the season for Kalitta Motorsports and the 22nd in his career. On a crucial points day, Langdon defeated Cam Ferre and Tony Stewart earlier in the day en route to his first career win at Pacific Raceways.

Force went 341.85 mph in the semifinals, making the fastest run in NHRA history, but suffered tire smoke in the final round as Langdon cruised to the victory, making three runs in the 3.60s on Sunday. He now leads Stewart by 12 points heading to Sonoma on yet another consistent weekend for the former world champion.

“The guys did a fantastic job. They gave me a great race car,” Langdon said. “It’s awesome coming to tracks like this up here, when you have a great surface coupled with great air, that’s what you’re going to see. We knew the expectation for today of what we wanted to do, what we wanted to accomplish.

“From here on out, it’s just about doing the same thing, just keep doing the same thing, keep making great runs. This is a situation that you dreamed about as a kid, being able to drive a Top Fuel car and then to have it be competitive, it’s awesome for Connie [Kalitta, team owner], seeing the smile on his face is very, very rewarding.”

Force reached finals for the second time in 2025 and 39th in his career thanks to round wins against Ida Zetterstrom, Antron Brown and Doug Kalitta, who set the track record with an incredible run of 3.628 at 341.34. Force topped the speed two rounds later, adding another historic mark in her career.

Funny Car’s Matt Hagan cashed in with a win on Sunday in Seattle for Tony Stewart Racing, finishing off a strong day with a run of 3.904 at 331.94 in his 12,000-horsepower Direct Connection Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat to slip past Ron Capps. Hagan had been consistent for the bulk of the season but had zero wins to show for it – until Sunday.

The four-time champion closed out qualifying by going 3.887 at 332.43 to take second and made two runs in the 3.80s on Sunday, picking up round wins against Buddy Hull, Jack Beckman and Alexis DeJoria to reach the final round. Hagan was on his game in the championship round, delivering a .054 reaction time before picking up his 53rd career victory and moving to third in points.

It’s his second career win at Pacific Raceways, with the first coming in 2013, so this was a welcome return to the winner’s circle for the longtime standout, especially with it being the first Funny Car victory for first-year crew chief Mike Knudsen.

“I want to say thank you to Tony Stewart for believing in Mike and understanding that there was going to be a little bit of growing deal with bringing a new guy in. I just was really pushing for that, and he believed in it, and here we are,” Hagan said. “I think we were on the backside of some really good drag races early on.

“Everybody’s really tough in Funny Car. They all bring everything to the table all the time. So, we were able to come in here after a final round in (Norwalk) Ohio, go some rounds again this weekend, so this was a get-healthy weekend for us moving into Sonoma.”

Capps reached the championship round for the fourth time in 2025 and the 156th time in his career. Austin Prock leaves Seattle with a 140-point lead over Beckman.

In Pro Stock, Dallas Glenn can finally lay claim to a win at his home track, picking up his first career victory at Pacific Raceways in his RAD Torque Systems Camaro when Jeg Coughlin Jr. went red in the final round. Glenn, who earned the GESi No. 1 Qualifier Award, struggled off the starting line as well, but was the beneficiary of Coughlin’s early start, picking up his fourth win this season and the 17th in his young career.

This one will certainly rank high for Glenn, who was spectacular throughout qualifying and early on Sunday. He set the track E.T. record three times in qualifying and then obliterated it to open eliminations, going 6.446 at 212.43 to defeat Kenny Delco. It was the second-quickest run in Pro Stock history and Glenn stayed in the 6.40s the next two rounds in wins against Matt Latino and Greg Stanfield.

It set up a rematch of last year’s final round and Glenn got his redemption, albeit in a way he wouldn’t have predicted. Still, after a stellar weekend in Seattle, Glenn was thrilled to get the win in front of plenty of friends and family, taking over the points lead as well.

“The burnout was right where I wanted it, nice and smooth. I staged nice and shallow. I felt light on the pedal. I felt like everything was going to go good and then when I let go, immediately, I think it was about the time it I realized it was shaking my brain process that it saw a red light over there,” Glenn said. “They put some really nice win lights down there, and if there was no win light, it was going to go back into second gear at a very high rate of speed. I was going to be pushing it and pulling it until it went in.

“It’s definitely really special. I’ve got all my family here, all my sponsors here. I mean, everybody is here. I just a phenomenal race car. I feel like this is the best car I’ve ever had. We’ve worked really hard this season. We’re continuing to work hard. We’re definitely not taking our foot off the gas at all.”

Coughlin, the defending event winner, defeated Erica Enders, Cory Reed and Cody Coughlin to reach the finals for the first time in 2025 and the 121st time in his career.

Pro Stock Motorcycle’s Gaige Herrera continues to rack up NHRA records, becoming the quickest competitor to reach 25 career wins in NHRA history after going a track-record 6.690 at 201.55 on his RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Suzuki to defeat Richard Gadson. Herrera reached the milestone victory in just his 43rd career start as the two-time world champion continues to rack up wins at a record and historic rate.

It’s also his fourth win this season and Herrera’s second at Pacific Raceways, knocking off defending event winner Chase Van Sant and Matt Smith to reach the final round. Herrera was in the 6.70s all weekend, but the team dialed up something big in the final round against Gadson, producing the first-ever Pro Stock Motorcycle run in the 6.60s at Pacific Raceways. Herrera was a stout .010 on the starting line and then rode his way to a 25th career win.

“I never would imagine getting to 25 (wins) this quick,” Herrera said. “I’m living the dream. I’m very blessed as far as that. To get 25 wins, I mean, it still feels like my first. Every time I get a win, it’s just one of those things. You never lose the excitement. You always drive and push yourself to get the Wally, because everyone wants to get the Wally.

“It’s honestly hard to keep track of that stuff. It’s been a lot to take in in a short time for me personally. I can’t do without, the whole band, the Vance & Hines team and my crew chief Andrew [Hines] and it was nice to have an all-Vance & Hines final. Plus, I kind of got redemption from last year here. I had the 11 consecutive race wins and then Chase [Van Sant] beat us in the final, so I had a goal coming here to get the win here.”

Gadson reached the final round for the fourth time this season with wins against Angie Smith and Chris Bostick. Herrera will take a 138-point lead to Sonoma, where the class will also take part in the GETTRX Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series returns July 25-27 with the 37th annual Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge at Sonoma Raceway.

KENT, Wash. — Final finish order (1-16) at the 36th annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways. The race is the 11th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

TOP FUEL:

Shawn Langdon; 2. Brittany Force; 3. Doug Kalitta; 4. Justin Ashley; 5. Tony Stewart; 6. Antron Brown; 7. Clay Millican; 8. Josh Hart; 9. Ida Zetterstrom; 10. Cameron Ferre; 11. Shawn Reed.

FUNNY CAR:

Matt Hagan; 2. Ron Capps; 3. Spencer Hyde; 4. Alexis DeJoria; 5. J.R. Todd; 6. Daniel Wilkerson; 7. Austin Prock; 8. Jack Beckman; 9. Chad Green; 10. Bob Tasca III; 11. Dave Richards; 12. Cruz Pedregon; 13. Paul Lee; 14. Hunter Green; 15. Buddy Hull; 16. Dylan Winefsky.

PRO STOCK:

Dallas Glenn; 2. Jeg Coughlin; 3. Cody Coughlin; 4. Greg Stanfield; 5. Matt Latino; 6. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 7. Matt Hartford; 8. Cory Reed; 9. Greg Anderson; 10. Erica Enders; 11. Stephen Bell; 12. Chris McGaha; 13. Aaron Stanfield; 14. Kenny Delco; 15. Deric Kramer; 16. Mason McGaha.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

Gaige Herrera; 2. Richard Gadson; 3. Matt Smith; 4. Chris Bostick; 5. John Hall; 6. Jianna Evaristo; 7. Angie Smith; 8. Chase Van Sant.

KENT, Wash. — Sunday’s final results from the 36th annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways. The race is the 11th of 20 in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series:

Top Fuel — Shawn Langdon, 3.662 seconds, 337.07 mph def. Brittany Force, 4.040 seconds, 215.93 mph.

Funny Car — Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.904, 331.94 def. Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 3.919, 331.61.

Pro Stock — Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 17.420, 62.72 def. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, Foul – Red Light.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.690, 201.55 def. Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.743, 200.32.

Top Alcohol Dragster — Joey Severance, 5.159, 278.35 def. Shawn Cowie, 5.299, 274.94.

Top Alcohol Funny Car — Madison Gordon, Chevy Camaro, 5.461, 267.69 def. Bret Williamson, Camaro, 5.540, 262.23.

Competition Eliminator — Jeff Lane, Chevy Cavalier, 8.767, 123.85 def. Cody Lane, Roadster, Foul – Red Light.

Super Stock — Justin Lamb, Chevy Camaro, 8.626, 153.16 def. Troy Olsonawski, Chevy Malibu, 11.710, 91.11.

Stock Eliminator — Cal Method, Chevy II, 11.216, 112.25 def. Joe Sorensen, chevy Camaro, 11.086, 117.50.

Super Comp — Doug Johnson, Dragster, 8.911, 179.16 def. Emmett McKillop, Dragster, 8.898, 174.26.

Super Gas — Chris Cannon, Chevy Corvette, 9.910, 166.15 def. Mike Blodgett Jr., Ford T, 9.885, 149.76.

Super Street — Jason Biscay, Ford Mustang, 10.893, 125.97 def. Dustin Ward, Dodge Dart, 10.885, 128.86.

Top Sportsman — David Cook, Mustang, 6.726, 201.52 def. Joe Mellof, GXP, 6.956, 188.60.

Top Dragster — Moe Trujillo, Dragster, 6.418, 189.47 def. Gene Heaton, Dragster, 7.015, 191.87.

Junior Dragster Shootout — Camryn Stocker, Mike Bos, 7.998, 80.28 def. Rachael Place, Halfscale, 7.863, 82.63.

KENT, Wash. — Final round-by-round results from the 36th annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways, the 11th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series:

TOP FUEL:

ROUND ONE — Justin Ashley, 11.887, 77.15 def. Shawn Reed, Broke – No Show; Tony Stewart, 3.751, 328.38 def. Josh Hart, 3.746, 331.12; Antron Brown, 3.712, 335.23 def. Clay Millican, 3.739, 293.09; Brittany Force, 3.696, 340.82 def. Ida Zetterstrom, 3.752, 330.63; Shawn Langdon, 3.700, 335.98 def. Cameron Ferre, 4.286, 275.00; Doug Kalitta, 3.628, 341.34 was unopposed;

QUARTERFINALS — Langdon, 3.685, 334.24 def. Stewart, 4.817, 122.53; Force, 4.146, 202.48 def. Brown, 5.083, 162.35; Kalitta, 3.676, 337.92 def. Ashley, 3.876, 280.78;

SEMIFINALS — Langdon, 3.651, 338.60 was unopposed; Force, 3.659, 341.85 def. Kalitta, 3.752, 325.22;

FINAL — Langdon, 3.662, 337.07 def. Force, 4.040, 215.93.

FUNNY CAR:

ROUND ONE — Daniel Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.909, 325.37 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 5.613, 136.36; J.R. Todd, Toyota GR Supra, 3.888, 336.40 def. Cruz Pedregon, Dodge Charger, 7.503, 93.30; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.979, 275.51 def. Buddy Hull, Charger, 9.728, 70.84; Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 5.662, 170.97 def. Dylan Winefsky, Charger, Broke; Ron Capps, GR Supra, 3.886, 334.48 def. Hunter Green, Charger, 8.587, 81.19; Alexis DeJoria, Charger, 3.936, 330.39 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.915, 328.06; Jack Beckman, Camaro, 3.839, 335.15 def. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.127, 236.09; Spencer Hyde, Mustang, 4.181, 283.79 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 8.238, 77.22;

QUARTERFINALS — Hyde, 3.910, 329.02 def. Prock, 4.397, 245.23; DeJoria, 3.918, 330.80 def. Todd, 3.907, 336.32; Hagan, 3.861, 331.53 def. Beckman, 5.697, 135.04; Capps, 3.909, 333.41 def. Wilkerson, 3.942, 328.38;

SEMIFINALS — Capps, 3.915, 328.14 def. Hyde, 3.918, 330.39; Hagan, 3.879, 332.92 def. DeJoria, 3.946, 329.34;

FINAL — Hagan, 3.904, 331.94 def. Capps, 3.919, 331.61.

PRO STOCK:

ROUND ONE — Matt Latino, Chevy Camaro, 6.700, 177.58 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 17.211, 55.77; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.515, 211.16 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.822, 165.58; Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.495, 210.64 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.481, 211.79; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 7.665, 174.12 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, Broke; Cory Reed, Camaro, 6.499, 210.73 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.477, 212.36; Cody Coughlin, Camaro, 6.459, 210.41 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.576, 209.85; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.446, 212.43 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 12.638, 87.99; Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 6.462, 212.36 def. Stephen Bell, Camaro, 6.518, 211.20;

QUARTERFINALS — J. Coughlin, 6.504, 210.73 def. Reed, 6.513, 211.03; G. Stanfield, 6.474, 212.29 def. Hartford, 6.508, 212.29; C. Coughlin, 6.472, 211.00 def. Coughlin Jr., 6.501, 211.20; Glenn, 6.454, 212.53 def. Latino, 6.495, 210.31;

SEMIFINALS — J. Coughlin, 6.497, 211.36 def. C. Coughlin, 6.508, 209.92; Glenn, 6.475, 211.79 def. G. Stanfield, Foul – Red Light;

FINAL — Glenn, 17.420, 62.72 def. J. Coughlin, Foul – Red Light.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

ROUND ONE — Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.748, 199.17 def. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.745, 199.14; Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 7.154, 145.66 def. John Hall, Foul – Red Light; Matt Smith, Buell, 6.722, 202.70 def. Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 6.742, 201.70; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.767, 201.04 def. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.803, 198.23;

SEMIFINALS — Gadson, 6.770, 198.99 def. Bostick, Broke; Herrera, 6.761, 201.37 def. M. Smith, 6.721, 202.39;

FINAL — Herrera, 6.690, 201.55 def. Gadson, 6.743, 200.32.

KENT, Wash. — Point standings (top 10) following the 36th annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways, the 11th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series –

Top Fuel

Shawn Langdon, 918; 2. Tony Stewart, 906; 3. Justin Ashley, 825; 4. Doug Kalitta, 747; 5. Brittany Force, 691; 6. Antron Brown, 683; 7. Clay Millican, 574; 8. Steve Torrence, 569; 9. Josh Hart, 484; 10. Shawn Reed, 422.

Funny Car

Austin Prock, 903; 2. Jack Beckman, 763; 3. Matt Hagan, 737; 4. Ron Capps, 726; 5. Paul Lee, 679; 6. J.R. Todd, 589; 7. Daniel Wilkerson, 584; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 502; 9. Cruz Pedregon, 499; 10. Chad Green, 484.

Pro Stock

Dallas Glenn, 957; 2. Greg Anderson, 921; 3. Matt Hartford, 622; 4. Cory Reed, 572; 5. Eric Latino, 470; 6. Aaron Stanfield, 416; 7. Jeg Coughlin, 411; 8. Deric Kramer, 382; 9. Cody Coughlin, 373; 10. Greg Stanfield, 357.

Pro Stock Motorcycle