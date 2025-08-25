Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport, Jeb Burton and Blaine Perkins Partner with Opti-Coat for Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway

Statesville, N.C. (August 25, 2025) — Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport is excited to announce that Opti-Coat will be the primary partner for both Blaine Perkins and Jeb Burton in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147, taking place on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at Portland International Raceway.

Opti-Coat, a global leader in ceramic coatings and automotive surface protection, is known for delivering unmatched durability and shine for vehicles in every environment—from city streets to the rigorous demands of professional racing. Their branding will be featured prominently on both the No. 27 and No. 31 Chevrolets, bringing high-visibility exposure during the series’s only stop in the Pacific Northwest.

“Opti-Coat and Optimum Car Care, along with our partners in the auto detailing industry, Lake Country Manufacturing, IK Sprayers, The Rag Company, and Industrial Finishes, are proud to team up with Jeb Burton, Blaine Perkins, and Jordan Anderson Racing, sponsoring two racecars at Portland. For the first time, the auto detailing industry has teamed up to bring awareness of our industry and premium auto detailing products to the NASCAR community”, said Dr. David Ghodoussi, CEO of Opti-Coat, LLC and Optimum Polymer Technologies, Inc.

Burton, a multi-time Xfinity Series race winner, is equally enthusiastic about returning to the Northwest with a strong partner on board. “I’m excited to have Opti-Coat on the 27 car. It’s pretty neat to have them on the 31 car as well,” said Burton. “Dad uses their products all the time, and it’s been a fun partnership. I’m excited to be able to continue this partnership and grow it even more. The ceramic coating works great, and the soaps work well on our farm equipment and our vehicles.”

For Perkins, the event is another opportunity to showcase his skills on a challenging road course. “I’m excited to have Opti-Coat and their detailing partners with us in Portland,” said Perkins. “It’s a tough road course, but having Opti-Coat’s support on the 31 Chevy gives our whole team some extra confidence. Their products are all about protecting and making cars look their best, and it’s pretty cool to carry that message with us into a NASCAR race. I’m looking forward to putting on a good show for them this weekend.”

“It’s an honor to have Opti-Coat and their detailing partners join our team for Portland,” said Jordan Anderson, President of Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport. “Our sport is built around the passion people have for their vehicles, and Opti-Coat’s products speak directly to that. To have them on both the 27 and the 31 gives us a great opportunity to showcase their brand in front of the NASCAR community, and we’re proud to represent them at one of the most exciting road courses on our schedule.”

The 12-turn, 1.97-mile Portland International Raceway has quickly become a fan favorite since joining the NASCAR schedule, delivering high-drama racing and a unique backdrop for sponsors looking to connect with passionate motorsports fans in the region.

As a developer of auto detailing products, Opti-Coat has made a record number of new releases, revisions, and enhancements to its product line in the last year. Its newest automotive ceramic coating, Optimum Hyper Shine, will be installed on Jeb Burton and Blaine Perkins’ race cars for this race. Optimum Hyper Shine is one of the easiest to install ceramic coatings ever created, and it offers unprecedented levels of gloss, slickness, and protection to automotive finishes.

Fans can watch the Opti-Coat Chevrolets in action during the Pacific Office Automation 147 on Saturday, August 30, live on The CW and via MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90).

About Opti-Coat

Opti-Coat and Optimum Car Care are in-house formulators and manufacturers of auto detailing products and ceramic coatings for professional auto detailers and car enthusiasts. Our mission is to provide the ultimate car care products to enhance the beauty and extend the life of automotive surfaces, maximizing value, longevity, and driving pleasure. We strive to offer products that are safe for our customers and the environment. Our signature product Optimum No Rinse Wash & Shine rinseless car wash (aka ONR), has helped save over 1 billion gallons of water since 2006. Opti-Coat and Optimum Car Care have been developing and manufacturing products in Memphis, TN, for over twenty-four years. www.opticoat.com

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is a NASCAR team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2017 the organization is fueled by an incredible, close-knit team of employees, fans, and sponsors with a focus on integrity in the pursuit of excellence. Our goal is to embrace the journey we’re on and to never give up – whether on the track, in the pits, or in life. Every single team partner, and fan of ours, is what keeps our race cars running strong and our team performing at the highest level.

A.E. Engine (Sales and Marketing Partner)

A.E. Engine is a full-service sports sales, marketing, and content creation company. Founded in 2005 by sports publishing and marketing executives, A.E. Engine has earned a reputation for conceiving, creating, and delivering high-quality, premium content and programming for passionate fans. www.ae-engine.com