CHEVROLET NHRA AT SEATTLE: POST RACE REPORT

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

2025 NHRA Northwest Nationals

PACIFIC RACEWAYS

KENT, WASHINGTON

TEAM CHEVY RACE RECAP | NOTES & QUOTES

JULY 20, 2025

Brittany Force Makes Fastest Pass in NHRA Top-Fuel History

Austin Prock Wins 2Fast/2Tasty Challenge

Notes:

Brittany Force qualified No. 3 in her Hendrickcars.com Chevrolet Top Fuel Dragster

Force made it to finals, but lost to Shawn Langdon when her tires hazed at ½ track

She beat Ida Zetterstrom in Round One, and Antron Brown in Round Two

In Round Three, Force recorded the fastest pass in NHRA Top Fuel history with a victory over Doug Kalitta with her run of 3.659 seconds/341.85 mph

Austin Prock and his Cornwell Tools John Force Racing Chevrolet SS team had a successful Saturday at Pacific Raceways where they won the Mission Foods 2Fast/2Tasty Challenge for the second straight year at the track and went to the top of the qualifying order for Sunday’s 36th NHRA Northwest Nationals in 3.879 seconds at 336.40 miles per hour

It is his fourth No. 1 qualifier of the season and 19th in his Funny Car career

It is his second back-to-back of the season and his 12th career win of the Mission Foods 2Fast/2Tasty Challenge

Prock had a bye run in Round One of elimination after Dylan Winefsky didn’t make the call

Fell to Spencer Hyde in Round Two of eliminations when tires hazed at 1/3 track

Leads point standings over teammate Jack Beckman in second

Jack Beckman and the PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevy SS team qualified 10th in the Funny Car field

Defeated Bob Tasca III in Round One 3.839-seconds/335.15 MPH to 4.27-seconds/236.09 mph

Lost to Matt Hagan in Round Two after hazing the tires

In the Pro Stock final the KB Titan Camaro of Dallas Glenn defeated Jeg Coughlin, Jr. after Coughlin went red at the starting line

It is fourth win of season for Glenn, and 17th in Pro Stock career

Greg Anderson and Glenn remain 1-2 in Pro Stock points

UP NEXT:

The 12th round of the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series takes place July 25th to July 27th, 2025 at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California. The 2025 NHRA DENSO Sonoma Nationals can be seen on Sunday, July 27th starting at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Coverage airs throughout the weekend with FS2, NHRA on FOX and NHRA.tv (subscription), streaming available via AppleTV, Android TV, and Roku devices.

Post-Race Driver Quotes:

AUSTIN PROCK, DRIVER OF THE CORNWELL TOOLS CHEVROLET SS FUNNY CAR FOR JOHN FORCE RACING:

“Had a good weekend going. Gained a lot of points in qualifying and that’s what we look to do every weekend. Unfortunately came into race day and we stumbled. Got past first round and we’ve had a pretty good trend of once we get past the first round we go to the final round and obliviously that ended this weekend coming up short to Spencer Hyde. But I think this team is heading in the right direction.

We’re learning from the mistakes that we’re making, and we’ll be back in Sonoma. I believe we’re going to be contending for a win there. So, we’ll do our homework over the next few days and try and get back after it.”

JACK BECKMAN, DRIVER OF THE PEAK PERFORMANCE CHEVY SS FUNNY CAR:

“We never root against our team cars…. ever. Our goal is to race Austin in every final round we go to. But they were pulling away in the points. We were third pair in the second round and watched Austin go up there and smoke the tires in the opening pair. It really opened the door for us to start closing the gap in the points. We thought we had the right data and made a good call. We come back and look

at the computer and a lot of times you see the smoking gun; there’s where we missed it, there was the malfunction. You could toss a coin, and it either was going to make it, or it wasn’t, we were so close. But it went out there and shook the tire. I tried to pedal it, but Hagan was driving away, and it became obvious I wasn’t going to chase him down. We’re not licking our wounds, and we have another shot at redemption in a week and we’re going to have monster conditions in Sonoma as well. I’m very satisfied that we took a car that was not qualified going into the last qualifying session, not only got it into the show but made all the right calls to go out there and run low e.t of the weekend so far in the

first round. Now, we just have to get back to our consistency. This car had been rock-solid consistent, and we had a wide window in our tune-up program. We just need to get back closer to the center of that opening.”

BRITTANY FORCE, DRIVER OF CHEVROLET ACCESSORIES CHEVROLET DRAGSTER:

“Overall it was a pretty solid outing for this HendrickCars.com team here in Seattle. We came out and qualified third and laid down three passes over 340 miles per hour this weekend. We were able to make our way to the final round but unfortunately came up short to Shawn Langdon. Pan pressure automatically shut us off in the final. I had no power and was just coasting to the finish line and I saw Shawn (Langdon) go around me. But obviously the highlight of our weekend was in the semi-finals when we made a killer run and went even faster than our current national mile per hour record at 341.85 mph, fastest all time. It’s really exciting for this whole team to do that and be a part of something so prominent in our sport. We work really hard to turn on win lights and put the best numbers up on the board and we’re hoping that record will hold for a while. We reset the Top Fuel speed record back in Charlotte, but our teammate Austin Prock still had us beat overall, so to step up and out do our run from Charlotte and not just be the fastest Top Fuel driver but to be the fastest person in our sport, that’s such

a huge accomplishment for our team. Wins are important but setting records is pretty awesome to. The Countdown is quickly approaching and if we can keep putting together performances like this, we’re going to be in a pretty good spot.”

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.