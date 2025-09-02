Front Row Motorsports: World Wide Technology Raceway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Morton Buildings Ford Team

World Wide Technology Raceway Competition Notes

Enjoy Illinois 300

Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Event: Race 30 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: World Wide Technology Raceway (1.2-miles)

#of Laps: 240

Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on USA/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Todd Gilliland Notes

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team will face the World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend for the NASCAR Cup Series’ annual visit to the 1.25-mile oval. In three Cup Series starts at the track, Gilliland has two top-20 finishes, finishing 15th in 2023 and 16th in 2024.

Morton Buildings will partner with Gilliland for the 300-mile race, debuting their red and black scheme across the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Headquartered in Morton, Illinois, Morton Buildings Inc. is the industry leader in post-frame manufacturing and construction. At Morton, the difference is in the details. From cutting-edge innovations and best-in-class warranty to their craftsmen in the field, Morton Buildings is dedicated to surpassing expectations. Their legacy of excellence in construction spans more than a century and has more than a quarter-million satisfied customers. Morton Buildings is 100% employee-owned and proud to be ranked #36 on the National Center for Employee Ownership (NCEO) top-100 list, which includes the nation’s largest companies that are at least 50% owned by an employee stock ownership plan. For more information, please visit mortonbuildings.com.

“As a team, we’ve experienced our share of highs and lows during the season’s ‘Summer Stretch,’ but as we get closer to the end of the season, I know this group won’t quit,” said Gilliland. “There’s still plenty left to race for, with each weekend bringing another opportunity to compete for points and wins. Gateway has always been a solid track for me, so hopefully we can turn our luck around there.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke

Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer

Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska

Transporter Driver: Randy Bernier

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Hometown: Wichita, Kansas

Jackman: Landon Honeycutt

Hometown: Mount Pleasant, North Carolina

Fueler: Zeke Nance

Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia

ABOUT MORTON BUILDINGS

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.