LANGDON, PROCK, GLENN & HALL WIN MISSION #2FAST2TASTY CHALLENGE AT MUCKLESHOOT CASINO RESORT NHRA NORTHWEST NATIONALS

Kalitta, Prock, Glenn and Hall qualify No. 1 at Pacific Raceways

SEATTLE (July 19, 2025) – Top Fuel’s Shawn Langdon helped continue Kalitta Motorsports’ dominance in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday at Pacific Raceways, winning the specialty race for the fourth time this season as part of this weekend’s Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals.

Austin Prock (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) and John Hall (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all won the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, while Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Prock, Glenn and Hall qualified No. 1 at the 11th of 20 races during the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

Langdon made a spectacular run to close out qualifying and win the bonus race over points leader Tony Stewart, going a strong 3.718-seconds at 338.17 mph in his 12,000-horsepower Kalitta Air Careers dragster. The fourth Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge win of the season ties Langdon with his Kalitta Motorsports teammate Doug Kalitta for the most victories in the bonus race this year.

It sets up Langdon nicely for the Countdown to the Championship playoffs and the former world champion also has his sights set on a first Seattle win in Top Fuel, especially after a standout run to close out qualifying.

“We made a good run last night, and then today smoked the tires twice, so we just had to get the thing tamed down a little bit,” Langdon said. “When Doug made that [3.720] run, that was obviously kind of a moonshot run. I wasn’t really quite sure if we were going to outrun that, but I knew Brian [Husen, crew chief] was going for it, and started making the moves. I knew he wasn’t going to slow it down.

“Brian’s done such a great job and encouraged me and my team has done such a fantastic job. I’ve just really got a one-track mind. I’m trying to stay really focused on what I need to be doing.”

Kalitta also easily held on to the No. 1 position, as Friday’s stellar pass of 3.671 at 335.90 in his 12,000-horsepower Mac Tools dragster gave the veteran his sixth No. 1 qualifier through 11 races. Kalitta also made a strong run to close out qualifying (3.720), qualifying No. 1 for the 64th time in his career and giving the veteran confidence he can go to the winner’s circle for the first time in 2025.

“Tomorrow, obviously, is another opportunity [for a first season win], just hoping to go rounds,” Kalitta said. “It’s just a matter of getting yourself to the final and getting a shot at it. It’s been a while since we made to the final.

“We definitely have a good opportunity for tomorrow. We’ve got to take advantage of these opportunities over the next couple of weeks. Indy will be here before you know it. Just happy to have this momentum and everybody working together, so I’m looking forward to the stretch for sure.”

Langdon qualified second with a 3.689 at 332.92 and Brittany Force took third with a 3.703 at a track-record 340.47.

In Funny Car, Prock, the reigning world champion saved his best for last, going 3.879-seconds at 332.43 mph in his 12,000-horsepower Cornwell Tools Chevrolet SS to slip past Matt Hagan in the final round of the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge to close out qualifying.

It gave Prock his second bonus win of the season and also gave the points leader his fourth No. 1 qualifier of what’s turned into another brilliant Funny Car season. Pacific Raceways has certainly turned into a special place for Prock, too, as his first career NHRA came in Seattle and he followed by sweeping the weekend a year ago.

The standout is on track to do that again after two stellar days in Seattle and he opens eliminations against rookie Dylan Winefsky, looking for his third straight win of the year.

“That was definitely gratifying. That was a clutch performance by this Cornwell Tools team,” Prock said. “I’m really happy to be behind the wheel of this thing. We executed that perfectly and what a show for the fans to close out Funny Car qualifying with side-by-side runs going for the top spot and the Mission #2Fast2Tasty win. That was a hell of a show.

“We’re actually ahead of last year’s pace with race wins and the [regular season championship] was on everybody’s mind as soon as we dropped the door. We’re doing a good job of holding our own right now. We got a 130-something point lead now with four races left, so you can’t say that you’re not looking at that already. We’ve just got to keep our heads down and keep turning on win lights and if we do that, I think we’ll have a good shot at wearing that regular season champion’s hat.”

Hagan qualified second, going 3.887 at 332.43 in his thrilling side-by-side duel with Prock, and J.R. Todd took third with a 3.901 at 329.26.

Pro Stock’s Dallas Glenn put on an amazing show on Saturday at his home track, setting the track record during both qualifying sessions, including a career-best 6.462 at 212.73 in his RAD Torque Systems Chevrolet Camaro to earn the No. 1 qualifier spot and defeat KB Titan teammate Greg Anderson in the final round of the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge.

It’s the second bonus race victory for Glenn this season, but this one will certainly be the most meaningful, doing it at a track where he grew up racing and with plenty of friends and family on hand. Glenn made two runs of 6.46 on Saturday, saving the best for last against Anderson to close out a truly memorable day.

“I grew up at the next exit, and I raced here a lot, so to be able to have some success here is in Pro Stock has always been something I’ve wanted to do. I’ve never been able to win here and to get this #2Fast2Tasty win definitely gives me a little taste of it,” Glenn said.

“I think it’s really special. We’ve done a lot of testing with my car, and it’s showing right now. To go 6.46 in Gainesville is one thing because you know, the air is always good. Everybody kind of expects it, but to do it here, it’s pretty special. It’s definitely a really good feeling and a good testament to how hard these engine guys have been working, how hard we’ve been working in the shop.”

Cody Coughlin qualified second with a 6.469 at 211.66 and Anderson took third with a 6.472 at 212.36.

Pro Stock Motorcycle’s John Hall continues to be on a terrific run, wrapping up his first career No. 1 qualifier and picking up his first win in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge by defeating Matt Smith with a run of 6.729 at 200.26 on his American Rebel Beer/Matt Smith Racing Buell on Friday at Pacific Raceways.

Hall’s first victory in 12 years came just weeks ago in Norwalk and he’s followed with a pair of outstanding days in Seattle. He’ll open eliminations from the top spot, as Friday’s run of 6.717 at 201.76 held up, looking to continue what’s been the best run of the veteran’s career.

“Everything I’ve accomplished in the last three weeks has been amazing and it’s great to get a No. 1,” Hall said. “I’ll take whatever I can get and I love it. It’s great being on top, but you’ve got to enjoy it while you’re there, because in drag racing, you could be on the bottom really quick.

“Qualifying No. 1 is always your goal when you get to the racetrack, but I never really thought about it.”

Gaige Herrera qualified second with a 6.721 at 201.76 and Matt Smith took third with a 6.733 at 201.88.

Eliminations for the Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals begin at 10:30 a.m. PT on Sunday at Pacific Raceways.

KENT, Wash. — Sunday’s first-round pairings for eliminations for the 36th annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways, the 11th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. Pairings based on results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below

pairings.

Top Fuel — 1. Doug Kalitta, 3.671 seconds, 335.90 mph vs. Bye; 2. Shawn Langdon, 3.689, 338.17 vs. 11. Cameron Ferre, 8.895, 83.80; 3. Brittany Force, 3.703, 340.47 vs. 10. Ida Zetterstrom, 4.641, 167.97; 4. Clay Millican, 3.708, 331.12 vs. 9. Antron Brown, 3.828, 321.27; 5. Tony Stewart, 3.759, 327.59 vs. 8. Josh Hart, 3.812, 327.03; 6. Justin Ashley, 3.763, 329.50 vs. 7. Shawn Reed, 3.772, 331.28.

Funny Car — 1. Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.879, 336.40 vs. 16. Dylan Winefsky, Dodge Charger, 4.224, 292.96; 2. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.887, 332.43 vs. 15. Buddy Hull, Charger, 4.165, 270.70; 3. J.R. Todd, Toyota GR Supra, 3.901, 333.99 vs. 14. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.055, 306.88; 4. Ron Capps, GR Supra, 3.917, 328.78 vs. 13. Hunter Green, Charger, 4.039, 315.19; 5. Daniel Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.926, 327.51 vs. 12. Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.026, 311.05; 6. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.928, 329.75 vs. 11. Alexis DeJoria, Charger, 3.973, 328.94; 7. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.948, 314.39 vs. 10. Jack Beckman, Camaro, 3.972, 324.59; 8. Spencer Hyde, Mustang, 3.958, 320.81 vs. 9. Paul Lee, Charger, 3.959, 316.60.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Jeff Diehl, 4.583, 191.57.

Pro Stock — 1. Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.462, 212.73 vs. 16. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.591, 208.46; 2. Cody Coughlin, Camaro, 6.469, 211.66 vs. 15. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.545, 210.90; 3. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.472, 212.36 vs. 14. Cory Reed, Camaro, 6.543, 210.47; 4. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.478, 212.26 vs. 13. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.532, 210.14; 5. Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 6.484, 211.99 vs. 12. Stephen Bell, Camaro, 6.530, 209.85; 6. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.499, 211.20 vs. 11. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.528, 210.44; 7. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.499, 210.83 vs. 10. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.518, 210.47; 8. Matt Latino, Camaro, 6.508, 210.47 vs. 9. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.512, 211.06.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Joey Grose, 6.764, 203.28.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — 1. John Hall, Beull, 6.717, 201.76 vs. 8. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 6.854, 195.93; 2. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.721, 201.40 vs. 7. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.812, 198.70; 3. Matt Smith, Buell, 6.733, 202.21 vs. 6. Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 6.772, 200.77; 4. Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.735, 200.50 vs. 5. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.752, 200.53.

KENT, Wash. — Saturday’s Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge final results from the 36th annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways.

Top Fuel Challenge — Shawn Langdon, 3.718 seconds, 338.17 mph def. Tony Stewart, 3.759 seconds, 327.51 mph.

Funny Car Challenge — Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.879, 336.40 def. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.887, 332.43.

Pro Stock Challenge — Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.462, 212.73 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.491, 201.40.

Pro Stock Motorcycle Challenge — John Hall, Beull, 6.729, 200.26 def. Matt Smith, Buell, 6.850, 180.94.

KENT, Wash. — Final Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge round-by-round results from the 36th annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways.

TOP FUEL CHALLENGE:

ROUND ONE — Tony Stewart, 3.811, 327.59 def. Clay Millican, 8.648, 81.07; Shawn Langdon, 6.859, 90.03 def. Justin Ashley, 8.833, 71.56;

FINAL — S. Langdon, 3.718, 338.17 def. T. Stewart, 3.759, 327.51.

FUNNY CAR CHALLENGE:

ROUND ONE — Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.966, 329.58 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.055, 306.88; Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 4.427, 294.37 def. Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 8.867, 84.57;

FINAL — A. Prock, 3.879, 336.40 def. M. Hagan, 3.887, 332.43.

PRO STOCK CHALLENGE:

ROUND ONE — Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.466, 212.49 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.492, 212.26; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.472, 212.36 def. Cory Reed, Camaro, Foul – Red Light;

FINAL — D. Glenn, 6.462, 212.73 def. G. Anderson, 6.491, 201.40.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE CHALLENGE:

ROUND ONE — John Hall, 6.727, 201.61 def. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.735, 200.20; Matt Smith, Buell, 6.736,

202.15 def. Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.761, 200.50;

FINAL — J. Hall, 6.729, 200.26 def. M. Smith, 6.850, 180.94.