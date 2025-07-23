GETTRX PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE ALL-STAR CALLOUT RETURNS TO DENSO NHRA SONOMA NATIONALS

SONOMA, Calif. (July 22, 2025) – Eight of the top riders in the Pro Stock Motorcycle category get the spotlight – and a massive double-up opportunity – this weekend at Sonoma Raceway, as the GETTRX Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout takes place as part of the massive 37th annual Denso Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge.

The picturesque – and notoriously fast – track has been home to bonus races in the category for years, with the Callout taking place in Sonoma for a third straight season. Gaige Herrera and Matt Smith won it the last two years, respectively, and each has gone on to win the Sunday race as well, a sign that success on Saturday’s race-within-a-race can lead to a double-up on Sunday.

The unique Callout pits eight riders against each other in a one-day specialty race, with competitors calling out their first-round opponent. Back-to-back world champion Herrera, who won on Sunday in Seattle, is again the top seed, meaning he gets the first pick of his opponents. The rest of the field, in order, includes six-time world champ Smith, Bristol winner Richard Gadson, Angie Smith, Norwalk winner John Hall, Jianna Evaristo, former Rookie of the Year Chase Van Sant and Chris Bostick.

Matt Smith would get the next selection if he’s not called out, going down the line until the four first-round matchups are set. The rider with the quickest winning run in the first round also gets to select their semifinal opponent. A year ago, Herrera selected his rival, Smith, in a move that pitted the top two riders against each other in the opening round. It didn’t work as planned for Herrera, as Smith won and then rolled to the bonus race win and the event victory, which may alter Herrera’s gameplan this time around.

“I’m not sure who I’m going to call out. Last year, I called out Matt and it kind of bit me in the butt. I don’t know if I’m going to do that again,” Herrera said. “We’ll see, but going into Sonoma we’ve got a lot of confidence and momentum. It’s going to be interesting. I love going back to Sonoma. It’s a beautiful facility and it’s going to be a lot of fun. I’m really looking forward to the Callout and we’ll see how it goes.”

Selections for the GETTRX Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout take place on Friday, with the first round of the bonus race set for 11:15 a.m. PT on Saturday. The semifinals follow at 1:45 and the final round takes place at 4:15 p.m. as part of a huge weekend in Sonoma. A special Callout broadcast also takes place at 9:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

The rabid area fanbase gets an opportunity to witness a variety of highlights during the 12th race of the 2025 NHRA season, too, including can’t-miss nitro at night on Friday night, the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday and eliminations on Sunday.

Last season, Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Aaron Stanfield (Pro Stock) and Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all won in Sonoma, while Shawn Langdon, Austin Prock and Troy Coughlin Jr. won the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge. This year’s event will again be broadcast on FS1 on Friday and Sunday, with coverage of the popular Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on FOX on Saturday.

Reigning Top Fuel champ Brown earned his fifth Sonoma win when he defeated racing legend Tony Stewart in the final round. This season, Brown has a win in Gainesville while Stewart is second thanks to two wins. Langdon took over the points lead with his Seattle victory, while other top names include Justin Ashley and Brittany Force.

Funny Car’s Tasca earned his second Sonoma win last season over Ron Capps. This season has been dominated by John Force Racing teammates Prock and former champion Jack Beckman. Prock has four wins this season, while Matt Hagan won on Sunday in Seattle.

Pro Stock standout Stanfield defeated Cory Reed to earn his second Sonoma race win last season. Reed, of KB Titan Racing, is the most recent Pro Stock after his first career win in Norwalk. KB Titan Racing has dominated in 2025, winning all nine races. Leading the charge is points leader Dallas Glenn and reigning world champ Greg Anderson.

The event also will feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, featuring some of the top drivers in the sport, as well as the Top the Cops exhibition and autograph sessions at the Mission Foods Midway Display and for Pro Stock Motorcycle riders at the Suzuki Display. A kids-only autograph session takes place under the Main Grandstand at 3 p.m. on Friday as well.

Fans are invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, which hosts Nitro School, meet and greets, music and more. Sonoma race fans can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate event winners.

As always, fans get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans get a unique chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more. They can also visit Manufacturers Midway, an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise, food and fun for the entire family.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 4:30 and 6:45 p.m. PT on Friday, July 25 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, July 26 at 11:45 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. PT on Sunday, July 27. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 10 p.m. ET on Friday, 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, and eliminations at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday. A broadcast of the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge takes place on FOX at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday.

To purchase tickets to the Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals, fans can visit www.sonomaraceway.com or call 800-870-7223. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

About DENSO and PowerEdge

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.9 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 180 facilities worldwide to provide opportunities for rewarding careers and to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company’s 158,000 global employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 8.6 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. For more information about DENSO’s operations worldwide, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en/.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ team members across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, DENSO in North America generated $12.5 billion in consolidated sales. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region and explore career opportunities, please visit https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

PowerEdge® is a value-driven line of high quality and durable aftermarket products, designed to deliver performance, and reliability. Backed by the sales, service, and logistics support of DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc.—DENSO’s North American aftermarket headquarters in Long Beach, California—PowerEdge brings trusted quality at a competitive price. For more information, visit https://www.poweredgeproducts.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.