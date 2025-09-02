Front Row Motorsports: World Wide Technology Raceway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Morton Buildings Ford Team
World Wide Technology Raceway Competition Notes
Enjoy Illinois 300
Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025
Event: Race 30 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: World Wide Technology Raceway (1.2-miles)
#of Laps: 240
Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on USA/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Todd Gilliland Notes
Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team will face the World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend for the NASCAR Cup Series’ annual visit to the 1.25-mile oval. In three Cup Series starts at the track, Gilliland has two top-20 finishes, finishing 15th in 2023 and 16th in 2024.
Morton Buildings will partner with Gilliland for the 300-mile race, debuting their red and black scheme across the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Headquartered in Morton, Illinois, Morton Buildings Inc. is the industry leader in post-frame manufacturing and construction. At Morton, the difference is in the details. From cutting-edge innovations and best-in-class warranty to their craftsmen in the field, Morton Buildings is dedicated to surpassing expectations. Their legacy of excellence in construction spans more than a century and has more than a quarter-million satisfied customers. Morton Buildings is 100% employee-owned and proud to be ranked #36 on the National Center for Employee Ownership (NCEO) top-100 list, which includes the nation’s largest companies that are at least 50% owned by an employee stock ownership plan. For more information, please visit mortonbuildings.com.
“As a team, we’ve experienced our share of highs and lows during the season’s ‘Summer Stretch,’ but as we get closer to the end of the season, I know this group won’t quit,” said Gilliland. “There’s still plenty left to race for, with each weekend bringing another opportunity to compete for points and wins. Gateway has always been a solid track for me, so hopefully we can turn our luck around there.”
Road Crew
Driver: Todd Gilliland
Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina
Crew Chief: Chris Lawson
Hometown: Medway, Ohio
Car Chief: Joe Marra
Hometown: Somers, New York
Engineer: Marc Rullo
Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey
Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Spotter: Brit Andersen
Hometown: Branford, Connecticut
Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio
Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke
Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina
Tire Specialist: Billy John
Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey
Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer
Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska
Transporter Driver: Randy Bernier
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy
Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky
Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Paul Steele
Hometown: Wichita, Kansas
Jackman: Landon Honeycutt
Hometown: Mount Pleasant, North Carolina
Fueler: Zeke Nance
Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia
ABOUT MORTON BUILDINGS
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.